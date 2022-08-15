ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mymcmedia.org

Recount in County Executive Race Will Be Livestreamed

The recount in the executive race begins Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Germantown Community Recreation Center’s gym. It will be livestreamed. The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified the July 19 primary election on August 13. On Tuesday, David Blair, who trails incumbent Marc Elrich by 35 votes on the Democratic ticket, requested a recount.
GERMANTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Recount in Democratic Primary for Montgomery County Executive Will Begin on Friday Morning

The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified the 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Election on Saturday, August 13, 2022. A petition has been filed for a recount of all votes cast in the contest for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the office of Montgomery County Executive. The petitioner has requested a manual recount of all voted paper ballots (Maryland State Board of Elections Recount Guide ).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Elrich confident his lead will survive recount

Elrich says he’s confident his lead will survive a recount. With Montgomery County elections officials gearing for a recount in the race for county executive, incumbent Marc Elrich expressed confidence that his win over fellow Democrat David Blair will hold. [Maryland Matters]. Former EagleBank CEO banned from banking industry...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Clarksburg, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Montgomery County, MD
Elections
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
wfmd.com

Di Cola Says She Will Appeal Friday’s Decision

A judge ruled she was ineligible to run in the Council District Three Democratic Primary. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A Democratic candidate for Frederick County Council District Three says she will appeal. Jazmin Di Cola made that announcement this past weekend on her Facebook page. “Please do not feel discouraged about yesterday’s {Friday’s} ruling,” she said. “We will appeal the disqualification ruling.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Convicted January 6 attendee to host event at Montgomery County Executive Building in Rockville

Conservative influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages voters to abandon the Democratic Party, will hold an event discussing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 at the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville on September 11, 2022. Straka himself attended the January 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, for verbally egging-on rioters during the siege of the Capitol that followed.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Bidens Will Visit Montgomery County for Rally Next Week

President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will appear at a rally in Montgomery County on August 25. The time and exact location of the event have yet to be announced. Alerts were sent out by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Thursday afternoon announcing the “special grassroots event.”. On Monday,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

County Council to face issue of rent stabilization after summer recess

When the County Council returns from its summer recess in September, members face an issue of growing importance: Should rent stabilization policies be used as a tool to help with housing affordability?. Late last month, council members decided not to vote yet on a proposed bill that would have extended...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Person
Marc Elrich
mocoshow.com

MCPS Reopening Guide 2022-2023; Covid-19 Strategy For Upcoming School Year

Per MCPS and Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight: The Montgomery County Board of Education and Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) are committed to providing students with a world-class education, while also addressing their social, emotional and academic needs. This commitment is shared by teachers, administrators, supporting services staff, parents and the community. This letter presents the 2022-2023 School Year Reopening Guide for Schools.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County teachers union protest new hires to fill vacancies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some teachers in Anne Arundel County are upset about how the school board is trying to fill some vacant positions. It is two weeks until the first day of school and Anne Arundel County said it, like many other school systems across the nation, is trying to solve a staffing crisis, but the teacher's union is says not so fast.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery County receives nearly $15 million to modernize buses

Montgomery County receives nearly $15 million to modernize buses. Montgomery County was awarded nearly $15 million in federal grant money to buy 13 new hydrogen fuel cell buses and build a green hydrogen fueling site at the David F. Bone Equipment Maintenance Transit Operations Center in Gaithersburg. The money represents a portion of the $51 million that is going to three Maryland counties and Washington, D.C. as part of two Federal Transit Administration grant programs [WTOP].
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Maryland COVID-19 restrictions ease in some schools

Students and staff returning to the classroom across Baltimore County Public Schools should expect a more typical year when classes resume Aug. 29, according to the head nurse for the school system. Gone will be many of the COVID-19 protocols. A big change this year is there will be no more quarantining of people who have been exposed to someone infected with COVID. Don’t expect to see masks for the most part either.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

No mandatory masking, weekly COVID-19 screening tests when MCPS classes resume

Montgomery County Public Schools will remain mask-optional when students return to classes Aug. 29, according to the district’s reopening plan released Thursday afternoon. The protocol adopted by the district — often criticized in recent years for implementing stricter COVID-19 guidelines than required by the state Department of Education or recommended by federal health officials — appears to largely align with recently updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which deemphasize screening testing, quarantines and masking.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Fairfax Co. supervisors approve more than $33M for affordable housing development

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved $33.3 million to acquire roughly four acres in Tyson’s urban center to support the development of 450 affordable housing units by SCG Development Partners, LLC.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
HARWOOD, MD
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County teachers call attention to staffing crisis, protest contract employees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Dozens of Anne Arundel County teachers gathered together on Monday and rallied against how the public school district is addressing a staffing crisis. "Enough is enough; enough is enough," about 80 teachers chanted in Annapolis, Maryland, on Monday. "We're on a sinking ship. You need to help us," said Nicole Disney-Bates, the president of the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County (TAAC). The Union represents about 6,200 AACPS employees. Union members are distressed that Anne Arundel County Public Schools has hired contract employees to fill the gaps in special education and ESOL positions as the school district faces 351 teacher vacancies. "To...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

