State Route 96 bridge to reopen in Pittsford after 2 month closure

By Hailie Higgins
 4 days ago

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After over two months of detours, the bridge carrying State Route 96 over the Erie Canal in the Village of Pittsford will be reopening, the NYS Department of Transportation announced Monday.

They said the bridge is slated to be completely open by 4 p.m. Monday. On June 1, the bridge was closed for renovations to make it more pedestrian-friendly, such as new bridge rails and new sidewalks.

This latest rehabilitation is part of an $8.4 million road and bridge rehabilitation project in Pittsford.

State Department of Transportation announces start of Pittsford road project

To increase pedestrian safety and ease traffic, a variety of updates will be made to the village by the end of the project. These renovations are as follows:

  • New pavement parks, Rapid-Flashing Beacons, and a pedestrian median on Main Street
  • Upgraded traffic signals, curb ramps, and crosswalks at the intersections of State Street and State Route 96; State Route 31 and Marsh Road; and State Route 96 and Washington Road
  • Adding sidewalk bump-outs along State Route 96 near Church Street, and state Route 31 near South Street

The pavement rehabilitation listed above has yet to begin, and representatives with the NYDOT anticipate they will begin in the coming weeks.

For real-time travel information, the DOT recommends calling 511 or visiting their website.

