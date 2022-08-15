ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colony Bank Chooses Ameriprise for Wealth Mgmt Program

Ameriprise Financial says Georgia-based Colony Bank has selected it as its broker-dealer for a new wealth management program. Colony, which has 37 locations throughout Georgia, will operate its wealth management program under the name Colony Financial Advisors, Ameriprise says. With Ameriprise, Colony customers will have access to personalized advice and...
Creative Planning to Acquire $5B RIA Firm

Creative Planning has reached an agreement to acquire Wipfli Financial Advisors, a registered investment advisor firm with $5 billion in client assets and 95 employees. The transaction includes Wipfli Financial Advisor’s digital investment solution, Avid, as well as its retirement plan services group, according to Creative Planning. They are expected to complement Creative Planning’s recent acquisition of Lockton Retirement Services and its emerging wealth division, according to the announcement of the deal.
