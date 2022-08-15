Gemon Green came in to 2021 as the top cornerback on the Michigan Wolverines. However, DJ Turner had an absolutely lockdown season and quickly emerged as an unheralded star to the Wolverines defense, and dethroned Green for the top spot. Now, five-star true freshman Will Johnson will be pushing for a starting role. Will Green give him a chance to take it? Let’s dig into the fifth-year’s journey so far and what 2022 could bring.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO