"Overwatch 2" is almost here and many fans have been surprised to learn that it isn't coming out in addition to the original "Overwatch," but rather is replacing it. The transition is bringing a lot of new features, such as story missions and the new PvP map-type called "Push," but it's also trying to keep all the things that made its predecessor great. Blizzard is also making an effort to ensure that its players are going to be able to keep their old skins, sprays and various other items. This means that "Overwatch" players will be able to start "Overwatch 2" with all of their swag still intact. New generations of consoles have come out between these releases, however, and many fans who have been sticking to their old PS4 or Xbox One in order to keep their profile might want to be able to play this new game on a new system. PC players may also want to be able to move their information to a console, for example.

