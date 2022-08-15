Read full article on original website
Jury rejects death penalty for man who killed Lake County deputy
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Jurors voted Wednesday to reject the death penalty for a man convicted of killing a Lake County deputy. Jason Wheeler was convicted and sentenced to death in 2005 for killing Deputy Wayne Koester. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. However, Wheeler was granted...
WESH
Polk County sheriff: 85 arrests made in drug trafficking operation
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, more than 80 arrests were made in a drug trafficking operation. Over $12 million worth of drugs are off of the streets. Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area detectives collaborated with multiple law enforcement agencies. The Polk...
WESH
Security guard injured in Lake County shooting at gaming business
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Lake County are asking for help as they investigate a shooting at an internet gaming establishment on Highway 19 near Umatilla, a shooting that put an armed security guard in the hospital. "Someone’s shot," a 911 caller said. A worker at Hot...
WESH
Flagler sheriff: Suspect caught in swamp after fleeing traffic stop, crashing into ditch
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect in Flagler County was pulled from a swamp after fleeing from deputies and crashing into a ditch. According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to pull 23-year-old Alunzo Peoples over for a suspended license on West State Road 100 near U.S. 1 early Thursday morning.
WESH
1 person shot at Lake County internet gaming establishment during robbery, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was shot in an armed robbery in Lake County Wednesday night. The shooting and robbery happened at about 6:30 p.m. at 37415 State Road 19 in Dona Vista. According to deputies, a black male suspect came into the business and started firing, striking...
WESH
Volusia County detectives arrest suspects connected to multiple car burglaries
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Suspects in several burglaries over the past week have been arrested, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said the burglaries were first reported on Aug. 15. Several people were parked in Pierson and Seville while they were working. The suspects broke windows of multiple...
WESH
Man arrested in 30-year-old Orange County cold case appears in court
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was arrested in an Orange County cold case made his first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon. John Stagner's wife found him dead on Aug. 10, 1992 in the morning. According to the Orange County Sheriff John Mina, 53-year-old Stagner had trauma to...
3 Orange County residents among 20 arrested, charged with voter fraud in Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida announced 20 people, including three in Orange County, were arrested on charges of voter fraud. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests Thursday, saying most of those cases came from Democratic strongholds, including the Orlando area. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Channel...
WESH
Stepfather gets life in prison for abuse of 11-year-old rescued by Orlando waitress
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County stepfather has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of child abuse. On Friday, Timothy Lee Wilson was ordered to spend the rest of his life behind bars for the abuse of a child who was rescued by an Orange County waitress.
villages-news.com
Suspect blames ‘stereotyping’ for attempt to flee cops at Circle K in The Villages
A drug suspect blamed past incidents of “stereotyping” for his decision to attempt to flee from police officers at a Circle K gas station and convenience store in The Villages. A pickup truck with a non-functioning headlight was spotted in the wee hours Thursday morning on U.S. Hwy....
WESH
Daytona Beach police officer who was killed last year to be honored at vigil
Tonight, the Daytona Beach Police Department will remember one of their own, who died a year ago today after being shot in the line of duty. Officer Jason Raynor was shot on June 23, 2021, and died 55 days later. Police planned a vigil that the public is invited to...
WCJB
More nurses join in lawsuit against Marion County hospital after active shooter exercise gets too real
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More nurses are filing suit against AdventHealth Ocala following a frightening training exercise. Chelsea Barker, Danika Bueno, and Alisa Coffey say they were part of the training last November at AdventHealth Timber Ridge when a man with a gun burst into the room. They say the...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman involved in hit-and-run charged with DUI after Carrabba’s wine dinner
A 72-year-old Leesburg woman coming home from a wine dinner in Clermont was arrested Tuesday night after she reportedly ran a red light, struck another vehicle and left the scene. Law enforcement caught up with Lynn Virginia Crane, of 5309 Cornwall Court, after she stopped on U.S. Hwy. 27 because...
Person airlifted after shots fired at Central Florida ‘internet gaming establishment,’ deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was flown to the hospital Wednesday after being shot at an “internet gaming establishment,” according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 37400 block of...
Body cam video shows police shooting woman during Dade City traffic stop
Body-camera footage released Thursday revealed a bloody scene in Dade City when an officer attempted to chase down a driver fleeing a traffic stop on August 11.
Citrus County Chronicle
Beverly Hills man, Inverness accomplice arrested for selling fentanyl to undercover detective
A Beverly Hills man’s latest alleged drug deal ended with Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities taking him into custody for selling fentanyl to undercover narcotics detectives. Members of the sheriff’s office Tactical Impact Unit arrested John Dylan Gromling Wednesday, Aug. 17, the same day investigations into the 30-year-old’s...
ocala-news.com
FHP seeking help to identify hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian in Walmart parking lot
The Florida Highway Patrol is turning to the public to help identify a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian on Thursday morning in a Walmart parking lot in Marion County. Shortly after 10:45 a.m., a 39-year-old man from Ocala was walking in a northwesterly direction in the parking lot of...
WESH
2 women charged after Apopka man killed in attempted robbery near Alabama state park
UPDATE: The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced charges against two suspects in this investigation. Krystal Pinkins is charged with Murder, Kidnapping, and Robbery. The injured suspect was identified as Yasmine Hider. CCSO says Hider is charged with Murder, Kidnapping, and Robbery. CCSO says Hider remains in the hospital at this time.
Situation involving barricaded person in Brooksville home has been resolved
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) issued a local alert for Brooksville on Friday morning after a verbal disturbance report escalated into a barricaded person.
UCF student murdered after pulling over car to render aid to ‘stranded woman’
Being a good Samaritan has cost the life of a University of Central Florida student. We’re told that 22-year-old Adam Simjee of Apopka and his girlfriend were driving through Alabama Sunday when they stopped to help a woman stranded on the side of the road. That woman quickly pulled...
