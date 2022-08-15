Marcus Little has been appointed director of the Literacy Center of West Michigan’s Customized Workplace English program where he will be responsible for developing English language education service partnerships between the Literacy Center and businesses throughout West Michigan. The Literacy Center’s Customized Workplace English program provides customized English language education. It’s taught in the context of the workplace to provide employers with a solution to the high-demand talent market and employees with opportunities for personal and professional development.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO