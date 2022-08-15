1 woman is dead following a shooting in Hillsdale County

UPDATE | Jonathan Navarre Ressler, 27, was arraigned Monday on charges of open murder and felony firearms.

A probable cause hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 24.

ORIGINAL STORY | A 26-year-old woman died Friday night after being shot in Hillsdale County.

The shooting occurred in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township.

Michigan State Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area at around 10 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found Tasha Cole on the ground with a single gunshot wound.

Cole was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old suspect has been arrested and will be arraigned Monday on a suspected charge of homicide.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook