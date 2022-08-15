ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Tippecanoe County's COVID cases fall 17.9%; Indiana cases up 4.6%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 4 days ago
New coronavirus cases increased 4.6% in Indiana in the week ending Sunday as the state added 15,574 cases. The previous week had 14,888 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Tippecanoe County reported 335 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 408 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 56,094 cases and 417 deaths.

Indiana ranked 13th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 2.3% from the week before, with 795,621 cases reported. With 2.02% of the country's population, Indiana had 1.96% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, seven states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

White County reported 79 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 78 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 7,520 cases and 98 deaths.

Clinton County reported 97 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 69 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 9,911 cases and 137 deaths.

Carroll County reported 29 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 38 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,563 cases and 71 deaths.

Benton County reported 30 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 30 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,695 cases and 23 deaths.

Fountain County reported 47 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 50 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,926 cases and 107 deaths.

Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Huntington County with 520 cases per 100,000 per week; Cass County with 422; and Fayette County with 403. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Marion County, with 2,201 cases; Lake County, with 1,080 cases; and Allen County, with 898. Weekly case counts rose in 47 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Lake, Vigo and Marion counties.

Across Indiana, cases fell in 40 counties, with the best declines in Tippecanoe County, with 335 cases from 408 a week earlier; in Bartholomew County, with 231 cases from 290; and in Howard County, with 286 cases from 333.

In Indiana, 78 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 78 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,859,196 people in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 24,262 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 92,927,104 people have tested positive and 1,037,021 people have died.

Indiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 14. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,397
  • The week before that: 1,413
  • Four weeks ago: 1,114

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 72,082
  • The week before that: 71,315
  • Four weeks ago: 70,906

Hospitals in 13 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 18 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 27 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

