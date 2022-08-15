Read full article on original website
Michigan Welcomes the State’s First Luxury Treehouse Resort in Ionia
It may not be the kind of treehouse you remember building as a kid, but the whole concept is the same, except this time, it's pure luxury. Michigan is now home to its first luxury treehouse resort with the opening of Tree Vistas in Ionia. Booking is now available for guests to vacation 13 feet above the ground in a luxury treehouse. Considered by the owners to be the first of its kind, the new resort is the perfect place to relax and channel your inner child.
Remember This? Woolly Mammoth Skeleton Found Buried on Chelsea, Michigan Farm: 2015
Many of us have fantasies of finding buried treasure or historical artifacts...for a farmer in Chelsea, it really happened. This historical artifact was an animal...a now-extinct woolly mammoth, a relative of the elephant, that was found in the soybean field of farmer James Bristle. According to Mlive, on Monday, September 28, 2015, James and a friend were out in the field digging in an attempt to create a lift station for a gas line. They hit something that they thought was some kind of warped, bent fence post...but it turned out to be a giant rib.
Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan
Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
Down it Goes! Grand Blanc’s Landscape Changing with Building Demolition
For those who grew up in the area, seeing the final demolition process start on the old Laurie's and Timothy's Children's Wear in downtown Grand Blanc is kind of tough. We told you back in May that the popular children's clothing store that has been serving generations was moving from the location in downtown Grand Blanc for 58 years. The business wasn't closing its doors, but just moving to a new location.
Two Teenage Girls Help German POWs Escape, 1944: Owosso, Michigan
During WWII Michigan had approximately 25-32 Prisoner of War camps set up throughout the state. One of these many camps was in Owosso, set in a dirt race track at the corner of M-21 and Carland. Open from 1944-1945, it was on May 30, 1944 when 200 German prisoners of war arrived at the camp. These captured soldiers were from Field Marshall Rommel's Afrika Corps, the majority of them in their twenties.
More Guests Announced for October’s Motor City Comic Con in Novi
Motor City Comic Con continues to announce new guests for October. Motor City Comic Con returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan in November. As that particular weekend gets closer and closer, more celebrity guests are being announced. Motor City Comic Con will take place Friday, October 14th...
Grand Blanc High Launches New School Day Program Focused On Uniting Staff & Students
The staff at Grand Blanc High School has a plan to bring students and staff together with an open dialog to make high school a better experience for everyone. Named "Bobcat Time", the new in-class program launching this fall is aimed at boosting understanding, respect, and unity among students and staff. Each session of "Bobcat Time" will cover a specific topic and open it up to discussion in hopes of bringing understanding and education at the same time while allowing every student to feel part of the GBHS.
The Invasive, Nasty Spotted Lanternfly Has Just Been Detected in Michigan
Experts have been warning us and this time they were right. The Spotted Lanternfly - an invasive creature native to eastern Asia - has been detected in Oakland County. The Spotted Lanternfly has been on our radar since April of 2019 when we first shared experts' warnings that the bug was expected to invade Michigan. Residents of eastern Pennsylvania have been battling with the bugs for several years now, with some even reporting that they feel like they've been held as prisoners in their homes.
These Homes For Sale in Flint for Under $20k Need More Than Paint
Some of homes that you'll find for sale in Michigan aren't necessarily what you'd call "move-in ready." You could definitely say that about these homes in Flint that are for sale for under $20,000. Not everyone can afford a home on the water with eight bedrooms, four bathrooms, a huge...
Swartz Creek Business Honors Vets And First Responders With Mural
If you are a veteran or a first responder you are loved and appreciated at Great Lakes Smoothie Co. & Eatery in Swartz Creek. Business owner RJ Ryan has very good reasons for honoring these fine men and women. Ryan was saved by first responders in 2018 after being hit by a drunk driver while on his motorcycle. RJ lost a leg, but he did not lose his life and for that, he is beyond appreciative. According to RJ, that is not the only reason he wanted to put up the mural,
Look: Abandoned Pirate Park Amusement Park In Flint
A place where kids came to have fun on a nice summer's day, which is now sitting in ruins and collecting graffiti. It's not all that bad though, as there is an investor who is looking to restore the park to its once former glory. Look Inside This Abandoned Flint...
Short-Lived Flint Eyewear Company is Closing Up Shop for Good
The last thing Flint needs right now is another company going out of business. Unfortunately, that's exactly what's happening with a company, that only a few years ago was making headlines. Genusee founder & CEO, Ali Rose Van Overbeke made the announcement recently on social media. I write this update...
Miss Tattoo City 2022 – People’s Choice Award [VOTE]
The 2nd Annual Tattoo City Tattoo Convention starts on August 26th, 2022. Get ready because the 2nd Annual Tattoo City Tattoo Convention returns to the Dort Financial Center on Friday, August 26th through Sunday, August 28th, 2022. The convention is filled with entertainment and contests, including Miss Tattoo City 2022.
