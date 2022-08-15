Lake levels slide as drought holds its grip

Wichita Falls reservoirs continued their slow decline over the past week.

The city reported that as of Monday morning Lake Arrowhead was at 74 percent of capacity while Lake Kickapoo was 64 percent full. That works out to 71.3 percent combined capacity.

If that combined capacity drops to 65 percent, more stringent water use restrictions will kick in.

Lake Kemp water can also be used, but it is not counted in the combined capacity. As of Monday, Lake Kemp was at 58.4 percent.

The area has a slight chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but otherwise the National Weather Service predicts continued hot, dry weather.

So far in 2022, Wichita Falls has received 10.02 inches of rain, compared to a normal average of 17.47 inches.