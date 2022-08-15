ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, MT

Glad To Hear Gladstone’s In The Kitchen

Today, & EVERY Wednesday afternoon ,from 3, to 6, is Farmer's Market day over in Cut Bank's Main Street Park. This afternoon (Wednesday,) Chef Mariah Gladstone's the "special guest," & Chef Gladstone will be doing an Indigikitchen cooking demo... Rattle the skillet, Mariah!
CUT BANK, MT
FWP On The Way 2 Chester & Choteau!

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks will be hosting elk management meetings tonight (Wednesday, over in Chester, & tomorrow (Thursday) evening in Choteau. The meetings should gather some ideas pertaining to our "local" elk management issues along with population objectives. FWP personnel will be in Chester, at the high school tonight, & down at the library in Choteau, Thursday night. BOTH meetings will fun from 7, to 9. Come on out & share YOUR ideas...
CHESTER, MT
4 dead, 3 injured in Glacier Co. crash

MISSOULA, Mont. — A head-on collision between two vehicles Saturday night left four people dead and three people seriously injured. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office and emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 2 at mile marker 215 just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found Shawn Patrick...
Shelby CHANGES Days/Dates

Our Shelby Booster Club changed BOTH days & dates for their booster club meeting. The Boosters will now meet tomorrow, Thursday night out at Clark's Family Restaurant. Meeting time's 6 o'clock SHARP at Clarks. GO COYOTES!!
SHELBY, MT
Conrad’s Screams For Ice Cream And…

..root beer floats! The Presbyterian Women will be putting on a real Ice Cream Social tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon. You're invited to come by the First Presbyterian Church, 123 4th Avenue Southwest, from 1, to 3:30, for some old fashioned ice cream sundaes & root beer floats, folks. Our Golden Triangle weather's promising a high temperature of 95, tomorrow afternoon, a perfect afternoon to cool off with a sundae or root beer float. Let's all "scream for ice cream" & "root for root beer!"
CONRAD, MT
When You’re Not Following “ME”…

We can now follow our town on Facebook. The City of Shelby has a weekly Facebook post to keep our "locals" up-to-date on various city projects, programs & events. Don't worry about a thing...it's easy...follow the City of Shelby at Shelby Montana, & look for "THIS WEEK IN SHELBY," every Monday, for a list of projects Shelby is currently working on, infrastructure projects affecting traffic, garbage, pickup routes, meetings & all the activities over at the civic center. If there are any changes to the schedule or notifications, check out the City's Facebook page daily for updates. When changes break out, the Shelby Facebook page breaks in!
SHELBY, MT
Sweet Grass Motorcycle Rodeo

The Glocca Morra Inn invites you to come up to their 31st Annual Sweet Grass Motorcycle Rodeo and Pig Roast August 26th and 27th. Admission fee at the Rodeo Grounds gate is $40 per person, the fee includes the Rodeo, Pig Roast, Draft Beer and Refreshments. If you haven't ever gone to see this will enjoy some Amazing, Fun Motorcyle games . Friday night they have a poker run that starts at 6pm and listen and dance to the Rock and Roll music of Smokey Blues. Saturday the Rodeo starts at 1 and following the Rodeo is the Pig Roast feed. From 6 to 9pm there will be live music by the "Slow Rollers" followed by Smokey Blues performing again. Make the drive up to Sweetgrass and you won't be disappointed.
SWEET GRASS, MT
CB’s “Hot FUN In The Summertime” BBQ’s

The Cut Bank Business Appreciation Days BBQ's kick off this coming Monday evening, the 15th, down in Valier, at the pavilion. Tuesday's night's BBQ will be over in Cut Bank, with Shakespeare in the Parks to follow. It's up to Sunburst, on Wednesday, at City Park (Pool), & the Appreciation BBQ's will conclude for this season next Thursday evening, 8/18, in Browning, at Stampede Park.
CUT BANK, MT
Pondera County Adopts BAN

The Pondera County Commissioners have now adopted a ban on open burning until current conditions change. ALL burning permits are suspended with NO open burning permitted in Pondera County. Campfires will be allowed ONLY in approved fire pits. Devices solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on & off, are used in an area that's bare & cleared of ALL overhead & surrounding flammable materials within 4 feet of the device. The bottom line here is, the public's reminded to use some good common sense when having a fire in an approved fire pit. Please make sure to have fire suppression measures available when having your outdoor activities. Don't worry about a thing...conditions WILL continue to be monitored on a daily basis & restrictions WILL be lifted when our fire officials declare it safe. KSEN/K96 FM will continue to keep you updated as conditions change, hopefully for the better...
Conrad’s Working Up A Hunger

This Wednesday's the day for the 2022 End Hunger Mini Triathlon at Conrad Pool Park. The "games" are for ages 5, to 14, & they'll begin promptly at 4, Wednesday afternoon. Don't worry about a thing... it's $5, & a can of food to enter with proceeds going to No Kid Hungry. You can sign up prior to the triathlon at Pondera County Insurance by calling 271 2034.
Browning Legion Needs HELP

American Legion Franklin Juneau Post 127, over in Browning, needs officers AND members to keep on keeping on in the community. You can become involved & help old Post 127, to service the community again by attending today's (Friday) "revitalization" meeting. The meeting's at 4, this afternoon at the Blackfeet Veterans Alliance, 119 Pata Street in Browning.
BROWNING, MT
Toole County Student Drive Rolls On

Our Toole County Alliance for Youth continues its' school supply drive tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon/evening up in Sunburst. Sunburst students are invited to stop by the Sunburst Lutheran Church from 5:30, to 6:30, on a 1st come/1st supply basis as supplies ARE limited. Don't worry about a thing, but the youth, 5th to 12th grades, will be REQUIRED to sign a pledge to stay alcohol, tobacco & drug free! This program is based on need, NOT income.
TOOLE COUNTY, MT
This Monday’s “DRIVE’S For Shelby Students

Toole County Alliance for Youth along with their partners will be holding a school supply drive for our Toole County students this Monday, 8/8. Shelby students should report to the First Baptist Church Activity Center from 5, to 6:30, Monday evening. Don't worry about a thing...the school supply drive is based on need & NOT income, & it's on a "1st come/1st serve basis as supplies are limited. Youth 5th-12th will need to sign a pledge to stay alcohol, tobacco & drug free. Welcome back to another school year under our Montana Big Sky!
SHELBY, MT
Logan Health Helps Out Shelby

Logan Health Assisted Living Facility here in Shelby, has a rummage sale set for this Saturday morning, the 13th. Saturday's sale will run from 9, to 1, with some real rummage FUN. The public's invited to drop off any of their "gently-used" items at the AFL any time prior to Saturday morning's sale. Proceeds will go toward the Assisted Living Activities Fund. Hope to see you on Saturday...
SHELBY, MT
Valier’s Does It The 11th Time

Valier's 11 Annual All Town Garage Sale's coming up 2 weeks from this weekend, on the Saturday, the 20th. If you'd like to get in on the garage sale action, please call Linda at 590 4942. There's a $15, fee to cover advertising, but don't worry about a thing, listings & maps WILL be made available. Let's all go "garage saling" on Saturday, the 29th! *BTW," "garage saling" IS a term & it refers to those of us who frequent garage sales.
VALIER, MT
Teton County 4-H Award Winners Announced

Bellamy Beadle, daughter of Jane Wolery and Darren Beadle, is the recipient of the Anne Wiprud Memorial Scholarship. Beadle is a member of the Old Agency 4-H Club. She has been involved in a variety of 4-H projects and events throughout the years. She has served as a 4-H Camp Counselor, served as her club president for several years, and was a Teton County 4-H Ambassador.
TETON COUNTY, MT
Shelby, MT
