Electronics

Pitchfork

Meet 10 Contemporary Artists Who Are Rethinking Harp Music

The harp may be one of the oldest instruments in the world, dating back to ancient Mesopotamia, but modern artists have been working to break the instrument free from its stuffy connotations for years. Over the past few decades, the majestic relic’s plinks have turned up in everything from R&B chart-toppers to UK garage classics to Four Tet tunes.
MUSIC
Billboard

‘Stranger Things’ Is No. 1 on Top TV Songs Chart Again, This Time Thanks to Metallica

Stranger Things leads Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for the third month in a row, as Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” shoots to the top of the July 2022 ranking. Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of July 2022. Much like Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” before it, “Master” broke through after a Stranger Things sync, seeing significant streaming and sales gains following its...
MUSIC
Apple Insider

Apple celebrates music recognition app Shazam turning 20

Apple is commemorating the 20th birthday of Shazam by looking back on the music recognition app's history and the "most Shazamed song" for each year of the past two decades. The iPhone maker acquired Shazam in 2017, turning out the music app's fortunes and helping it to reach one billion song recognitions per moth in 2021.
CELL PHONES
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Is Going Back to School With New Music Technology

American Eagle is getting into the groove with three music-focused activations in the metaverse as Gen Z prepares to go back to school.  Starting this month, the AE brand — which is part of parent company American Eagle Outfitters — has activations (both IRL and online) across Meta’s Oculus, Roblox and TikTok’s SoundOn platforms.More from WWDThe Trend: Music Festival FashionPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live PerformanceTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert “American Eagle has always been about leaning into Gen Z passion points during the back-to-school season and we thought that as this particular...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wizkid
Billboard

Jelly Roll Hits No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to New LP ‘Ballads of the Broken’

Singer and rapper Jelly Roll rises to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart (dated Aug. 20), leading as the top emerging act in the U.S. for the first time thanks to his new album, Ballads of the Broken. The LP, released via Bailee & Buddy/Broken Bow/BMG/BBMG, debuts at No. 166 on the Billboard 200 with 8,000 equivalent album units earned in the Aug. 5-11 tracking week, according to Luminate. It’s his third entry on the chart, after A Beautiful Disaster (No. 97 peak) and Self Medicated (No. 110), both in 2020. The Nashville native became a Hot 100 First-Timer in July...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Software#Music Royalties#Linus Music#Entertain#Music Production#Music Industry#Tech#Digital#Ableton Live#Fl Studio
Billboard

Will Fans Pay More for Early Access to Music? Audiomack Is Banking On It

With Premiere Access, artists using Audiomack can monetize exclusive access to new music before its broader release. Audiomack debuted a new feature on Thursday (Aug. 18) called Premiere Access that allows artists to reward their biggest fans by making an upcoming song or album available on the music streaming and discovery platform before its broader release.
MUSIC
Billboard

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts

Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio. On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.
MUSIC
Billboard

Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J to MC 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

The upcoming 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be emceed by a trio of hip-hop heavyweights. MTV announced on Thursday (Aug. 18) that LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will emcee and introduce the big moments during the show slated to air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. According to the announcement, the trio will announce the show’s lineup of performers, presenters and winners while taking a “more innovative and unique approach” to the traditional hosting gig. It will mark the first time the show has been anchored by more...
NEWARK, NJ
Guitar World Magazine

Remembering Chris Squire – the bass pioneer who redefined the instrument in the ‘70s with prog icons Yes

Seven years since his death and half a century since his band Yes released their masterpiece, Close to the Edge, the influence of Chris Squire is felt as keenly as ever. Bass players with dazzling technique and a tone that leaps from the stage – or, as is more likely, from your laptop speakers – are commonplace these days, fortunately for us.
MUSIC
BET

Interview: Kalan.FrFr’s Story Shines Through His Music, Which Is As Real As It Gets

The “for real, for real” in Kalan.FrFr’s musical moniker is no lie. The Southern California native learned early on that nothing is easy and opportunities are far and few between. Growing up, Kalan split time between living with his father in Compton and his mother in Carson, and admittedly, the adversity he faced was difficult but taught him some very valuable lessons he would use on his come up.
MUSIC
The Independent

Wainwright's new music takes inspiration from turning 75

Loudon Wainwright III points out that the first line of the first song on his first album, released when he was 23, is about aging: “In Delaware when I was younger.”So it's no stretch that the folk singer's first album of new compositions in eight years, “Lifetime Achievement,” is loosely based on turning 75. It's on sale Friday.The new song “How Old is 75?,” where he sings, “in five years I'll be 80. I'll hear the fat lady,” is one of Wainwright's signature mixes of humor and poignant observation. Three-quarters of a century is a milestone, not just because...
MUSIC
Billboard

Lorde Drops ‘Oceanic Feeling’ Music Video for ‘Solar Power’ Anniversary

Lorde just put a beautiful punctuation mark on her Solar Power era. One day before the one-year anniversary of her third studio album’s release, the 25-year-old pop star dropped a stunning music video for her song “Oceanic Feeling,” filmed on the beach and co-starring her little brother Angelo. In the video, which arrived Friday (Aug. 19), Lorde and Angelo sunbathe together on a raft in the middle of the ocean, glowing bright blue from the sun. Side by side, they also go fishing and sit in a patch of grass while watching the waves go by. And when the two-time Grammy winner...
MUSIC
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Sony Publishing Opens Nigeria Office, Names Godwin Tom Managing Director

Sony Music Publishing has opened a new office in Lagos, Nigeria, and named Godwin Tom managing director. He will report to Guy Henderson, SMP’s president of international. Most recently, Tom was CEO of talent management company iManage Africa, where he worked closely with artists including Wizkid, Davido, Waje, MI, Wande Coal, Ice Prince, Bez, Show Dem Camp, Beverly Naya and many others. Henderson said, “It is a real pleasure to be able to announce the appointment of Godwin Tom as the managing director of our start-up company in Nigeria. As Sony Music Publishing enters West Africa, Godwin’s wealth of experience and knowledge of the...
MUSIC

