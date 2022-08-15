ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Flags Great America shooting was not random, police say

By John Clark
 4 days ago

Police in Illinois said that a shooting outside a Six Flags Amusement Park in Chicago on August 14 was “not a random act”.

In a statement released on their Facebook page, the Gurnee Police Department said that according to their investigation, suspects entered the parking lot of Six Flags in a white sedan. The suspects exited the vehicle and fired shots at an individual, before leaving in the white sedan.

Police said the shooting “appeared to be a targeted incident” and the suspects did not enter the amusement park.

Police said two victims, aged 17 and 19, were transported to the Advocate Condell Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. A third victim declined to go to the hospital.

Paulina Palermo recorded footage of people fleeing the scene as emergency services arrived. She said: “The horror of the families and kids hiding in the bathroom with us. I hope nobody experiences this fear ever.”

Alfonso Segovia
3d ago

"Not a random act" it will be interesting to see what charges and how much time they get to serve, not sentenced but SERVE😡 People can no longer be safe at a family amusement park anymore, people doing this kind of ignorant acts deserve life sentences, treat them like terrorists and fire will be ceased once and for all!

