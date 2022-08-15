Read full article on original website
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Competency evaluation ordered for mother accused of stabbing kids then posting a Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
How Did the Federal Government Fail New Orleans During Hurricane Katrina?Foodie TravelerNew Orleans, LA
Our trip to New Orleans, LouisianaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNew Orleans, LA
Dog Days Dining-Down South TodayDoc LawrenceNashville, TN
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 19-21
This weekend, dance at the Jazz at Congo Square festival or stroll through galleries at the Covington White Linen for Public Art showcase. Or, visit a museum that's offering free or discounted admission. Here's more of what's happening August 19-21. For the third consecutive week, linen is the dress code....
New Orleans Mayor Admits Mardi Gras 2023 May Be Cancelled
Will Mayor LaToya Cantrell cancel Mardi Gras 2023?
culinarybackstreets.com
2NP: Barroom By Night, Café By Day
Mercedes Gibson arrived in New Orleans in 1969 with, as she puts it, “ten dollars, ten children and a tank of gas.” The Franklin, Louisiana native’s eyes light up as she recounts the story while we sit at Mercedes Place, the working-class barroom she has owned and operated in the Lower 9th Ward’s Holy Cross neighborhood for thirty-two years.
lonelyplanet.com
The battle for the Bywater: how tourism is transforming this New Orleans neighborhood
In a New Orleans neighborhood popular with tourists, a familiar question is bubbling up to the surface: what responsibility do tourists have to the communities they visit?. It’s 6:30am on a Monday and I’m in the back of an Uber driving through the Bywater neighborhood of New Orleans on my way to the airport.
NOLA.com
Protection for flood-hit areas of St. Charles and St. John improving over next four years
Areas of St. Charles and St. John the Baptist parishes that have flooded badly during hurricanes will finally see their storm surge protection improved in stages over the next four years, an Army Corps of Engineers official says. East bank residents of the two parishes are benefitting from the long-delayed...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell walks back threat of curtailed Mardi Gras; 'We ARE NOT canceling'
The threat of a New Orleans without Mardi Gras didn't last as long as most Mardi Gras hangovers. On Thursday night, at a community meeting held at the Lakeview Christian Center, a question submitted to Mayor LaToya Cantrell asked what Mardi Gras might look like next year if the New Orleans Police Department continues to rapidly shed officers.
Thrillist
Get Decadent at the Most Indulgent, End-of-Summer Gay Party in the USA
New Orleans could be called a city of indulgence—maybe even overindulgence at times. But every year, flirty, flamboyant, and festive New Orleans locals and visitors from around the globe go particularly hard. One singular gay event each September has raised the bar, pushed the envelope, and sometimes gleefully crossed the line of extravagant revelry: Southern Decadence.
NOLA.com
Cannon removed from French Quarter park amid efforts to address Confederate symbols
New Orleans officials have quietly removed the cannon atop the former Washington Artillery Park near Jackson Square, part of the effort to wipe symbols of the Confederacy and white supremacy from places of prominence in the city's landscape. The cannon, which was purchased by the Washington Artillery in 1875, was...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police are told to investigate abortion but not enforce Louisiana's ban
New Orleans police officers have been directed to not issue summonses or make arrests for violations of Louisiana's strict abortion ban, in line with edicts by city leaders who say they will refuse to enforce the law, which has drawn fire from Republicans in Baton Rouge. But the NOPD policy...
NOLA.com
Major safety project complete at the Tammany Trace and La 59
A $3.5 million infrastructure project at the intersection of La. 59 and the Tammany Trace north of Mandeville has been completed, erasing a safety hazard for both motorists and users of the popular hike and bike trail. The project, which began three years ago, involved the construction of a tunnel...
cottagesgardens.com
A Case of Goodwill: New Orleans Neighbors Rescue a Cherished Wine Collection After a Hurricane
If you live in New Orleans, you likely know the importance of being prepared for the unexpected. Hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and other severe weather events happen on short notice, sometimes overnight. On August 27, 2021, what would become Hurricane Ida was just a tropical storm off the coast of Cuba....
NOLA.com
Commentary: Wisner trust fraught with political, legal sleight of hand
Few subjects are as incomprehensible to lay persons — and to a good many lawyers and judges as well — as Louisiana’s Trust Code, unless one attempts to plumb the depths of Louisiana’s Mineral Code. Both bodies of law come into play in the New Orleans City Council’s recent lawsuit against Mayor LaToya Cantrell in her capacity as CEO of the Edward Wisner Donation, a mineral-rich land trust encompassing more than 40,000 acres in Lafourche, Jefferson and St. John the Baptist parishes. The trust owns much of the land beneath Port Fourchon, the energy industry’s busy gateway to vast offshore oil and gas leases.
breakingtravelnews.com
FOUR SEASONS HOTEL NEW ORLEANS DESIGNATED AS THE ONLY AAA FIVE DIAMOND HOTEL IN LOUISIANA
Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans announces that it has been accredited with a AAA Five Diamond hotel designation, the only Hotel in Louisiana bestowed with the award. This is the first time Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans has attained this prestigious honour and is one of just three in North America and the Caribbean added to the 2022 list.
NOLA.com
$1.5M Marigny home melds contemporary with midcentury, corrugated metal outside and maple within
A home with a sense of contemporary style that's spiced with midcentury modern sensibilities is on the market for $1,550,000 in the Fauboug Marigny. The 2017 home, at 641 St. Ferdinand St. in New Orleans, was designed in a style similar to the owner's previous home, which originally was designed by John Ekin Dinwiddie, dean of Tulane University's architecture school in the late '50s.
whereyat.com
The Hall on Mag: A New Dining Experience
This July marked the grand opening of The Hall on Mag, a highly anticipated eatery that sits in the same location of the old Auction House Market. The new establishment is black-owned and operated and hosts six kitchens with global food options. The Hall on Mag was inspired by Jamal...
KLFY.com
New Orleans Style Po’boys with an Acadiana Twist at Chris’
LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) — Known for their gumbo, muffulettas, and of course, po’boys, Chris’ adds a little Acadiana flare to typical New Orleans items. In today’s Acadiana Eats, the crew at Chris’ made a Chris’ special and a shrimp po’boy for News 10’s Gerald Gruenig.
NOLA.com
Need some shredding? Orleans residents can bring 50 lbs. Saturday to recycling center
Take advantage of a free paper shredding opportunity during recycling at the City of New Orleans Drop-Off Center Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2829 Elysian Fields Ave. Orleans residences can bring up to 50 lbs. "of personal or sensitive documents to be shredded safely and securely on site." Acceptable items include mixed office paper, light cardboard and similar materials.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 1-5, 2022; see list and other sales
Banks St. 3118-20: $472,000, Elisaxime Properties LLC to Carla Smith Antoine and Raney M. Antoine Sr. Baronne St. 1401-03; Baronne St. 1405-07; Thalia St. 1818: $100, FH Nola LLC to 1401 Baronne LLC. Camp St. 1232: $825,000, Jeffrey Scott Nicholl and Katherine Maris Mattes Nicholl to Ellen L. MacOmber Fannon...
Community reacts to the news Target isn't opening in New Orleans East as soon as thought
NEW ORLEANS — 16 years ago, before Hurricane Katrina, the business district in the East used to be a metropolis, with a plaza and big retailers, all for the residents of the East. More recently there’s been a push to revitalize the area, so the question is - what’s coming back?
Councilman Thomas adopts intersection of Crowder Blvd.
NEW ORLEANS — City Councilman Oliver Thomas is fed up with litter, loitering and roadside begging in New Orleans East. This weekend, he posted a video on social media of him confronting two panhandlers on the corner of Crowder Blvd and Interstate 10, near his house. He collected a...
