Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Woman used sock filled with rocks as weapon
A Mankato woman is accused of using a sock filled with rocks to beat a man during an altercation. Darrion Ciara Smith, 33, was charged last week with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the August 11 incident. A criminal complaint says a Mankato officer was at an...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Man 3x’s legal limit in car vs motorcycle crash
A Good Thunder man was allegedly three times the legal alcohol limit when he hit a motorcyclist with his car last month. Jason Robert Bateman, 35, was charged Thursday with criminal vehicular operation and DWI, both gross misdemeanors. Deputies responded to a car vs motorcycle crash in rural Blue Earth...
Southern Minnesota News
6 arrested; 1 suspect hospitalized after Mankato drug raid
Six people were arrested Wednesday and one of those suspects was hospitalized after a drug raid in Mankato’s Washinton Park area. Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force Commander Jeff Wersal said agents executed a search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of E Washington St Wednesday. The investigation...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Fight over food escalates to stabbing with makeup container
Police say a fight over food last weekend escalated into a stabbing with a makeup container. Nyachang Ochan Deng, 18, of Mankato, was charged Monday with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault and domestic assault in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Deng and the victim, who are related...
Southern Minnesota News
National Fentanyl Awareness Event in Mankato Sunday
A fentanyl awareness event will be held in Mankato this Sunday. The 1st National Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness & Prevention Day will be held Sunday, August 21 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ray Erlandson Park. The day is established to remember loved ones who lost their lives to fentanyl...
Southern Minnesota News
Crash at Highway 22 intersection leaves Mankato man fighting for his life
A Mankato man is fighting for his life following a crash at a Highway 22 intersection early Thursday morning. Charles Patrick Virkus, 38, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says Virkus was westbound on Co Rd 101 in a Chevy Cruze, and a...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato teen catches monster catfish on the Blue Earth River
Leroy McClelland IV shows off his flathead catfish catch from the Blue Earth River. A Mankato teen caught a monster flathead catfish on the Blue Earth River Wednesday. Leroy McClelland IV had begun fishing for walleye on the river just moments before he felt what he believed was a snagged line. He asked SMN not to share his exact location.
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
