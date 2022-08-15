Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Apartment building burns in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have responded to a fire on Melbourne Drive. The building has three apartments. The cause of the fire and damages have not been released. An Idaho Falls Department spokeswoman says she will be sending out more information later.
Two unrelated fires in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday night a little after 5:00 p.m. It was on the 200 block of Melbourne Dr. in Idaho falls. When firefighters first arrived on scene they saw flames coming from the second story of a three-unit apartment complex. They also The post Two unrelated fires in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Exploding Population Boom in Idaho is Affecting Domestic Water Supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
Teton River Temple: Rexburg area react to new LDS temple's name
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the name for the new Rexburg Temple. “The temple that will be built in the area north of Rexburg, Idaho, will be known as the Teton River Idaho Temple,” said the First Presidency in a press release. The temple was announced last year by Church President Russell M. Nelson during the faith's October 2021 General Conference....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
Idaho8.com
Sports Line High School Football Preview Series: Skyline Grizzlies
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The final edition of the Sports Line High School Football Preview Series in 2022 features the Skyline Grizzlies, a team trying to continue its legacy of winning. The back-to-back 4A state champions seek their first-ever three-peat, and the key for Head Coach Scott Berger's squad...
'A NEW CHAPTER': Owners of Maag Prescription prepare for retirement, plan to hold customer appreciation barbecue on Friday
POCATELLO — When Greg Maag first started working for his father’s pharmacy in the early 1960s, he was 14 years old and delivered prescriptions via bicycle along the streets of Pocatello during the summer. Now, after 45 years of owning and running Maag Prescription and Medical Supply in downtown Pocatello, he and his wife, Kathy, are set to retire and hand the reins of the oldest pharmacy in town to their son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Traci Maag. ...
Post Register
Bandits coach Ryan Alexander talks about the team's record run
The disappointment was palpable in the moment, but for Idaho Falls Bandits coach Ryan Alexander, a bigger-picture look at the team’s loss in the American Legion World Series finale was more important. Two days after the Bandits suffered a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to Alabama in which Idaho Falls was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hot and dry summer is leading to more hot and dry conditions in the coming months
The Climate Prediction Center has just predicted we are most likely going to see above average temperatures and dry conditions for the long term future. The post Hot and dry summer is leading to more hot and dry conditions in the coming months appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Local teens missing since Tuesday found in Nevada
REXBURG – Two teens from Madison County reported missing on Tuesday have been found. Isaac Payne with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were located in Nevada. He was unable to provide further information. Jessica Cook, Addison’s mom, tells EastIdahoNews.com the...
eastidahonews.com
Sex-trafficking? Drug-laced flowers? What we found out about people selling roses at local intersections
IDAHO FALLS – You may have noticed a sudden surge in people selling roses on street corners, in parking lots and around other parts of Idaho Falls recently. Rumors have been flying about these vendors on social media, accusing them of drugging the flowers with fentanyl or being involved in sex-trafficking rings. Facebook users have speculated after people smell the roses, they are “drugged” by powder inside. According to one Facebook post, “they use roses as a symbol for sex trafficking.”
Idaho State Journal
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for abusing young girls in the early 2000s
IDAHO FALLS – A Michigan man was sentenced for sexually assaulting two young girls in Idaho Falls between 2002 and 2004. Karl Marvin Ford, 60, was sentenced to between 10 and 25 years in prison. He was convicted on one count of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16.
eastidahonews.com
Roundabout construction south of Idaho Falls nearing completion after multiple delays
IDAHO FALLS – Construction delays on a road project south of Idaho Falls have been a headache for drivers the last several months. This spring, the Idaho Transportation Department began installing two roundabouts off Interstate 15 at Exit 113 by Love’s Travel Stop. With Doug Andrus Distributing on the east side, the interchange gets a lot of semi truck traffic and the idea behind putting a roundabout on both sides of the exit was to improve safety and flow of vehicles.
Halloween Is Going To Suck For Idaho Falls This Year
Growing up, Halloween feels like a rite of passage. As a child, you want nothing more than to put on your favorite costume and collect as many sugary treats as possible. In adulthood, we want to deck out our homes in spooky decor to show off on Instagram. If you...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Man’s custom holsters a huge draw for gun owners
SUGAR CITY – For Bryce Johnson, gun ownership is not just a right — it’s a lifestyle. The 30-year-old Sugar City man is an avid hunter and concealed carry permit holder, and he’s spent years working to make the concealed carry process more comfortable for gun owners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man and child seriously injured in motorcycle crash on south Pocatello road
POCATELLO — A man and young girl were seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that temporarily shut down a south Pocatello road. The man and girl under age 10 were on a motorcycle that crashed around 3:30 p.m. while heading westbound on the South Valley Connector, authorities said. Both were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries following the crash,...
One man dies, three people injured in three separate weekend motorcycle crashes
One man died and three people were injured in three separate East Idaho motorcycle crashes this weekend. The first incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, according to Idaho State Police. Mark Allan Waller, 58, of Bancroft, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when he struck a deer in the roadway, authorities said. ...
eastidahonews.com
Girl life-flighted to hospital following motorcycle crash at Palisades
SWAN VALLEY – A girl is in the hospital following a crash in Swan Valley Sunday morning. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 10 a.m. A 14-year-old girl was riding a motorcycle at Palisades and crashed below the dam.
Comments / 0