Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Tennessee to bring back 'Smokey Grey' uniforms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football is welcoming back the "Smokey Grey" uniforms in 2022 for the first time in a few years. It will serve as a uniform option for the football team this fall as part of the new Smokey Grey Series. The Vols will now wear Smokey...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Family of UT Basketball star Zakai Zeigler finds a new home on Rocky Top after fire at NYC apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been several months since Vol Nation rallied around a basketball star's family, helping them find a home after their old one burned down. Charmane Zeigler dodges boxes and furniture as she shares her vision for her grandson's new bedroom. Nori wants it to be all about race cars. It's been months, but her family is finally able to settle down.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

As UT students move in, surrounding businesses get busier

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The summer is almost over and new students started arriving at the University of Tennessee. People are unpacking their personal belongings and getting ready for the semester. For some, this is their first time away from home and they are juggling between excitement and fear of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

A 40-year-tradition: Free swim lessons continue at John Sevier Elementary

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Kids across East Tennessee are back in class, but students at one Maryville school are stepping outside the classroom for an important lesson. "We're learning [the] basic life skill of swimming," John Sevier Elementary School gym teacher Alex Rouse said. "A lot of these kids don't get the opportunity to go to pools, let alone public pools with their friends."
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Shacks and campers listed for rent as availability dwindles in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is full and may not be able to house many more renters, according to a new report from the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors. The report found that the city's occupancy rate soared to nearly 99% in the second quarter of 2022, and so people hoping to rent a home in Knoxville may not be able to find anything in their budget. As a result, the price of renting in the city has increased.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Morristown woman

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Morristown woman. The TBI said Mary Ann Sampson, 55, has a medical condition that might impair her ability to return home safely. The TBI said she was last seen wearing a t-shirt and black leggings.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

RCSO: Man convicted of murder and neglect in death of elderly relative found in Illinois

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities said that on Wednesday they captured a man in Illinois who was found guilty of first-degree murder in Roane County Criminal Court. An arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Kennedy in July after he failed to show up for his court date. He was convicted of murder and neglect in a 2019 case involving the death of an elderly relative. After the warrant was issued,
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD searching for man last seen on Aug. 2 leaving his East Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were looking for a 35-year-old man who was last seen on August 2 leaving his East Knoxville home. They said Brandon Sheckles left his home on Shangri-La Drive on foot at around 8 p.m. and has not been seen since. According to a release, he was wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and tennis shoes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TWRA cuts ribbon of new elk viewing tower in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency cut the ribbon on a new viewing tower where visitors can relax and watch the wildlife pass by — especially elk. The tower is in Campbell County, at the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. It's officially called the "Terry...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Two people indicted for March shooting death of a toddler in Jefferson County

TALBOTT, Tenn. — Authorities said Thursday that two people were indicted after a toddler died as a result of a shooting in March. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigated the shooting. On March 23, they received calls about an incident at a home on English Drive in Talbott. When they arrived, they found Coltyn Lee Gridley, 2 years old.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN

