FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
popville.com
Le Fantome Food Hall Opens Monday in Prince George’s County
Photo by Scott Suchman courtesy Le Fantome Food Hall. “Le Fantome, an all-day, international food hall in Prince George’s County will open on Monday, August 22. Located in The Station at Riverdale Park, the 8,500 square foot project is a collaboration between Cafritz Enterprises and leading hospitality consulting group Hospitality HQ (HHQ). Le Fantome will open with a full-service bar, seasonal patio, and a diverse array of offerings from three dine-in stalls. The food hall’s seven locally-owned and operated ghost kitchen concepts will open separately on Monday, August 29th for dine-in ordering via QR code, delivery via select third party apps, and pre-ordered pick up.
Washingtonian.com
Where to Feast on Crabs Around DC
You don’t need a bay house—or even a car—to dig into a delicious Chesapeake crab feast. In addition to DC-area crab houses, there are seafood markets—and even delivery services—selling live or steamed crabs for your backyard party. Crab Houses and Seafood Restaurants. 4958 Bethesda Ave.,...
Baltimore Times
Pastor with Fashion Design Talent OpensInaugural Flagship Fashion Store in Annapolis
Bishop Craig Coates began his foray in fashion design by sketching and designing fashions in the 10th grade in 1983. His grandmother was a seamstress who owned a Kenmore sewing machine. Coates recalls taking a trip to a local fabric store with her, then purchasing a piece of terry cloth fabric to make a fashionable Dolman sleeve dress, which is known to appear like a bat wing. The creation was worn by a friend at school. Coates progressed to creating trendy jackets, skirts, and MC Hammer style pants when he was a student attending South River High School.
bethesdamagazine.com
With family help, Hardy’s BBQ owner presses on after death of her husband
Even before Hardy’s BBQ founders Roxie and Corries Hardy met as adults, it seems that Corries was present in Roxie’s life while she was growing up in North Carolina. “My husband used to come to visit my hometown when I was little and I didn’t even know it,” said Roxie Hardy, who met Corries, a Florida native, when she was visiting a cousin in Atlanta. “He would always come to the church my grandparents came to. We weren’t aware that he always was in my life — I just didn’t know it.”
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: County Fairs, Chuck Brown Day and More Fun in the DC Area
Fabled rock bands, legendary comedians, rap icons — whatever kind of show you love, there’s something happening this weekend for you. On Friday, you can get “young, wild and free” with Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, or sway along as indie rockers The Shins play an iconic album front-to-back at The Anthem.
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Barry Farm redevelopment to start construction on first new building
The Asberry will start construction in September, aimed at housing seniors. The Barry Farms redevelopment team will start construction in September on The Asberry, a mixed-use, 108-unit senior apartment complex, and commercial center. The complex will be available for former Barry Farm residents aged 55 and older and other seniors making between 30 and 80% of the area median income. (Colleen Grablick / DCist, Tristan Navera / Washington Business Journal)
popville.com
Activity at the former Z burger in Columbia Heights – Dave’s Hot Chicken coming
Update from a reader: “Dave’s Hot Chicken took over the z-burger space in Columbia heights”. Eat DC also writes: “Nashville-style hot chicken chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening at 3301 14th St NW.”. Check out the menu and their story here. “Dear PoPville,. I wanted to...
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill is Coming to Washington DC
For a long while now, Char Bar has been the only kosher meat restaurant in DC proper. Those seeking other meat options were forced to travel to the city’s surroundings suburbs to get their fix. Soon however, another meat restaurant will open in D.C, this time in the Adam’s Morgan neighborhood in the Northwest area of the city.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Della J’s Southern Home Cooking Moves to Richmond Highway
Mac & cheese, fried chicken, collard greens, mashed potatoes – there is something about comfort foods like these that keep us coming back for more. Springfield restaurant Della J’s has been serving up home-cooked dishes out of a space at 6558 Backlick Rd. since 2017. The restaurant will welcome guests to a new location on Richmond Highway in Mount Vernon Plaza soon.
ffxnow.com
Tysons Galleria’s upcoming dine-in movie theater has a premiere date
In just over a month, Tysons Galleria patrons will be able to get dinner, a drink and a movie — all from the same reclining, leather armchair. The mall’s new CMX CinéBistro will open on the third floor of the redeveloped Macy’s wing on Sept. 23, as noted on the movie theater company’s website.
bethesdamagazine.com
South Korean-based bakery to open in Rockville Town Square
Paris Baguette, a bakery that started in South Korea, will open a location in Rockville Town Square within the coming months, according to its franchise owner. Paris Baguette first opened its doors in 1986 in Seoul and expanded into the United States in 2005, according to a press release. There are currently nearly 90 American locations, including a few in Northern Virginia.
WJLA
Enterprise Golf Course reopens to give Prince George's residents more access to the game
MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — There is a new and improved golf course in Maryland and it’s not on the Eastern shore or in Montgomery County, it is here in Mitchellville. After being closed for months in Prince George’s County, the Enterprise Golf Course has reopened. The M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation has completed an extensive Bermuda grass and tee-leveling renovation.
Washingtonian.com
Things to Do in the DC Area 8/15-8/21: Restaurant Week, a Frida Kahlo Exhibit, and the Arlington County Fair
Arlington County Fair. The fair opens this week and there are lots of fun events planned (Wed-Sun, free entry, Arlington). Aside from the carnival rides, some highlights this year include the fair’s opening ceremonies (Wed, free), a new night market with local vendors (Thurs, free), a bingo game (Fri, free), and goat yoga (Sat & Sun, $40)
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Seven vehicle thefts in Silver Spring area; graffiti reported at Rock Creek Forest Elementary School
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Money and property were taken from two vehicles between July 26 and 29. The thefts occurred in the 3700 block of Cardiff Road and the 8500 block of 16th Street. Force was reported in one case. Parts were taken from...
popville.com
Update: Punjabi by Nature construction. “what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights?”
Do you know what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights? The outside patio area has been under construction for months and it seems like they’ve completely torn it up. I don’t know if the Geico owns that space or if it’s something else but I’m just curious if it’s anything interesting!”
bethesdamagazine.com
Weddings of the Year
Did you or someone you know get married over the past year and a half? Bethesda Magazine is accepting submissions for its 12th annual “Weddings of the Year” feature. Our editors are looking for unique, stylish and heartwarming weddings to be featured in 2023 in the magazine and/or on BethesdaMagazine.com. We’re looking for couples with strong ties to Montgomery County who have interesting and compelling stories to tell.
bethesdamagazine.com
Taste of Bethesda to return in October
Downtown Bethesda’s annual food festival will return Oct. 1 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 31st annual Taste of Bethesda will highlight the community’s restaurants while also featuring live entertainment and an activity area for children from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in downtown Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
northernvirginiamag.com
25 Things to Do Around the DMV Before the End of Summer
From exploring the District to hitting the trails, these are the best ways to take in the final days of summer. If there’s something that happens this time of year, it’s the nagging need to want to do everything you love in the summertime before the fall starts up again. Here are 25 activities to inspire you to make your own end-of-summer bucket list.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Bakery
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe – 2150 N. Culpeper St., Arlington, Virginia.
