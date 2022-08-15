ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'RuPaul's Drag Race' renewed for Season 15 at VH1

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aY33s_0hHtDMuv00

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race will return for a 15th season.

VH1 renewed the reality competition series featuring drag queen performers for Season 15.

The network also ordered a new season of RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, the Drag Race after-show.

Season 15 will feature Drag Race's 200th episode.

"When I hear Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race, I have to pinch myself -- I just won't tell you where," host and executive producer RuPaul said in a statement. "We never take for granted the opportunity we've been given to showcase drag excellence and tell authentic queer stories. Thank you to the fans, World of Wonder, VH1, our cast and crew, and most of all, our brave and beautiful queens."

The RuPaul's Drag Race official Twitter account confirmed the news.

"Back, back, back again!" the post reads.

RuPaul's Drag Race is nominated for 11 awards at the Primetime Emmy Awards, including for Outstanding Competition Program.

The series originally aired for eight seasons on Logo TV and moved to VH1 in Season 9.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

'13 Reasons Why' actress Tommy Dorfman engaged to girlfriend

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- 13 Reasons Why actress Tommy Dorfman is engaged to be married. The 30-year-old actress announced her engagement to her girlfriend in an interview on the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast. Dorfman did not share her partner's identity but confirmed her fiancée is a cis woman,...
RELATIONSHIPS
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Bad Sisters,' 'House of the Dragon'

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon makes its debut on HBO Max, Sharon Horgan's Bad Sisters premieres Friday on AppleTV+, Michelle Monaghan stars as identical twins with a dangerous secret in Netflix series Echoes and Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn's Making the Cut, returns to Prime Video.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
UPI News

'Sandman' bonus episodes now streaming on Netflix

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced a two-part "surprise bonus episode" of The Sandman is now streaming. The episode features an animated short, "A Dream of A Thousand Cats," and the live-action tale, "Calliope." "In this two-part story collection, a Siamese cat dreaming of a new world and a...
TV SERIES
UPI News

Nathan Fielder will return for 'The Rehearsal' Season 2

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- HBO announced Friday that the network has renewed The Rehearsal for a second season. The Nathan Fielder reality show has its season finale Friday night. In The Rehearsal, Fielder stages important life moments for real people. The actors give the subject a chance to rehearse for life-changing conversations.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Race#Vh1#Drag Queens#Emmy Awards#Logo Tv
UPI News

Blackpink release 'Pink Venom' ahead of new album

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is back with new music. The K-pop stars released a single and music video for the song "Pink Venom" on Friday. The "Pink Venom" video shows the members of Blackpink "bring the pain" with bold lyrics and a hard-hitting dance routine.
THEATER & DANCE
UPI News

Demi Lovato releases new album, performs '29' on 'Tonight Show'

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 29-year-old singer and actress performed her song "29" during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night show. "29" reportedly references Lovato's relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, and their 12-year age gap. Valderrama...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
427K+
Followers
62K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy