Grand Rapids Business Journal
Report: commercial real estate shows resiliency
(Watch for this story Monday morning on WZZM TV 13) Despite continued uncertainty in a turbulent market, the state of commercial real estate in West Michigan still shows some flexibility. “While there are definitely things going on that are outside of our control, whether that be inflation or interest rates...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Change-Ups: Little appointed director of nonprofit’s English program
Marcus Little has been appointed director of the Literacy Center of West Michigan’s Customized Workplace English program where he will be responsible for developing English language education service partnerships between the Literacy Center and businesses throughout West Michigan. The Literacy Center’s Customized Workplace English program provides customized English language education. It’s taught in the context of the workplace to provide employers with a solution to the high-demand talent market and employees with opportunities for personal and professional development.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fox Motors opens new Hyundai dealership
A Grand Rapids-based automotive group opened a new dealership to replace a former location. Fox Motors this week opened its new Fox Ann Arbor Hyundai campus at 4001 Jackson Road. The 18,000-square-foot facility features a new and certified pre-owned Hyundai showroom, 12 service bays, one express service lane, two electric...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Report: Michigan retains ranking among states with high auto insurance rates
Despite a recent decline, a new report still placed Michigan among the states with the most expensive auto insurance rates. Insure.com recently released its annual report on car insurance rates by state, and Michigan placed at No. 4 on the list. According to the report, the national average for full...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Lawyer named Chambers Band 1 labor and employment attorney
Keith Brodie of Barnes & Thornburg was recently recognized by national legal publication Chambers USA: A Guide to America’s Leading Lawyers in Business. Brodie is a Grand Rapids labor and employment lawyer and leads the firm’s Michigan department. Chambers ranked Brodie Band 1, making him the only labor and employment attorney in West Michigan in the top tier of its annual legal rankings, and one of only six labor and employment professionals in the whole state receiving Band 1 recognition.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Princeton Review honors West Michigan colleges
Two West Michigan colleges were profiled by The Princeton Review for their high student ratings. Calvin University and Kalamazoo College were highlighted in Princeton Review’s annual nationwide college guide, “The Best 388 Colleges,” released Wednesday, Aug. 17. Calvin University was ranked No. 9 nationally in the 2023...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Amway cares for community
Hundreds of Amway employees gave back to West Michigan for this year’s companywide volunteer event. Ada-based health and wellness company Amway recently announced the outcome of its three-day employee volunteer event: Amway Cares. Over 400 Amway employees served 17 Kent County nonprofits from Aug. 9-12. This was the company’s largest volunteer event since the COVID-19 pandemic, clocking in over 2,700 volunteer hours.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Youth organization receives $1.1M donation
MacKenzie Scott made a major contribution to Junior Achievement’s West Michigan chapter. Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes has announced that it has received a $1.1 million donation from Scott, a novelist and philanthropist. The gift is the largest unrestricted gift from a single donor in the organization’s...
