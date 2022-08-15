ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saddleberk goes whole hog into latest location at North Market Downtown

By Gary Seman Jr., The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Saddleberk Butcher Restaurant & Grocery is taking the pasture-to-plate concept to a whole new level.

With the first Saddleberk opening in September in the North Market Dublin , the latest one is now fully functional in the North Market Downtown, replacing Penny's Meats.

Owners Dave Rigo and Greg Lehman are featuring fresh meats and sausages in a cold case, and also using those products in sandwiches and other meals at both spots.

But the real gem, they say, is in the heritage-breed Berkshire hogs they raise at six farms, four in Ohio and two in Indiana. They also have use of slaughtering and processing capacity in West Virginia and Ohio.

"Our idea was to showcase everything from the cold case to show (customers) what they could do with our products," said Josh Kayser, chef and operations manager for the two locations.

"It also keeps our cold case more fresh," Rigo added.

The Butcher & Grocer: Hearty, high-quality sandwiches are calling card

What's a Tarantosaurus? No, it's not a dinosaur: It's a 29-inch pizza at Taranto's

The North Market location, 59 Spruce St., is a little trickier, Kayser said, as the cooking space is limited to a convection oven, steam table and immersion circulator. In other words, there's no hood, like at the larger Dublin store.

Still, there are five sandwiches, potato, pasta and cucumber salads, tater tots and milkshakes.

Of the five sandwiches − and the inventory will grow, Rigo said − one offers a IPA-soaked Columbus beer bratwurst topped with homemade sauerkraut and homespun whole-grain mustard.

Saddleberk has six to eight sausages, among other pork products, in its cold case and 15 to 20 recipes, so the inventory will change regularly.

"At this point, we're trying to see what they want down there," Kayser said.

Saddleberk uses E.R. Boliantz Co. to procure its Ohio-raised beef and other products. Another option is the Philly-style cheesesteak, using top round, bell pepper and cheese on a crusty bun − as all sandwiches are − made locally by Buckeye Bread Co.

Kayser, meanwhile, is a journeyman chef, having worked at a number of local restaurants, including the Gallerie Bar & Bistro at the Hilton Columbus Downtown.

Rigo and Lehman founded Watershed Kitchen & Bar near Grandview Heights , where they also have a distillery. Rigo sold his investment in the spot but is still partners with Lehman in the Saddlerberk venture.

The name reflects their desire to crossbreed saddleback hogs with Berkshires, which tend to have fewer offspring. The experiment was a bust, but the company name had already chosen so they decided to stick with it, Rigo said.

While not a founding member of Saddleberk farms, Rigo joined the business to take over the operation side of the business, which has been in constant expansion mode.

For now, Rigo said, the two are happy with the current business model and plan to stick around the North Market's Downtown expansion, which will offer them an opportunity to have a larger spot and ventilation system, leading to a broadening of the menu.

In addition, they are looking at opening a fully licensed abattoir and processing facility, possibly with a restaurant attached.

"I can definitely see us doing a brick-and-mortar sometime," Rigo said.

Saddleberk's hours generally follow those of the North Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays and Mondays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information, 614-683-8795.

onrestaurants@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Saddleberk goes whole hog into latest location at North Market Downtown

