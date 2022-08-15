ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County cafe, market reopening after 2 years

By Sara Rizzo
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The Store at Five Corners is reopening under new ownership on August 16. The cafe and market, located at 4 New Ashford Road in Williamstown, closed in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Store at Five Corners was at one time the oldest continuously operating business in the country until it closed for the first time in 2011. It changed hands a few times before closing again in 2020.

The store began as a tavern, then it was an inn, a grocery store, and eventually a cafe and market. The 252-year-old building survived both the American Revolution and the Great Depression.

In January 2021, the store was put up for sale. The store was bought a year later by the Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association (SAFCSA), a new non-profit formed to buy and maintain the store. In April, Corey Wentworth was announced as operator and chef.

“I want our customers and staff to enjoy a convivial atmosphere, delicious food, and each other’s company and conversation,” said Wentworth.

The store will include a locally sourced, seasonally rotating menu that includes breakfast, sandwiches, salads, a grab-and-go case, and prepared dinners. The store will also include grocery items and gifts.

The store will be open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wentworth is also waiting for an on-premise beer and wine license to get approved. Once granted, the store will be open until 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Additional menu items and specials will be available during those expanded hours.

NEWS10 ABC

