Ernie Zeigler Joins Husker Men’s Basketball Coaching Staff
Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday that Ernie Zeigler will join the his coaching staff. Zeigler bring more than two decades of Division I experience to Nebraska, including six seasons at Central Michigan as a head coach. He spent the last seven years at Mississippi State, helping...
DHHS Reports First Suspected Death in Nebraska from Brain-Eating Amoeba
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a news release late Wednesday afternoon about a suspected death of a Nebraska resident from brain-eating amoeba. The complete news release is below:. Lincoln, Neb. –A Nebraska resident is suspected to have died from infection with Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to...
SCC Lincoln Renovation On Track To Be Complete In Six Months
Southeast Community College’s Lincoln Campus is in the process of a $30-million facelift that is transforming a large portion of the existing 300,000 square-foot main building. Construction started in the spring of 2021 and is scheduled to be completed a couple months ahead of schedule in February 2023. “We’re...
Fallen LPD Investigator Honored With Beer Batch Release
Lincoln residents are invited to raise a glass as they honor Investigator Mario Herrera with a beer batch release on Friday. The release of Batch #1205 is taking place at Corn Coast Brewing Company at 1433 Dahlberg Drive until 8 p.m. There will be food trucks on hand as well....
SCC Adding New Programs For Fall Term
Southeast Community College students will begin fall classes Monday, Aug. 22, at all three campuses in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford. In addition to more than 60 areas of study, a few new ones have been added, including Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning Technology, Concrete Construction Technician and four areas within Computer Information Technology.
South Beltway Traffic Incident Exercise Set For Saturday
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says weather permitting there will be a multi-agency Traffic Incident Management (exercise at the new 68th Street interchange on the Lincoln South Beltway at 8:00 Saturday morning. The exercise will prepare local agencies for the future opening of the Beltway project and may include personnel...
No One Hurt After Underground Steam Valve Opens On UNL Campus
Lincoln firefighters were called to the UNL Campus around 10:30 Tuesday morning where contractors were working in the university’s underground tunnel system. “Apparently, one of the workers inadvertently opened a steam valve,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She says the pressure out of the valve was 250 pounds per square inch and was about 500 degrees.
City Of Lincoln Creating Outdoor Racket Court Master Plan
Lincoln Parks and Recreation officials on Wednesday announced that residents have until October 12 to review and comment on the draft Outdoor Racket Court Facilities Master Plan. The draft master plan for tennis and pickleball courts may be viewed at lincoln.ne.gov/racketplan. Residents may comment at the site, by email at...
Red Panda Cub Born At Lincoln Children’s Zoo
The newest resident of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo is “Betty”, a red panda cub that was born at the Zoo on June 4. Zoo officials say mom and cub are both healthy and thriving. After giving birth in the wild, female red pandas will use tree hollows...
LPD Releases Results From Speed Enforcement Detail
The Lincoln Police Department took part in the nationwide ‘Stop Speeding Before It Stops You’ traffic enforcement project from July 20 through August 14. The goal of the project was to help promote safe driving and reduce the number of traffic crashes resulting in injury or death. Officers participating in the detail were focused on speeding, but kept an eye out for all traffic violations.
Woman Scammed By Someone Claiming To Be LPD Officer
Lincoln Police got a call from a woman late Thursday night who said she had been scammed out of thousands of dollars. “The victim reported. receiving a call from a party identifying themselves as a member of the Lincoln Police Department,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “The. caller...
LPD Reports Increase In Vehicle Vandalism Cases In 2022
The Lincoln Police Department has investigated 102 cases of vandalism to vehicles since the beginning of the year. Most of the damage involves tires being slashed or tire stems being broken. The total damage is estimated at $54,000 and LPS says some of that amount includes paint damage and damage...
Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Traffic Enforcement Campaign
The Labor Day weekend traditionally marks the end of the summer travel season and the beginning of fall. Holiday weekends also represent some of the deadliest times of year on America’s roadways due to impaired driving. To coincide with the nationwide ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign, the...
Man Armed With Knife Arrested Near Lincoln Bus Stop
Lincoln Police were called to 11th and N Street just before 7:00 last night on a report of a man possibly chasing someone with a knife. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says they made contact with 55 year old Derrick Waller who denied having anything to do with it. “Officers interviewed...
LPD Investigating Theft Of Tools From Three Construction Sites
Lincoln Police say thieves targeted three different construction sites between August 10 and August 15. LPD says various tools were stolen at two sites near 40th and Rokeby and a third site in the 7700 block of Isidore Drive. “In total, $6,660 worth of tools are missing. In two of...
Woman Accused Of Assaulting Lincoln Police Officers
A 29 year old Lincoln woman is accused of assaulting several officers Tuesday evening. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says witnesses reported that Camille Williams was in the roadway and punched a passing car in the 900 block of W. Dawes. That caused a dent in the trunk and an estimated $500...
Careless Smoking Blamed For Lincoln Apartment Fire
Lincoln Fire Department investigators say an improperly discarded cigarette is being blamed for an apartment fire in central-Lincoln last Friday. LFR says the fire broke out on a third floor balcony near 16th and Garfield. Heavy smoke and flames coming from a balcony when firefighters arrived. Damage is estimated at...
LSO Arrest Man Accused Of Shooting At Stop Signs
The Lancaster County Sheriff says a 52 year old Firth man was arrested around 11:30 Wednesday night after firing several rounds at a stop sign near 54th and Stagecoach Road. Terry Wagner says two men were sitting in a truck near the intersection at the time. “They heard gunshots in the area and they heard 12-15 bullets whiz by.”
