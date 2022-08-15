Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLoungeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
Head to Creekside Farm for berries and more
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to their website, Creekside Farm is a family-owned family-friendly farm in Johnston County, North Carolina using sound environmental and sustainable agricultural practices. Farmers Kathy and Rich Bennek are committed to offering...
The Dumpling Lady is opening a shop in South End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Dumpling Lady announced Friday on Instagram that it plans to open a spot in South End. The post said the exact location and dates are coming soon but they're excited to "share our Sichuan food (and expanded menu) with a new part of CLT." Don't...
Inflation forces Charlotte bakery to raise prices: 'It's very bitter for me'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inflation is continuing to put a strain on businesses. The prices of ingredients bakeries use have gone up quite a bit over the last few months. MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: US retail sales were flat in July as inflation takes a toll. If you ask Samantha...
Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country. Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June. For the latest breaking news, weather...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
WCNC
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill makes back to school cooking easy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. With the kids heading back to school, parents may be looking for some easy meals that don't take a lot of time. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill can...
WCNC
York Summerfest is here!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The end of August is just around the corner and that can only mean one thing in the city of York....It's time for Summerfest presented by Comporium.
Is dining out cheaper than buying groceries?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising prices are impacting pretty much every part of our lives, but could it actually be cheaper to enjoy a night out at a restaurant than take a trip to the grocery store?. Many people are looking to save a few bucks any way they can...
RELATED PEOPLE
Charlotte neighborhood unsettled after squatters take over vacant home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in a Ballantyne neighborhood are calling for a rental company to up its security measures after they say squatters took over a rental property next door. WCNC Charlotte recently reported on a mother getting scammed by a fake landlord that claimed to own a house...
WCNC
Queens Royals participate in first-ever Division 1 sporting event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sports history was made in Charlotte on Thursday as Queens University participated in its first-ever Division 1 sporting event. The Royals, who made the move from DII to DI over the summer, hosted UNC Wilmington in women's soccer. For the latest breaking news, weather, sports and...
WCNC
Create a moon garden in your yard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Ever heard of a moon garden? It’s a garden or outdoor space that can be enjoyed day or night, which is great for the dog days of summer. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined Charlotte Today to share some tips on how we can create our own night-time garden oasis.
WCNC
The cost of school lunch
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the latest data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, packing a school lunch is going to be more expensive this school year. Using the latest Consumer Price Index data comparing prices in July 2021 to prices in July 2022, WCNC Charlotte compiled a list of school lunch staples and noticed a trend; everything is more expensive than it was last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Charlotte woman laments mail delivery issues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) offers a feature for residents called Informed Delivery. The idea behind it: customers sign up and set up an account. Once it's all validated and good to go, the USPS sends a notification to an app or an email when a piece of mail or a package is set to arrive. For letter-sized mail, customers see a grayscale image of the item, while tracking numbers and shipping information about packages is available.
'We tried to be understanding' | Charlotte couple demanding refund from contractor for incomplete work on new fence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte husband and wife came to WCNC Charlotte to try to recoup some of their deposit from a local contractor. Mary Beth Eastridge said she and her husband wanted to put up a new privacy fence back in March. After talking to neighbors and seeing his work on social media, they chose Terry Wayne of Bluewood Fencing to do the work.
Fixing the 'hole' in Charlotte's weather radar
The Charlotte area does not have a dedicated National Weather Service radar unit. The nearest one is in Greer, South Carolina almost 100 miles away. That’s led to long-running concern over whether Charlotte is at risk of having too little warning before storms because of inadequate radar coverage. Now one TV station is trying to fill in that radar gap. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Woody Cain talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
qcexclusive.com
The Best New Restaurants in Charlotte 2022 – Part 1
It has been another banner year for Charlotte restaurants. Established eateries came back swinging after a few unpredictable COVID years, while new restaurants turned up the heat in the Queen City. It seems there are more choices than ever before as Charlotte restaurant growth paces alongside the growth of the city. This is our staff’s picks for best new restaurants in Charlotte.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charlotte staple Comet Grill to change hands
CHARLOTTE — Dilworth’s Comet Grill will soon be under new management. Owner Tommy Noblett confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal the neighborhood bar and grill has been privately listed for sale. One of his longtime employees is set to take ownership, with the deal slated to close by early December.
Charlotte-based coffee roasters now selling products in Walmart stores
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based Coffee Roaster Pure Intentions Coffee announced a new retail partnership with Walmart across 37 North and South Carolina and 31 Georgia locations. The two blends are now available (in whole bean and ground form) at participating Walmart stores:. Porchlight Medium Roast: a smooth, easy drinking...
WCNC
Charlotte Knights fostering dog as WCNC Charlotte launches Clear The Shelters
The Charlotte Knights fostered Shortstop from North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue as part of WCNC Charlotte's Clear The Shelters Campaign. The community is encouraged to adopt a pet or donate money to help animals find their forever home.
Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte
This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent. On the job hunt? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Lifestyle Reporter, Axios Local at Axios. Details. Fall Internship at Social Ape. Details. Property Accountant at Northwood Office. Details. Architect/Project Manager at Meyer Greeson Paullin Benson Architecture and Interior Design […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Comments / 0