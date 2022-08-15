ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Aggies Ex Jalen Wydermyer Cut By Bills

By Matt Galatzan
All Aggies
All Aggies
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cuwot_0hHtGcx400

The former Aggies star will have to find another way to make an NFL roster.

Former Texas A&M star Jalen Wydermyer, the intriguing UDFA rookie tight end, isn’t quite “intriguing” enough to make an active roster in the NFL.

At least not yet.

The Buffalo Bills have announced that four players had been cut from their roster in anticipation of this week’s mandatory cut from 90 to 85.

The Bills released …

TE Jalen Wydermyer

CB Olajiah Griffin

OL Jordan Simmons

OL Derek Kerstetter

Buffalo is now under the limit, with corner Tre’Davious White (knee) and offensive lineman Ike Boettger (Achilles) not counting as both are on the team’s PUP list.

Wydermyer has a large 6-4, 260-pound frame and was touted as a promising candidate before the NFL Draft … largely due to his production. In three seasons at Texas A&M, Wydermyer had 118 receptions, 1,468 receiving yards, and 16 receiving touchdowns.

But … he then tested very poorly and fell entirely through the cracks in the draft.

Wydermyer only played in six snaps against the Colts as he fought from the rear of a crowded and talented tight end room on a Buffalo team that now moves forward with preseason Game 2 on Saturday against the Denver Broncos.

The Bills’ next roster cut to get to 80 is slated for Aug. 23. By Aug. 30, just ahead of the start of the regular season, NFL teams will have to trim down to their final 53-man rosters.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback

Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, TX
College Station, TX
Football
City
Buffalo, NY
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Rumor Not True: NFL World Reacts

With Tom Brady taking an extended leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many in the NFL world were naturally left to wonder if his absence had something to do with his marriage. Is everything OK with Brady and his family? Is something going on in Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele?...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Paul Finebaum reveals team most likely to take down Alabama

Alabama football is the obvious favorite to win the national championship but Paul Finebaum has made his pick for the team most likely to get in their way. Paul Finebaum had an utterly shocking take on national championship contenders on ESPN this week!. Just kidding. The ESPN analyst actually said...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job

Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Broncos#American Football#Texas A M#The Buffalo Bills
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes Decision On The 2022 NFL Season

Jimmy Johnson has been a big part of FOX's NFL coverage over the years. However, due to the pandemic, Johnson did most of his 2020-21 work from home. It sounds like that will continue this upcoming season. Johnson told the Miami Herald that he will only be in studio on...
NFL
FOX Sports

Texas coach Chris Beard has big dreams for the Longhorns

It was another 100-degree afternoon in Austin, with the sun beaming down like there was no end in sight. Chris Beard pulled his Ford Bronco into the Arby’s drive-thru. In this type of heat, a pick-me-up snack was needed, and Beard had a roast beef sandwich on his mind.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
thecomeback.com

Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian sets bold goal on playing time for beginning of season

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian knows he’s going to rely on young players this season, considering more than two-thirds of his 2022 roster is made up of freshmen and sophomores. This week, the second-year Longhorns head coach told ESPN’s Chris Low that he intends to play those young athletes early, not only to develop depth but to also deal with blistering conditions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Undertaker makes an appearance at Texas practice

Texas is calling on “The Deadman” to help their football program rise from the ashes. If you weren’t convinced with Steve Sarkisian’s rebuild because of the Longhorns’ phenomenal offseason, WWE legend The Undertaker stopped by Austin to lend some support to the program. Check out the awesome video of arguably the greatest professional wrestler of all time putting his faith behind Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
GolfWRX

Wedge Guy: The top 7 short game mistakes

I’ve written hundreds of articles as “The Wedge Guy” and I’ve made it my life’s work to closely observe golfers and their short games. So, I thought I’d compile what I see into a list of what I believe are the most common mistakes golfers make around the greens that prevents them from optimizing their scoring. So here goes, not in any particular order:
GOLF
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy