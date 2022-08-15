ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Return of Urban Meyer that nobody asked for is now official

Urban Meyer is returning to Big Noon Kickoff, not that anybody ever really missed him. Fresh off being the worst thing to ever happen to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer is returning to a TV set near you this college football season. That’s right, baby! Meyer is making his triumphant...
