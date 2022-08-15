Loudon Wainwright III points out that the first line of the first song on his first album, released when he was 23, is about aging: “In Delaware when I was younger.”So it's no stretch that the folk singer's first album of new compositions in eight years, “Lifetime Achievement,” is loosely based on turning 75. It's on sale Friday.The new song “How Old is 75?,” where he sings, “in five years I'll be 80. I'll hear the fat lady,” is one of Wainwright's signature mixes of humor and poignant observation. Three-quarters of a century is a milestone, not just because...

