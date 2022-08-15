Jacob Berardo from Poughquag, Enrique Antoniolopez from Pleasent Valley earn New York Army National Guard Promotions

Read full article on original website
theharlemvalleynews.net
Obituary, Claire DuPlessis Childs
Claire DuPlessis Childs, 85, a resident of Newark, NY and formerly a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the DeMay Living Center in Newark, NY, surrounded by her loving family. Born on February 4, 1937 in Kingston, NY, she was the daughter of...
$150,000 in Veterans Microgrants
Poughkeepsie, NY … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro today announced $150,000 in one-time grants has been awarded to 11 local non-profit veteran’s organizations to enhance activities and programming that address veterans needs and recognize the service of local veterans through the County’s inaugural Veterans Microgrant Program. Dutchess...
DEC Confirms Dutchess County Deer as First 2022 Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease Case
DEC Confirms Dutchess County Deer as First 2022 Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease Case. Disease is Not Transmissible to Humans; New Yorkers Are Once Again Encouraged to Report Sick or Dead Deer to DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today confirmed that a white-tailed deer in the town...
Dutchess County Advances Police Reform and Modernization with Body Worn Cameras Shared Services Purchase Program
Dutchess County Advances Police Reform and Modernization with. Body Worn Cameras Shared Services Purchase Program. Poughkeepsie, NY – As part of the Police Reform and Modernization Collaborative, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has announced the County is coordinating and funding a collaborative purchase of body worn cameras for the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) and local law enforcement agencies. Body worn cameras (BWCs), along with numerous other best practices, are an important tool to increase public trust in law enforcement. The program will save thousands of dollars for local municipalities and law enforcement agencies interested in implementing the use of BWCs.
Three Independently-Owned New York Equine Veterinary Practices Team Up in Support of Equine Veterinary Student Education
Three Independently-Owned New York Equine Veterinary Practices Team Up in Support of Equine Veterinary Student Education. The independently-owned equine veterinary practices Millbrook Equine, The Equine Clinic at OakenCroft, and Rhinebeck Equine, who together founded Cavalcade Management Group, are pleased to present the Future Equine Practitioners Weekend. On September 10 and 11, 2022, second and third year veterinary students from Guelph University, University of Pennsylvania, Tufts University, Cornell University, Montreal University, Ohio State University, Long Island University, and the Atlantic Veterinary College will convene for a unique educational experience.
New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury
New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:23 p.m. state police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on US Route 6 when the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Chaim Gordon, age 24 from Spring Valley, NY, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane striking a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head-on. The Ford Explorer then crossed back over striking the Cadillac, he was attempting to pass. The operator of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. Chaim Gordon was transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries. Two passengers in the Ford, Yakov Gordon, age 22 and Mordchi Fromowitz, age 18, were transported to Nyack hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Additional passengers in the Ford, Levi Szwerin, age 22 and Duvid Grunwald, age 20 were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and later released. The occupants of the Cadillac, including Rabbi David Twersky, age 81 of New Square were not injured. State Police were assisted by the Town of Woodbury Police Department.
State Police have located the body of a woman reported missing July 5, 2022
State Police have located the body of a woman reported missing July 5, 2022. On July 5th, 2022, Brittany Hendershot, age 21, was reported missing to the Port Jervis City Police Department. The Port Jervis Police Department initiated a missing person investigation which revealed that Brittany was last seen in the town of Wallkill. The Port Jervis Police Department partnered with the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to investigate Brittany’s disappearance.
$12.3 Million to Establish Countywide Housing Trust Fund
$12.3 Million to Establish Countywide Housing Trust Fund. Poughkeepsie, NY … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is directing more than $12 million to be invested in the establishment of a countywide Housing Trust Fund to provide a flexible and nimble funding source to aid the implementation of a variety of affordable housing efforts, as recommended in the 2022 Dutchess County Housing Needs Assessment, targeting affordability for low- and moderate-income residents throughout the County.
Obituary, Elizabeth “Betsy” Ward Scholze
Elizabeth (Betsy) Ward Scholze of Sherman, CT passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital with family and friends by her side on August 10, 2022. Born April 23, 1934, in Sherman, CT to parents Marianne Evans Ward and Stetson Ward, Betsy lived most of her life in Sherman where she raised her family and served the town in many capacities. She believed in civic participation and supporting all the arts—it was what motivated her for her entire life. Betsy was a member of the Sherman Historic District Commission from its inception in 1975, served on the Building Committee for Mallory Town Hall, and served as President of the Mauweehoo Club for 3 terms.
State Police responded to a plane crash at Skydive The Ranch in the town Gardiner
State Police responded to a plane crash at Skydive The Ranch in the town Gardiner. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 11:43 a.m. State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner for a report of a single engine fixed wing airplane crash. Investigation revealed that a 1975 Piper Cherokee Six 300 aircraft was flying from Westchester County Airport to Skydive The Ranch. While landing at the Skydive The Ranch the pilot stated there appeared to be a breaking problem and the plane would not stop. The pilot attempted to climb and attempt another landing. While ascending the plane did not gain enough altitude and struck a cable fence and the end of the runway adjacent to Sand Hill Road. The plane crossed Sand Hill Road and traveled through a vacant lot striking trees and rocks before coming to a complete stop on Sand Hill Road. There were a total of four people on the plane including the pilot. The pilot and front seat passenger suffered minor injuries. No one else was injured. None of the occupants required medical attention. The FAA and NTSB were notified.
County Releases Rental Housing Survey, For-Sale Housing Report
Poughkeepsie, NY … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced the County’s Department of Planning & Development has released two annual reports detailing housing in Dutchess County: the longstanding Rental Housing Survey and a new For-Sale Housing Report. The Rental Housing Survey has been published annually since 1980, and...
Pawling Rotary Club News
The Pawling Rotary Club recently inducted the leadership team for 2022-2023 . Pictured is Jeff Asher, Secretary, Susan Stone, President, and Stephanie McLaughlin, Vice President. Not present was Brian Smith, club Treasurer. The club also inducted a new member, Olga Brandenberger, who was sponsored for membership by Susan Stone. The...
NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION LEADS TO SEARCH WARRANT AND ARREST
NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION LEADS TO SEARCH WARRANT AND ARREST. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Tami Halloran, age 46 of Hyde Park, on. 08/16/2022 for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance Third Degree after an investigation by the. Drug Task Force into drug sales at her residence...
