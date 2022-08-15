Creative Planning has reached an agreement to acquire Wipfli Financial Advisors, a registered investment advisor firm with $5 billion in client assets and 95 employees. The transaction includes Wipfli Financial Advisor’s digital investment solution, Avid, as well as its retirement plan services group, according to Creative Planning. They are expected to complement Creative Planning’s recent acquisition of Lockton Retirement Services and its emerging wealth division, according to the announcement of the deal.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO