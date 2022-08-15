ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee football left out of preseason AP Top 25 poll — barely

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago
football was the first team left out of the preseason AP Top 25 poll, released Monday.

The Vols received 180 votes, the most of any team outside the top 25. BYU got 234 votes at No. 25.

Six SEC teams made the preseason AP Top 25, including No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 19 Arkansas, No. 20 Kentucky and No. 21 Ole Miss.

Tennessee is viewed as the team on the rise, but not quite enough to break the top 25. A week ago, the Vols were the third team left out of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll.

In the last 15 years, Tennessee has started the season ranked in the AP Top 25 only five times.

JOHN ADAMS:Middle of Tennessee football schedule is brutal obstacle — again

POSITION BATTLES:Where do Tennessee football position battles stand? Josh Heupel updates tight races after scrimmage

In 2008, Phillip Fulmer's final season, the Vols were No. 18 in the preseason. Under Butch Jones, Tennessee ranked No. 25 to start 2015, No. 9 to start 2016 and No. 25 to start 2017.

Under Jeremy Pruitt, the Vols were No. 16 in 2020 preseason poll. They dropped out of the rankings after a 2-2 start and have not returned.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

