Hillsdale County, MI

1 woman is dead following a shooting in Hillsdale County

By Katharine Finnerty
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLrtd_0hHtDXNg00

UPDATE | Jonathan Navarre Ressler, 27, was arraigned Monday on charges of open murder and felony firearms.

A probable cause hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 24.

ORIGINAL STORY | A 26-year-old woman died Friday night after being shot in Hillsdale County.

The shooting occurred in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township.

Michigan State Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area at around 10 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found Tasha Cole on the ground with a single gunshot wound.

Cole was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old suspect has been arrested and will be arraigned Monday on a suspected charge of homicide.

