Berkshire County cafe, market reopening after 2 years
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The Store at Five Corners is reopening under new ownership on August 16. The cafe and market, located at 4 New Ashford Road in Williamstown, closed in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
The Store at Five Corners was at one time the oldest continuously operating business in the country until it closed for the first time in 2011. It changed hands a few times before closing again in 2020.
The store began as a tavern, then it was an inn, a grocery store, and eventually a cafe and market. The 252-year-old building survived both the American Revolution and the Great Depression.Community quilt raising funds for local business
In January 2021, the store was put up for sale. The store was bought a year later by the Store at Five Corners Stewardship Association (SAFCSA), a new non-profit formed to buy and maintain the store. In April, Corey Wentworth was announced as operator and chef.
“I want our customers and staff to enjoy a convivial atmosphere, delicious food, and each other’s company and conversation,” said Wentworth.Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe closing after 15 years
The store will include a locally sourced, seasonally rotating menu that includes breakfast, sandwiches, salads, a grab-and-go case, and prepared dinners. The store will also include grocery items and gifts.
The store will be open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wentworth is also waiting for an on-premise beer and wine license to get approved. Once granted, the store will be open until 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Additional menu items and specials will be available during those expanded hours.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 3