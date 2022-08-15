ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 19-21

This weekend, dance at the Jazz at Congo Square festival or stroll through galleries at the Covington White Linen for Public Art showcase. Or, visit a museum that's offering free or discounted admission. Here's more of what's happening August 19-21. For the third consecutive week, linen is the dress code....
culinarybackstreets.com

2NP: Barroom By Night, Café By Day

Mercedes Gibson arrived in New Orleans in 1969 with, as she puts it, “ten dollars, ten children and a tank of gas.” The Franklin, Louisiana native’s eyes light up as she recounts the story while we sit at Mercedes Place, the working-class barroom she has owned and operated in the Lower 9th Ward’s Holy Cross neighborhood for thirty-two years.
Thrillist

Get Decadent at the Most Indulgent, End-of-Summer Gay Party in the USA

New Orleans could be called a city of indulgence—maybe even overindulgence at times. But every year, flirty, flamboyant, and festive New Orleans locals and visitors from around the globe go particularly hard. One singular gay event each September has raised the bar, pushed the envelope, and sometimes gleefully crossed the line of extravagant revelry: Southern Decadence.
NOLA.com

Major safety project complete at the Tammany Trace and La 59

A $3.5 million infrastructure project at the intersection of La. 59 and the Tammany Trace north of Mandeville has been completed, erasing a safety hazard for both motorists and users of the popular hike and bike trail. The project, which began three years ago, involved the construction of a tunnel...
NOLA.com

Commentary: Wisner trust fraught with political, legal sleight of hand

Few subjects are as incomprehensible to lay persons — and to a good many lawyers and judges as well — as Louisiana’s Trust Code, unless one attempts to plumb the depths of Louisiana’s Mineral Code. Both bodies of law come into play in the New Orleans City Council’s recent lawsuit against Mayor LaToya Cantrell in her capacity as CEO of the Edward Wisner Donation, a mineral-rich land trust encompassing more than 40,000 acres in Lafourche, Jefferson and St. John the Baptist parishes. The trust owns much of the land beneath Port Fourchon, the energy industry’s busy gateway to vast offshore oil and gas leases.
NOLA.com

$1.5M Marigny home melds contemporary with midcentury, corrugated metal outside and maple within

A home with a sense of contemporary style that's spiced with midcentury modern sensibilities is on the market for $1,550,000 in the Fauboug Marigny. The 2017 home, at 641 St. Ferdinand St. in New Orleans, was designed in a style similar to the owner's previous home, which originally was designed by John Ekin Dinwiddie, dean of Tulane University's architecture school in the late '50s.
whereyat.com

The Hall on Mag: A New Dining Experience

This July marked the grand opening of The Hall on Mag, a highly anticipated eatery that sits in the same location of the old Auction House Market. The new establishment is black-owned and operated and hosts six kitchens with global food options. The Hall on Mag was inspired by Jamal...
KLFY.com

New Orleans Style Po’boys with an Acadiana Twist at Chris’

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) — Known for their gumbo, muffulettas, and of course, po’boys, Chris’ adds a little Acadiana flare to typical New Orleans items. In today’s Acadiana Eats, the crew at Chris’ made a Chris’ special and a shrimp po’boy for News 10’s Gerald Gruenig.
NOLA.com

Need some shredding? Orleans residents can bring 50 lbs. Saturday to recycling center

Take advantage of a free paper shredding opportunity during recycling at the City of New Orleans Drop-Off Center Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2829 Elysian Fields Ave. Orleans residences can bring up to 50 lbs. "of personal or sensitive documents to be shredded safely and securely on site." Acceptable items include mixed office paper, light cardboard and similar materials.
WWL

Councilman Thomas adopts intersection of Crowder Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS — City Councilman Oliver Thomas is fed up with litter, loitering and roadside begging in New Orleans East. This weekend, he posted a video on social media of him confronting two panhandlers on the corner of Crowder Blvd and Interstate 10, near his house. He collected a...
