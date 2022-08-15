Read full article on original website
Meet 10 Contemporary Artists Who Are Rethinking Harp Music
The harp may be one of the oldest instruments in the world, dating back to ancient Mesopotamia, but modern artists have been working to break the instrument free from its stuffy connotations for years. Over the past few decades, the majestic relic’s plinks have turned up in everything from R&B chart-toppers to UK garage classics to Four Tet tunes.
‘Stranger Things’ Is No. 1 on Top TV Songs Chart Again, This Time Thanks to Metallica
Stranger Things leads Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for the third month in a row, as Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” shoots to the top of the July 2022 ranking. Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of July 2022. Much like Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” before it, “Master” broke through after a Stranger Things sync, seeing significant streaming and sales gains following its...
Apple Insider
Apple celebrates music recognition app Shazam turning 20
Apple is commemorating the 20th birthday of Shazam by looking back on the music recognition app's history and the "most Shazamed song" for each year of the past two decades. The iPhone maker acquired Shazam in 2017, turning out the music app's fortunes and helping it to reach one billion song recognitions per moth in 2021.
EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Is Going Back to School With New Music Technology
American Eagle is getting into the groove with three music-focused activations in the metaverse as Gen Z prepares to go back to school. Starting this month, the AE brand — which is part of parent company American Eagle Outfitters — has activations (both IRL and online) across Meta’s Oculus, Roblox and TikTok’s SoundOn platforms.More from WWDThe Trend: Music Festival FashionPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live PerformanceTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert “American Eagle has always been about leaning into Gen Z passion points during the back-to-school season and we thought that as this particular...
Beyoncé Addresses Elevator Scandal on 'Renaissance' Album
"Might I suggest you don't f*** with my sis," Beyoncé sings, eight years after footage leaked of her sister, Solange, attacking her husband, Jay-Z, in an elevator.
blavity.com
Twitter Pulled The Receipts After Spiritual Hypocrite Juanita Bynum Condemned Secular Music
Twitter is calling out Juanita Bynum after two videos of the gospel singer started circulating on social media. In one clip, the 63-year-old is seen telling a church congregation that someone isn’t saved if they listen to secular music. However, a Twitter user posted a second video of her dancing to Mary J. Blige’s “Just Fine.”
Jelly Roll Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to New LP ‘Ballads of the Broken’
Singer and rapper Jelly Roll rises to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated Aug. 20), leading as the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time thanks to his new album, Ballads of the Broken. The LP, released via Bailee & Buddy/Broken Bow/BMG/BBMG, debuts at No. 166 on the Billboard 200 with 8,000 equivalent album units earned in the Aug. 5-11 tracking week, according to Luminate. It’s his third entry on the chart, after A Beautiful Disaster (No. 97 peak) and Self Medicated (No. 110), both in 2020. The Nashville native became a Hot 100 First-Timer in July...
Billboard
Chapel Hart Light up ‘AGT’ Semi-Finals With Original Song: Watch
Chapel Hart made many fans with their unexpected audition on America’s Got Talent — Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Darius Rucker among them. The Mississippi-raised family trio slipped under the radar, and delivered an update on Dolly’s classic “Jolene,” originally a hit back in 1974.
Billboard
Will Fans Pay More for Early Access to Music? Audiomack Is Banking On It
With Premiere Access, artists using Audiomack can monetize exclusive access to new music before its broader release. Audiomack debuted a new feature on Thursday (Aug. 18) called Premiere Access that allows artists to reward their biggest fans by making an upcoming song or album available on the music streaming and discovery platform before its broader release.
Billboard
Most Shazamed Song, First Artist to Hit 1 Million Shazams & More: 20 Fast Facts as Shazam Turns 20
Shazam started in August 2002 as a text-message-based service only in the U.K. Shazam turns 20 on Friday (Aug. 18) and has officially surpassed 70 billion song recognitions, marking two decades of answering the question: “Hey, what’s that song?”. To celebrate the milestone, Shazam is inviting fans to...
K-pop's BLACKPINK to release new song ahead of 9-month world tour
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is set to reveal their new song "Pink Venom" later on Friday, their first single in nearly two years, ahead of a planned nine-month world tour.
Billboard
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts
Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio. On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.
Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J to MC 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
The upcoming 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be emceed by a trio of hip-hop heavyweights. MTV announced on Thursday (Aug. 18) that LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will emcee and introduce the big moments during the show slated to air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. According to the announcement, the trio will announce the show’s lineup of performers, presenters and winners while taking a “more innovative and unique approach” to the traditional hosting gig. It will mark the first time the show has been anchored by more...
Guitar World Magazine
Remembering Chris Squire – the bass pioneer who redefined the instrument in the ‘70s with prog icons Yes
Seven years since his death and half a century since his band Yes released their masterpiece, Close to the Edge, the influence of Chris Squire is felt as keenly as ever. Bass players with dazzling technique and a tone that leaps from the stage – or, as is more likely, from your laptop speakers – are commonplace these days, fortunately for us.
BET
Interview: Kalan.FrFr’s Story Shines Through His Music, Which Is As Real As It Gets
The “for real, for real” in Kalan.FrFr’s musical moniker is no lie. The Southern California native learned early on that nothing is easy and opportunities are far and few between. Growing up, Kalan split time between living with his father in Compton and his mother in Carson, and admittedly, the adversity he faced was difficult but taught him some very valuable lessons he would use on his come up.
TechCrunch
Apple’s GarageBand update adds new remixes with Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN
The new, free downloads will include Perry’s “Harleys in Hawaii” and SEVENTEEN’s “Darl+ing,” and users will be able to access features already present in GarageBand to create new mixes and blends with the songs. In addition to the creators’ own spin, the downloads will...
CMT
CMT Premiere: Crossover Artist Andrew Farriss Expresses His Gratitude In "You Are My Rock" Music Video
Andrew Farriss is no stranger to the spotlight. The multi-talented musician spent the last 40 years touring the globe with the Australian rock band, INXS. After selling 80 million records and scoring several accolades, the hitmaker decided to embark on a solo career. Instead of staying in the alternative-rock lane,...
Wainwright's new music takes inspiration from turning 75
Loudon Wainwright III points out that the first line of the first song on his first album, released when he was 23, is about aging: “In Delaware when I was younger.”So it's no stretch that the folk singer's first album of new compositions in eight years, “Lifetime Achievement,” is loosely based on turning 75. It's on sale Friday.The new song “How Old is 75?,” where he sings, “in five years I'll be 80. I'll hear the fat lady,” is one of Wainwright's signature mixes of humor and poignant observation. Three-quarters of a century is a milestone, not just because...
Lorde Drops ‘Oceanic Feeling’ Music Video for ‘Solar Power’ Anniversary
Lorde just put a beautiful punctuation mark on her Solar Power era. One day before the one-year anniversary of her third studio album’s release, the 25-year-old pop star dropped a stunning music video for her song “Oceanic Feeling,” filmed on the beach and co-starring her little brother Angelo. In the video, which arrived Friday (Aug. 19), Lorde and Angelo sunbathe together on a raft in the middle of the ocean, glowing bright blue from the sun. Side by side, they also go fishing and sit in a patch of grass while watching the waves go by. And when the two-time Grammy winner...
Music Industry Moves: Sony Publishing Opens Nigeria Office, Names Godwin Tom Managing Director
Sony Music Publishing has opened a new office in Lagos, Nigeria, and named Godwin Tom managing director. He will report to Guy Henderson, SMP’s president of international. Most recently, Tom was CEO of talent management company iManage Africa, where he worked closely with artists including Wizkid, Davido, Waje, MI, Wande Coal, Ice Prince, Bez, Show Dem Camp, Beverly Naya and many others. Henderson said, “It is a real pleasure to be able to announce the appointment of Godwin Tom as the managing director of our start-up company in Nigeria. As Sony Music Publishing enters West Africa, Godwin’s wealth of experience and knowledge of the...
