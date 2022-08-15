ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

KXII.com

Sherman Police search for forgery suspect

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a forgery suspect. Police said the person in the photo is the suspect in a Forgery of Financial Instrument investigation. They pointed out that although the suspect made efforts to hide his face, his...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Fundraiser in Ardmore for victims of triple murder-suicide

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A fundraiser was held in Ardmore Thursday for three young children who were victims of a murder-suicide in Oklahoma City earlier this month. Terrell Fuller, a close family friend of the victims — Trinity Lee, 3; Aliyah Lee, 4; and Kyren Lee, 6 — decided to help the cause by hosting a fish fry at St. Philip's Episcopal Church.
ARDMORE, OK
madillrecord.net

Community assists in arrest of dangerous fugitive

A Grayson County man is in jail after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit. On the night of August 16, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office to assist with searching for Clay Jones. Jones, a 25-year-old male from Whitesboro, Texas, was...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Texas woman accused of drowning husband in creek

DENTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Denton Police Department arrested Dora Alvarez Maldonado, 44, a woman charged with murder after her husband’s drowning death. Shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2022, officers and Denton Fire Rescue were dispatched to a drowning call in the 1700 block of Spencer Road.
DENTON, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Aug. 18, 2022

LANE, LATAVIOUS DAYTWON – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. WESTBROOK, KATY MARIE – JN/ ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEG. WATSON, KWADON ONTYNO – JN/ AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON; JN/ VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/S; JN/ AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON. DODD, DAVID LAVORD – RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Ardmore crash

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is dead, and a man is in jail after a drunk driving crash in Carter County Saturday night. Joshua Childers, 31, of Blanchard, has been charged with manslaughter and DUI. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol the crash happened at approximately 8:26 p.m. on U.S. Highway...
ARDMORE, OK
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Aug. 16, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Dehority,Douglas Daniel – Out Side Agency (TWO COUNTS) Harris,Jerry Edward – Parole Violation Warrant; UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON; ACCIDENT INVOLVING SERIOUS. Jones,Roy Gene – RUNNING STOP SIGN. Sims,Justin Ryan – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.
PARIS, TX
KTEN.com

Keeping students safe as classes resume in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — As students returned to the classrooms of Ardmore City Schools on Thursday, there were two topics that were top of mind: School safety and what's in store for the year ahead. ACS has a plan in place to increase security for students and faculty on...
ARDMORE, OK
CBS DFW

1 dead, multiple injured in Garland house fire

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple are injured and one person is dead after a house fire in Garland on Sunday. At around 11 a.m. Sunday, Garland Police and Fire responded to the fire in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive. Officers said there were reports of some type of explosion. There were six family members in the house, ranging between ages three and 54.The 54-year-old died from injuries and the remaining five family members are still in critical condition. Family members have started a GoFundMe, which can be found here.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
GARLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

Runaway child may be located in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 15-year-old Reina Rivera has been missing from Paris Texas since August 9, 2022, and new information suggests she may be located in San Angelo. In multiple posts published on Facebook over the weekend, an Abilene group named Operation: Preying on Predators said Rivera was last seen in San Angelo with three […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KXII.com

Woman jailed after reportedly hitting child with baseball bat in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County woman was jailed after being accused of hitting a child with a baseball bat Wednesday. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center said they received a call from a citizen about an adult woman hitting a child with a baseball bat.
KXII.com

Grayson County school districts receive TEA accountability ratings

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grades are in across the state of Texas, including Grayson County. The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for the last school year. The ratings are available on TEA’S website for parents to view. Just like the students, schools were given a letter grade...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan County Animal Hospital. Dr. Friede Wells has been known and loved by the community for over 55 years. After yesterday’s news of her passing, community members are remembering the good that she has done for their animals.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK

