ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Lake levels slide as drought holds its grip

By Staff Reports
Times Record News
Times Record News
 4 days ago

Wichita Falls reservoirs continued their slow decline over the past week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O0Pm0_0hHtD7lH00

The city reported that as of Monday morning Lake Arrowhead was at 74 percent of capacity while Lake Kickapoo was 64 percent full. That works out to 71.3 percent combined capacity.

If that combined capacity drops to 65 percent, more stringent water use restrictions will kick in.

Lake Kemp water can also be used, but it is not counted in the combined capacity. As of Monday, Lake Kemp was at 58.4 percent.

The area has a slight chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but otherwise the National Weather Service predicts continued hot, dry weather.

So far in 2022, Wichita Falls has received 10.02 inches of rain, compared to a normal average of 17.47 inches.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Will Texoma get much needed rain this week?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rian is finally in the forecast for most of Texoma over the next week starting with chances as soon as Wednesday night. There are decent changes for rain Wednesday night especially in the overnight and early morning hours along with cooling temperatures, highs will be in the upper 80’s. The cold […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
kswo.com

Fatality wreck closes part of US 70 in Cotton County

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: US 70 is back open according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A portion of US 70 in Cotton County is closed due to a crash in which someone died early Thursday morning. Information is limited at this time, but around 3:15...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Four Oklahoma Kids Advance to Finals of National Mullet Competition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four kids from Oklahoma have a chance to win the Kids Mullet Championship. Levi Womack of McAlester, Landry Turpin of Duncan, Nolan Bryant of Durant, and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton have all advanced to the finals of the national competition. In addition to bragging rights,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Lake Arrowhead#Reservoirs
KLAW 101

Comanche County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Lawton and the Surrounding Area!

It's back! The Comanche County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam alert for Lawton, Fort Sill, and the surrounding area. Looks like scammers have returned and are dupping people into giving them personal information or worse, cash. Seems like there's always a new, or in this case a returning scam, that you have to be aware of. You've always got to be on your toes and pay attention to what's going on. Don't get taken!
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Human remains discovered near McKinney Rd in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police Department is working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 2200 block of McKinney Road on August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in Caddo County near the Comanche County line on Monday. Officials said the fire burned around 4,700 acres. Thankfully nobody was injured and there’s no known damage to structures. Around 235...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
okcfox.com

Texas woman killed early Thursday in Cotton County accident

COTTON COUNTY (KOKH) — A Texas woman was killed early Thursday in an accident in Cotton County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza of Vernon, Texas was driving on US-70 shortly before 1:30 a.m. when her car left the roadway for an unknown reason. The car hit...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

They Want A Buc-ee’s… But Does Wichita Falls Deserve One?

In every town across this part of America, there exists a population of people that have experienced the glory that is Buc-ee's. Never having to wait for your turn at the pumps, beaver nuggets and acceptable brisket sandwiches, plus the cleanest bathrooms in the country... it's no wonder everyone thinks their town deserves one of these epic convenient stores.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD speaks on increase in deadly motorcycle crashes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Deadly motorcycle wrecks in Wichita Falls are the highest ever reported in the city. There have been seven so far this year, and we still have three and a half months left to go in 2022. To the put the seven into perspective, police said there was only one last year.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Woman Killed in Cotton County Crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Texas woman died early Thursday morning after a crash in Cotton County, south of Lawton. Troopers said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza veered off the road and hit a concrete storm drain. An initial report from the highway patrol determined Espinoza was not wearing a seatbelt. OHP...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
Times Record News

Times Record News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy