Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Related
7 Floors of Flushing: 'Big Orange Flush' puts Neyland Stadium's toilets to the test
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's almost football time in Tennessee! As the Vols get ready for their first game on September 1, UT is making sure every part of Neyland Stadium can handle the return of 100,000 fans on game day -- including the toilets. On Friday, the University of...
Tennessee to bring back 'Smokey Grey' uniforms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football is welcoming back the "Smokey Grey" uniforms in 2022 for the first time in a few years. It will serve as a uniform option for the football team this fall as part of the new Smokey Grey Series. The Vols will now wear Smokey...
WBIR
Austin-East's Jabrillion Lauderback dedicates season to mom, grandmother who died
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Austin-East's best players will be playing with a heavy heart this season. Defensive lineman Jabrillion Lauderback lost his mother and grandmother last winter. His mom died from breast cancer and his grandmother from a seizure. “It’s just one of those days you can’t imagine...
Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
As UT students move in, surrounding businesses get busier
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The summer is almost over and new students started arriving at the University of Tennessee. People are unpacking their personal belongings and getting ready for the semester. For some, this is their first time away from home and they are juggling between excitement and fear of...
A 40-year-tradition: Free swim lessons continue at John Sevier Elementary
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Kids across East Tennessee are back in class, but students at one Maryville school are stepping outside the classroom for an important lesson. "We're learning [the] basic life skill of swimming," John Sevier Elementary School gym teacher Alex Rouse said. "A lot of these kids don't get the opportunity to go to pools, let alone public pools with their friends."
Helping Mamas gets a new van to help more mamas in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Helping Mamas Knoxville has a new ride that will help it reach more people in East Tennessee. The organization is a donation-based supply bank that gives clothing, diapers, car seats, and other family essentials to moms in need. A few days ago, the organization announced it...
Shacks and campers listed for rent as availability dwindles in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is full and may not be able to house many more renters, according to a new report from the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors. The report found that the city's occupancy rate soared to nearly 99% in the second quarter of 2022, and so people hoping to rent a home in Knoxville may not be able to find anything in their budget. As a result, the price of renting in the city has increased.
RELATED PEOPLE
WBIR
The stars are out in K-town: a timeline of Variety movie premieres in Knoxville
Since 2003, Variety, The Children's Charity of East Tennessee, has held movie premiere fundraisers in Knoxville. Here is a look back on the star-studded events.
TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Morristown woman
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman. The TBI said Mary Ann Sampson, 55, has a medical condition that might impair her ability to return home safely. The TBI said she was last seen wearing a t-shirt and black leggings.
RCSO: Man convicted of murder and neglect in death of elderly relative found in Illinois
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities said that on Wednesday they captured a man in Illinois who was found guilty of first-degree murder in Roane County Criminal Court. An arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Kennedy in July after he failed to show up for his court date. He was convicted of murder and neglect in a 2019 case involving the death of an elderly relative. After the warrant was issued,
KPD searching for man last seen on Aug. 2 leaving his East Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were looking for a 35-year-old man who was last seen on August 2 leaving his East Knoxville home. They said Brandon Sheckles left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot at around 8 p.m. and has not been seen since. According to a release, he was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and tennis shoes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBIR
TWRA cuts ribbon of new elk viewing tower in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency cut the ribbon on a new viewing tower where visitors can relax and watch the wildlife pass by — especially elk. The tower is in Campbell County, at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. It's officially called the "Terry...
Daughter of fallen Loudon County sergeant raising money for injured Anderson County reserve deputies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Loudon High School student Chloe Jenkins is raising money for two Anderson County reserve deputies who were recently hit by a truck. On August 1, Nicole and Lucas Shoffner were hit while fixing a dirt bike on the side of the road. Lucas is currently in a coma at the UT Medical Center's Trauma ICU.
Lawsuit in shooting of Anthony Thompson Jr. continuing after KPD clears officers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anthony Thompson Jr., 17, was shot and killed by an officer in April 2021 during a struggle with four officers inside an Austin-East High School bathroom. Those four officers could face a federal civil investigation. Last year, an internal investigation was launched by the Knoxville Police...
WBIR
Dine Out for Education on August 30
Dine Out for Education is on Tuesday, August 30. Visit Knox County Schools Facebook page for a list of participating restaurants. August 17, 2022-4pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Happy ... birthday! | Joe Sloth celebrates his third birthday at Zoo Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday was a special day at Zoo Knoxville when people gathered to celebrate the birthday of one of their slowest moving and sleepiest animals — Joe Sloth. He turned 3 years old on Thursday and the zoo celebrated with a classic birthday party. Joe Sloth...
WBIR
Students learn electronic media at Fulton High School
Some of the students that work at the Fulton High School radio station share thoughts on how they're preparing for the future. August 17, 2022-4pm.
WBIR
Jackie's Dream becomes a reality in North Knoxville
Jackie's Dream in North Knoxville has been a staple in north Knoxville for 7 years. August 17, 2022-4pm.
Two people indicted for March shooting death of a toddler in Jefferson County
TALBOTT, Tenn. — Authorities said Thursday that two people were indicted after a toddler died as a result of a shooting in March. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigated the shooting. On March 23, they received calls about an incident at a home on English Drive in Talbott. When they arrived, they found Coltyn Lee Gridley, 2 years old.
Comments / 0