bethesdamagazine.com
One month after Election Day, dozens of workers begin recount in county executive race
On Friday morning at the Germantown Community Center, residents playing table tennis smacked ping pong balls toward their opponents in a game room while, less than 20 steps away, more than 40 tables were assembled in rows across a basketball court. The much-anticipated recount of the Democratic primary for Montgomery...
mymcmedia.org
Recount in County Executive Race Will Be Livestreamed
The recount in the executive race begins Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Germantown Community Recreation Center’s gym. It will be livestreamed. The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified the July 19 primary election on August 13. On Tuesday, David Blair, who trails incumbent Marc Elrich by 35 votes on the Democratic ticket, requested a recount.
mocoshow.com
Recount in Democratic Primary for Montgomery County Executive Will Begin on Friday Morning
The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified the 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Election on Saturday, August 13, 2022. A petition has been filed for a recount of all votes cast in the contest for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the office of Montgomery County Executive. The petitioner has requested a manual recount of all voted paper ballots (Maryland State Board of Elections Recount Guide ).
bethesdamagazine.com
Elrich confident his lead will survive recount
Elrich says he’s confident his lead will survive a recount. With Montgomery County elections officials gearing for a recount in the race for county executive, incumbent Marc Elrich expressed confidence that his win over fellow Democrat David Blair will hold. [Maryland Matters]. Former EagleBank CEO banned from banking industry...
wfmd.com
Di Cola Says She Will Appeal Friday’s Decision
A judge ruled she was ineligible to run in the Council District Three Democratic Primary. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A Democratic candidate for Frederick County Council District Three says she will appeal. Jazmin Di Cola made that announcement this past weekend on her Facebook page. “Please do not feel discouraged about yesterday’s {Friday’s} ruling,” she said. “We will appeal the disqualification ruling.”
rockvillenights.com
Convicted January 6 attendee to host event at Montgomery County Executive Building in Rockville
Conservative influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages voters to abandon the Democratic Party, will hold an event discussing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 at the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville on September 11, 2022. Straka himself attended the January 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, for verbally egging-on rioters during the siege of the Capitol that followed.
mymcmedia.org
Bidens Will Visit Montgomery County for Rally Next Week
President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will appear at a rally in Montgomery County on August 25. The time and exact location of the event have yet to be announced. Alerts were sent out by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Thursday afternoon announcing the “special grassroots event.”. On Monday,...
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council to face issue of rent stabilization after summer recess
When the County Council returns from its summer recess in September, members face an issue of growing importance: Should rent stabilization policies be used as a tool to help with housing affordability?. Late last month, council members decided not to vote yet on a proposed bill that would have extended...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland schools 'lower bar' amid shortage, despite more money to attract better teachers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In just a few weeks, students across Maryland will return to school. Yet, despite a massive influx in new education dollars, more classes will be taught by teachers who do not have professional certifications. The job postings are everywhere. In these final weeks of summer, Maryland...
Here are the mask regulations in schools across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Over the last few years, the pandemic has kept us on our toes with ever-changing mask regulations. With schools starting to reopen their doors for the 2022-23 school year, it is time to brush up on mask guidance for the youth in your life. Are masks required...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Reopening Guide 2022-2023; Covid-19 Strategy For Upcoming School Year
Per MCPS and Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight: The Montgomery County Board of Education and Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) are committed to providing students with a world-class education, while also addressing their social, emotional and academic needs. This commitment is shared by teachers, administrators, supporting services staff, parents and the community. This letter presents the 2022-2023 School Year Reopening Guide for Schools.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County teachers union protest new hires to fill vacancies
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some teachers in Anne Arundel County are upset about how the school board is trying to fill some vacant positions. It is two weeks until the first day of school and Anne Arundel County said it, like many other school systems across the nation, is trying to solve a staffing crisis, but the teacher's union is says not so fast.
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS makes last-minute request for dual-certified teachers to transfer to special education programs
On the Friday before teachers begin their pre-service week for the upcoming school year, Montgomery County Public Schools sent an email asking some educators to volunteer to be reassigned to fill special education teaching vacancies. At about noon Friday, MCPS sent an email to teachers asking those who are in...
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County receives nearly $15 million to modernize buses
Montgomery County receives nearly $15 million to modernize buses. Montgomery County was awarded nearly $15 million in federal grant money to buy 13 new hydrogen fuel cell buses and build a green hydrogen fueling site at the David F. Bone Equipment Maintenance Transit Operations Center in Gaithersburg. The money represents a portion of the $51 million that is going to three Maryland counties and Washington, D.C. as part of two Federal Transit Administration grant programs [WTOP].
wypr.org
Maryland COVID-19 restrictions ease in some schools
Students and staff returning to the classroom across Baltimore County Public Schools should expect a more typical year when classes resume Aug. 29, according to the head nurse for the school system. Gone will be many of the COVID-19 protocols. A big change this year is there will be no more quarantining of people who have been exposed to someone infected with COVID. Don’t expect to see masks for the most part either.
bethesdamagazine.com
No mandatory masking, weekly COVID-19 screening tests when MCPS classes resume
Montgomery County Public Schools will remain mask-optional when students return to classes Aug. 29, according to the district’s reopening plan released Thursday afternoon. The protocol adopted by the district — often criticized in recent years for implementing stricter COVID-19 guidelines than required by the state Department of Education or recommended by federal health officials — appears to largely align with recently updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which deemphasize screening testing, quarantines and masking.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. supervisors approve more than $33M for affordable housing development
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved $33.3 million to acquire roughly four acres in Tyson’s urban center to support the development of 450 affordable housing units by SCG Development Partners, LLC.
Bay Journal
Data center decisions won’t wait for drinking water study, Virginia board decides
Elected officials in a Northern Virginia county have rejected a move that would have paused decisions on several major development projects until experts could evaluate the potential impacts to a major drinking water supply. The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Aug. 2 to go forward with the...
mocoshow.com
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
Anne Arundel County teachers call attention to staffing crisis, protest contract employees
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Dozens of Anne Arundel County teachers gathered together on Monday and rallied against how the public school district is addressing a staffing crisis. "Enough is enough; enough is enough," about 80 teachers chanted in Annapolis, Maryland, on Monday. "We're on a sinking ship. You need to help us," said Nicole Disney-Bates, the president of the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County (TAAC). The Union represents about 6,200 AACPS employees. Union members are distressed that Anne Arundel County Public Schools has hired contract employees to fill the gaps in special education and ESOL positions as the school district faces 351 teacher vacancies. "To...
