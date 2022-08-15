ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Polk County sheriff: 85 arrests made in drug trafficking operation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, more than 80 arrests were made in a drug trafficking operation. Over $12 million worth of drugs are off of the streets. Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area detectives collaborated with multiple law enforcement agencies. The Polk...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Beverly Hills man, Inverness accomplice arrested for selling fentanyl to undercover detective

A Beverly Hills man’s latest alleged drug deal ended with Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities taking him into custody for selling fentanyl to undercover narcotics detectives. Members of the sheriff’s office Tactical Impact Unit arrested John Dylan Gromling Wednesday, Aug. 17, the same day investigations into the 30-year-old’s...
