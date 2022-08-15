ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local News Briefs

By Zanesville Times Recorder
 4 days ago
Local make West Liberty dean's list

WEST LIBERTY, WEST VIRGINIA − West Liberty University has announced it's spring semester dean's list for the spring semester.

Making the list were Destiny Hutcheson of Chandlersville, Carsie Reed of Mount Perry, Jaylee Jordan of New Concord, Riley Harris and Lillian Webb of New Lexington, Deric Nesselroad of Stockport and Avery Bankes, Kennedy Rine and Mackenzie Rine of Zanesville.

ZMHA having board meeting

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority board will meet in regular session at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 25 at the board office, 407 Pershing Road.

ACT prep classes starting

ZANESVILLE −Scholarship Central of the Muskingum County Community Foundation is accepting registration for October ACT prep classes starting Aug. 17. Deadline to register is Sept. 16.

Classes will be by Zoom from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Sundays from Sept. 18 to Oct. 16 with the ACT test on Oct. 22. Facilitator is William Stewart, who has been teaching ACT prep classes for 25 years. Students will receive a test booklet, class text and tip sheet. They must have a suitable calculator.

A $30 refundable deposit is required, which will be returned if four of five sessions are attended and one submits their ACT scores to Scholarship Central by Dec. 2. For more information and registration, call 740-453-5192 or email scholarsihpcentral@mccf.org.

ZTP names audience choice winners

ZANESVILLE − The Zane Trace Players recently named audience choice winners for its recent production of Disney's "Moana Jr." at the Renner Theatre.

Hayden Weck, who played Maui, won the award for a male and Kylneigh Hall, part of the ensemble, won the award for female. Funds from the audience choice and 50/50 raffle will be used to support future productions.

Maysville BOE to meet

ZANESVILLE − The Maysville Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the administrative center, 3715 Panther Drive.

