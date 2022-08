Private equity fund Arctos Sports Partners is purchasing a minority stake in the Utah Jazz. The NBA approved the sale today, according to people with knowledge of the transaction. Believed to be the largest sports-focused private equity fund in the world, Arctos has more than $5 billion in client money distributed across multiple funds. The Jazz become the fourth NBA franchise in which Arctos is known to be an investor. The fund controls a 13% stake in the Golden State Warriors and a 17% interest in the Sacramento Kings, as well as a stake in HBSE, the parent company of the...

