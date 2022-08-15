ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 30

Margaret Sigler
4d ago

good bye take the rest of the city council and Mayor with you ! Nobody has done a DARN thing Positive to stop the city VOLENCE of GUNS, No Arrests has been done to those People that did SHOOTING and Killing, Nobody has been caught doing crimes , City council has done NOTHING POSITIVE! GOOD BYE.

Reply(7)
18
dfmd
4d ago

So the murder rate hit the highest in Philadelphia history and the city is in shambles - all on his watch - and he thinks he’s qualified to run for Mayor? Another Democratic controlled city, under democratic leadership for half a century, that will never recover.

Reply
13
John Soares
4d ago

why is he voluntarily leaving a 160,000 per year job with multiple benefits? he is responsible for outlaw and handcuffing the police. run for MAYOR?

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County

WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Systems#Crossroads#Big City#Politics Local#Philadelphia Council#Philadelphians#Democrat#Durin
WITF

Man charged with election interference in Philadelphia is tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Antonio LaMotta is among more than 850 people charged with federal crimes for their alleged conduct inside the Capitol building. A Virginia man who is facing trial on charges that he drove a Hummer packed with guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election has been arrested in a separate case that alleges his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy