We Finally Know When Death Stranding Is Coming To Game Pass
"Death Stranding" was released back in 2019 and quickly won praise from critics for its unique concept and innovative gameplay mechanics. The first game from prolific creator Hideo Kojima after his split with Konami, "Death Stranding" was highly anticipated by fans who quickly dove into its mysterious post-apocalyptic world. Being a Kojima game, it featured an incredibly complex story and countless secrets to uncover. At the time of its release, it was also a game exclusive to the PlayStation. Only PS4 users got to enjoy the up to 100 hours of gameplay and experience Kojima's latest vision.
Nintendo Testers Break Their Silence On Workplace Harassment
Allegations of toxic workplace culture have now spread to the offices of Nintendo of America. In a lengthy report recently published by Kotaku, current and former employees described an environment that was unwelcoming toward contracted testers and, more specifically, female testers. They alleged that full-time employees used their status to take advantage of testers seeking more permanent positions within Nintendo.
How To Merge Your Overwatch Console And PC Accounts
"Overwatch 2" is almost here and many fans have been surprised to learn that it isn't coming out in addition to the original "Overwatch," but rather is replacing it. The transition is bringing a lot of new features, such as story missions and the new PvP map-type called "Push," but it's also trying to keep all the things that made its predecessor great. Blizzard is also making an effort to ensure that its players are going to be able to keep their old skins, sprays and various other items. This means that "Overwatch" players will be able to start "Overwatch 2" with all of their swag still intact. New generations of consoles have come out between these releases, however, and many fans who have been sticking to their old PS4 or Xbox One in order to keep their profile might want to be able to play this new game on a new system. PC players may also want to be able to move their information to a console, for example.
Sony Accused Of Blocking Another Hit On Xbox Game Pass
Millions of gamers subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, with some even relying on it as their primary place to play new releases (per Xbox Wire). The subscription service's library is constantly changing, with new titles being added monthly. However, not every game makes it onto the Xbox Game Pass. For one, although more and more previously console-exclusive titles have made their way onto PC in recent years, PlayStation games end up on Steam, Epic Games launcher, or Sony's competing subscription service, PlayStation Plus. So what about indie titles that belong to neither Sony nor Microsoft?
GTA 6 Leaker Hints At Major DLC Plans
"Grand Theft Auto 6" is still likely a long way off. Rockstar finally confirmed what we'd all suspected and announced earlier this year that it was in development, but it certainly won't be releasing in 2022. Until then, fans are eagerly soaking up any rumors, spoilers, and leaks they can about the upcoming game. The latest of these leaks seems to indicate that, despite being in the middle of working on "GTA 6," Rockstar is already looking ahead to the future of the game. It appears there are already major DLCs planned to expand the world of "GTA 6."
Rollerdrome: How To Unlock Out For Blood Mode
"Rollerdrome" is a brand new third-person shooter that dares to ask the question: What if "Tony Hawk Pro Skater" had guns? The game is set in the year 2030, when a new bloodsport forces its competitors to battle to the death. The protagonist, Kara Hassan, must roller skate her way around numerous armed enemies, perform tricks in order to dodge their attacks, and then retaliate with deadly accuracy. The game was first announced during Sony's 2022 State of Play, and while it doesn't seem that Xbox Series X|S players will get to partake in the derby-themed action, PlayStation and PC players have been watching the game with enthusiasm. Early critical reviews for "Rollerdrome" seem positive as well.
Is We Are OFK Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
"We Are OFK" is an episodic, interactive music biopic series that follows four members of the real-life virtual band by the same name. With the game already receiving pretty great reviews on Metacritic, it's on a lot of radars, especially for players who love visual novels. NME's Andy Brown gave the game a perfect five out of five stars because of the beautiful emotions the game evokes, as well as its stellar cast of characters. In fact, some of those cast members will probably sound familiar to you, like Itsumi, who is voiced by actress Ally Maki of "Wrecked" and "Cloak & Dagger" fame.
PlayStation Is Outpacing Xbox In A Major Way
Every arena of technology has competition, but the console wars have always held a special cultural significance in the gaming sphere. Ever since the days of Sega vs. Nintendo, players have argued over which modern console is superior, weighing everything from processing power to the library of titles each system has available. These days, it's Xbox vs. PlayStation – and the competition is only heating up.
Better Call Saul Will Continue On In This MultiVersus Mod
After six critically acclaimed seasons, "Better Call Saul" will air its highly anticipated series finale on August 15. Much like how its predecessor "Breaking Bad" followed the stunning transformation of Walter White from being a high school chemistry teacher to a full-blown drug lord, "Better Call Saul" has seen Jimmy McGill make a similar transformation from a lowly and morally ambiguous criminal lawyer to the shady and unethical Saul Goodman. Despite its predecessor being regarded as one of the greatest shows of all time, "Better Call Saul" has carved out its own respectable legacy and has even managed to do some things better than "Breaking Bad" throughout its six-season run. And even if the prequel and occasional sequel is wrapping up, a mod in "MultiVersus" seems poised to keep it moving beyond its run on TV.
The Grand Theft Auto Protagonist Fans Like The Least
The "Grand Theft Auto," or "GTA" series first came onto the scene in 1997, created by Rockstar Games. Its immediate successful debut spawned multiple sequels, including "Vice City" in 2002 and the critically acclaimed "GTA IV" in 2008. The series became so popular that some games even featured the voice talents of Burt Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. Even singer Phil Collins got in on the action. The basic premise of all "GTA" games is taking control of criminals and trying to raise their standing by completing missions. Some of the illegal activities range from stealing, shootouts, and carjacking, among others.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Thymesia?
The action role-playing game (ARPG) genre has experienced a huge boom period in recent years. "Elden Ring" is by far the best example of such, being both commercially and critically successful and helping introduce tons of gamers to "Soulslike" games. The success of "Elden Ring" has catapulted a litany of other games into the public eye as well, one of which is "Thymesia," a smaller scale ARPG that uses a fantasy backdrop as a greatly outnumbered protagonist aims to bring balance to an otherwise unbalanced world.
PlayStation Could Soon Be Coming To PC In A Whole New Way
Console developers have long attempted to capitalize on the PC gaming market, sometimes with terrible results. While PC ports of console games are common enough, there tends to be a sharp disconnect between console manufacturers and PC players. Companies like Sony or Nintendo typically focus on the audience using their hardware. At the same time, platforms like Steam, GoG, and the Epic Games Store serve PC gamers. However, newly discovered files in the recently-released PC port of "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" hint at the possibility of Sony getting more involved in the PC side of the gaming industry.
MultiVersus' New Release Date Is Sooner Than You Think
Although Play First Games' platform fighter, "Multiversus," is still in its infancy, it has already attracted a sizable player count through its open beta testing. According to tracker.gg, the "Multiversus" Open Beta has brought in over 11 million players to experience the Warner Bros. character brawler. There's a chance this number will grow even higher, as leaks suggest Player First Games has a ton of new additions planned for "Multiversus." For example, recent leaks hint at some additional iconic characters joining the roster, such as DC's Joker, Daenerys from "Game of Thrones," and Eleven from "Stranger Things."
Destiny 2 Cheat Maker Slams Bungie's Latest Lawsuit
It's been a few years since Bungie and Activision split, but that hasn't kept Bungie from making headlines. Sony's purchase of Bungie had the internet going wild following its announcement, and that merger will likely aid Bungie's primary intellectual property, "Destiny," as it sets its sights on Hollywood. More recently,...
Why Some Fans Think Call Of Duty Is Ripping Off Dr Disrespect's Deadrop
Dr. Disrespect's games studio, Midnight Society, has found itself at the center of another controversy. But this time, gamers are flocking to defend the studio rather than attack it. For the uninitiated, Midnight Society is a newly formed studio led by Dr Disrespect that consists of a small team of industry veterans. And the studio's first major project is a first-person vertical extraction game in the style of "Escape from Tarkov," titled "Deadrop."
Forspoken's New Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Early looks at Luminous Productions and Square Enix's "Forspoken" have been mostly impressive so far. The action-RPG title that takes a modern-day woman and transports her to a wondrous fantasy setting has been shown in snippets over the past year. Thus far, the several minutes worth of gameplay and story-related content that has been shared has been met with mostly positive feedback due to its gameplay fluidity and next-gen graphics. With "Forspoken" due for a PlayStation 5 and PC release (sorry, Xbox players) in January 2023 after previous delays, the hype train for the game is now in full-swing. That hype train might've stalled out a bit with the game's most recent promotional trailer being not-so-warmly received, though.
Hogwarts Legacy Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
"Harry Potter" is a franchise that needs no introduction. Thanks to its ubiquity and timelessness, the beloved, magical world of Hogwarts is still keeping fans engaged and intrigued today. After a long wait and a few delays, upcoming title "Hogwarts Legacy" is finally poised to please fans with a new take on the fantastical world Harry calls home.
Why The Mattel HyperScan Was A Complete Failure
Most of today's gamers only know the big three video game companies—Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony. Therefore, some gamers might be surprised to learn that, over the years, many other companies have attempted to break into the gaming market with their own consoles. While most of these endeavors failed, a few examples stand out from the pack as having been especially catastrophic. The Mattel HyperScan, for example, ended in absolute disaster.
Boyfriend Dungeon: Everything Added In The Secret Weapons Update
The unique and playful indie dungeon crawler and dating sim "Boyfriend Dungeon" has seen great success since it was originally released as a surprise during the Aug. 2021 Indie World Showcase. Now, its fans have been granted additional content, giving them even more reason to celebrate. Though it received rave...
Why Final Fantasy 14's Director Thinks The Series Is 'Struggling'
"Final Fantasy" is one of the longest running and most iconic franchises in video game history. Featuring 15 main titles, with "Final Fantasy 16" on the way, and numerous spinoffs, remakes, movies, and TV series, "Final Fantasy" has built an impressive legacy with a passionate fanbase. Even an established franchise isn't immune to challenges, however, and — despite its many successes — one prominent director of "Final Fantasy" games thinks the series is "struggling."
