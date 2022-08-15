Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Maize n Brew
How Michigan’s big plays on defense in 2022 could come from the secondary
Last year with Jesse Minter at the helm of the defense, the Vanderbilt Commodores tied for dead last in team sacks, according to official NCAA statistics, coming in at 118th overall. Minter’s squad didn’t perform much better in total yards surrendered per game either. Stats like these are...
Maize n Brew
Isaiah Gash’s amateur boxing skills are packing a punch for Michigan Football
Football is often compared to war, to fighting. One Michigan player knows what it’s like to step into a ring and try to bludgeon his opponent — running back Isaiah Gash’s amateur boxing experience is serving him well in fall camp. Head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked...
Maize n Brew
Will Johnson’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022
Will Johnson was the real deal in high school and he may be a freshman who makes an immediate impact for Michigan in 2022. Johnson was the No. 3 overall cornerback in the class of 2022, and No. 15 player overall. Johnson put up some eye-popping statistics during his senior...
Maize n Brew
Predicting Michigan’s 2022 WR depth chart
With talent, speed and depth unmatched in the Jim Harbaugh era, the Michigan Wolverines wideouts are poised to vault the Wolverines into another campaign of explosivity on the offensive side of the ball. Seemingly, the only challenge facing the offensive staff is finding the right personnel combinations to utilize the abilities of each player in what could arguably be its deepest position group anywhere on the field.
Maize n Brew
Previewing Michigan women’s soccer’s 2022 season
Last season, former Maize n Brew writer Jacob Shames highlighted a striking factoid about the Michigan women’s soccer team:. “Of the Big Ten’s 14 women’s soccer programs, 10 have won a conference tournament championship since 2000. Northwestern hasn’t won the tournament since it began in 1994, while Maryland and Rutgers have only been members of the Big Ten since 2014.
Maize n Brew
Gemon Green’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2022
Gemon Green came in to 2021 as the top cornerback on the Michigan Wolverines. However, DJ Turner had an absolutely lockdown season and quickly emerged as an unheralded star to the Wolverines defense, and dethroned Green for the top spot. Now, five-star true freshman Will Johnson will be pushing for a starting role. Will Green give him a chance to take it? Let’s dig into the fifth-year’s journey so far and what 2022 could bring.
Maize n Brew
Key quotes from Jim Harbaugh’s first fall camp press conference
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh capped the halfway point of fall camp Wednesday with a press conference, discussing everything from the QB competition to rest and conditioning. Here’s the main takeaways from what Harbaugh said at Shembechler Hall. For Harbaugh on Michigan’s quarterback competition, Click Here. Harbaugh press...
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball’s non-conference schedule announced
Michigan Basketball’s non-conference schedule was released earlier today, and Juwan Howard and his Wolverines seek to rebound from what proved to be a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Intriguing matchups against Virginia, Kentucky, and North Carolina highlight the slate heading into the Big Ten season. At home in Crisler, Michigan should...
Maize n Brew
Michigan Football taking Michael Phelps' conditioning advice to heart
Michael Phelps won 23 gold medals in the Olympics, an all-time record. The now retired swimmer and Michigan alumnus is someone to listen to if he’s willing to give a few pointers. Lucky for the Michigan Football team, Phelps spoke to them and shared some insights about how to stay at a peak performance level.
