Edgartown, MA

Search underway in Edgartown for man who jumped off 'Jaws Bridge'

By Ella Adams, Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated in the afternoon of Aug. 15, 2022, to add new information from the state police.

EDGARTOWN — Rescuers looking for a man who jumped off a bridge late Sunday night ended their search on Monday afternoon but intended to start again Tuesday, according to a statement from the state police.

State troopers intended to return Tuesday with the Massachusetts Environmental Police to search using side scan sonar.

The man remained missing Monday near the "Jaws Bridge" after jumping into the water Sunday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Another man's body was found and two other men were rescued.

What we know on Tuesday: Rescue workers on scene of search at 'Jaws' bridge on Martha's Vineyard

The missing man, age 21, and the man, 26, whose body was found Monday were brothers, according to state police spokesman David Procopio in a statement Monday afternoon. The brothers were hired as seasonal workers at a local restaurant.

On Monday morning, many rescuers were trying to help find the missing man.

"We're still out there actively searching," Adam Sansoucie of the U.S. Coast Guard Station Woods Hole said Monday morning. "The Coast Guard is still actively searching alongside state police and other local resources."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xtKuu_0hHtEGem00

Four people jumped off bridge Sunday night

Around midnight on Sunday, Edgartown Police requested help from state police to search for two young men who jumped into the water from the bridge. The young men did not surface after jumping, according to state police.

"Four people last night jumped off the bridge. Two of them were rescued by a local fire department after a 911 caller expressed concern about the four individuals who went into the water," Sansoucie said.

More: 'We are the cavalry': Former AG Holder pushes for importance of voting in midterm elections

"Two were not rescued last night. One was seen about 200 feet offshore going under the water and not resurfacing. The searches from that point have been nonstop," Sansoucie said.

In Woods Hole, the Coast Guard received the initial notification around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday night, he said.

State police called in boats and aircraft. Local police and firefighters searched for the men until about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, according to updates from state police. State police divers were brought to the island to resume the search Monday morning.

"Two were missing, until this morning. We did locate one body," Sansoucie said of the search team which recovered the body of one of the missing men.

The "Jaws Bridge" is officially titled the American Legion Memorial Bridge, located on Beach Road. It connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It is illegal to jump off of the bridge, Sansoucie said.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times:

