Read full article on original website
Margaret Sigler
4d ago
good bye take the rest of the city council and Mayor with you ! Nobody has done a DARN thing Positive to stop the city VOLENCE of GUNS, No Arrests has been done to those People that did SHOOTING and Killing, Nobody has been caught doing crimes , City council has done NOTHING POSITIVE! GOOD BYE.
Reply(7)
18
dfmd
4d ago
So the murder rate hit the highest in Philadelphia history and the city is in shambles - all on his watch - and he thinks he’s qualified to run for Mayor? Another Democratic controlled city, under democratic leadership for half a century, that will never recover.
Reply
13
John Soares
4d ago
why is he voluntarily leaving a 160,000 per year job with multiple benefits? he is responsible for outlaw and handcuffing the police. run for MAYOR?
Reply(1)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
philasun.com
City announces update on property tax assessments, including timing of written notices
The City’s Office of Property Assessment has posted the results of reassessments of all properties in Philadelphia and announced that written notices of new property values will be mailed to property owners later this month. Property owners should start receiving written notices in the mail in late August. The...
Philly council members are starting to resign to run for mayor. Here’s what that means for your local representation
In the coming months, as many as six Philadelphia council members could resign to begin exploring bids for mayor. That means lots of Philly voters could be picking new local representation as soon as November. Council elections aren’t scheduled until 2023, but Philadelphia’s charter requires that any city elected official...
Philadelphia Councilmember Allan Domb resigns, says he is considering run for mayor
Philadelphia City Councilmember Allan Domb announced that he is resigning from City Council effective immediately.
fox29.com
School District of Philadelphia workers to hold strike vote amid contract negotiations, safety concerns
PHILADELPHIA - Service employees within the School District of Philadelphia will vote Saturday on whether they will go on strike as union leaders say their safety demands have not been met by district officials. Workers represented by the Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ are slated to hold the vote...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County
WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday.
‘A fascist approach to education’: Acclaimed local authors react to Central Bucks School District’s book policies
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County was once known as the “genius belt.”. Nationally and internationally acclaimed writers and activists...
fox29.com
City of Philadelphia unveils incentive to give $10K rewards for info on shootings near schools, rec centers
PHILADELPHIA - Days after nearly 100 shots were fired near a Philadelphia recreation center, the City of Philadelphia has announced an initiative to combat shootings near locations popular among children. On Thursday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the city would begin offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the...
fox29.com
Parents argue against Philadelphia school district's mask guidance at public meeting
PHILADELPHIA - Several parents of Philadelphia school children spoke out against the district's mask guidance for the upcoming school year during a public meeting. The School District recently announced that students returning to the classroom this fall will be required to mask for the first 10 days of the school year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged with election interference in Philadelphia is tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Antonio LaMotta is among more than 850 people charged with federal crimes for their alleged conduct inside the Capitol building. A Virginia man who is facing trial on charges that he drove a Hummer packed with guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election has been arrested in a separate case that alleges his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
NBC Philadelphia
‘Hoagie-Wrapped' Train Makes 1st Trip on Extension of SEPTA Line to Wawa Station
Léelo en español aquí. How is the opening of SEPTA's new Wawa Regional Rail station being celebrated? With a "hoagie" train, of course. SEPTA and Wawa leadership gathered Thursday to cut the ribbon on the recently completed Wawa Station – the new final stop of the newly-named Media/Wawa Regional Rail Line. The event featured Wawa breakfast and history.
NBC Philadelphia
The ‘Biggest Thing That's Happened to the Port of Philadelphia in Decades'
For the first time, the Port of Philadelphia now has a direct, weekly link to Asia's economy as it launches the Wan Hei Lines' Asia — America 9 Service, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The route has a transit time of 35 days and gives Philadelphia access to ports...
fox29.com
Cemetery seeing the tragic result of Philadelphia's gun violence crisis
PHILADELPHIA - A cemetery just outside of Philadelphia is seeing the tragic result of the city's worsening gun violence crisis. Workers at Friends Southwestern Cemetery in Upper Darby say 90% of new burials are victims of gun violence. "I got chills because I’ve been here a lot of times either...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
fox29.com
'We have to be prepared': Delaware County schools solidify safety plans by hiring officers
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - It’s back to school in a couple of weeks and not for just students and teachers, but police officers, too. Some area school districts spent the summer beefing up on-campus security for the upcoming school year. When students at Interboro High School start classes next...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
5 Delco Spots Made Top 100 List of Safest PA Places. Do You Live in 1 of Them?
Delaware County is home to five of the 100 Safest Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to a 2022 list from ElitePersonalFinance.com. ElitePersonalFinance compiled the latest violent crime data available from FBI crime statistics. The final crime score was determined by taking the total number of violent crimes and dividing...
Le Diner en Blanc: 10th anniversary celebrated in Logan Square
The pop-up event that celebrates dining outside had more than 75 performers to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.
ChristianaCare backs out of deal to buy Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Following months of negotiations, ChristianaCare announced Thursday that it won’t be buying Crozer Health, the struggling four-hospital system in Delaware County.
North Philadelphia neighbors upset after city denies block party permit
The city denied the permit, calling the 2900 block of Camac Street a "problem block."
Comments / 30