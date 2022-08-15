ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, PA

Pennsylvania man says it’s “just a guy thing” after masturbating with cat

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8OSq_0hHtC8bn00

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with sexual intercourse with an animal and cruelty to animals.

Harold Stanley Kenderdine, 66, of Potter County, was allegedly caught on camera by a Blink security camera going into a bedroom and thrusting against the cat., according to NorthCentralPA.

The video also allegedly shows that he pulled out his penis and continued to masturbate before leaving the room.

It’s reported that Kenderdine told police that he did the act because it was ‘just a guy thing’ and he wanted to make his stepson and stepdaughter-in-law angry.

The news outlet also said that Kenderdine told troopers that the cat hair felt good but he didn’t penetrate the cat.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach

A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman who’s on house arrest for allegedly stealing Pelosi’s laptop allowed to go to Renaissance Faire

A Pennsylvania woman currently on house arrest for allegedly stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop was granted permission to attend the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire. Riley Williams of Harrisburg, plans on attending the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire in Manheim this weekend, according to KDKA. Williams has reportedly been on house arrest since January except for work and health […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother

A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding from […]
MCMECHEN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Potter County, PA
Potter County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio highway trooper hospitalized in OVI crash, sees man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruelty To Animals#Security Camera#A Guy Thing#Penis#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Walmart is expanding abortion coverage

Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees after staying largely quiet for months following the Supreme Court ruling that scrapped a nationwide right to abortion. In a memo sent to employees on Friday, the company said its health care plans will now cover abortion for employees “when there is a […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

90% of Ohio parents trust child’s teacher: Survey says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An overwhelming majority of Ohio’s parents trust the state’s K-12 teachers to set their children up for success. A statewide survey of nearly 1,400 parents of school students in Ohio revealed on Monday that “whole child” approaches to education – like social-emotional skills, free meal services, and mental health and housing […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
WTRF- 7News

Fur Pets Sake celebrates black cats and thrift store shopping

St. Clairsville, OHIO (WTRF) – Today is National Black Cat Appreciation Day….and National Thrift Store Shopping Day. At Fur Pets Sake, the consignment shop in St. Clairsville, they see this as the purr-fect combination. The shop, which supports the Belmont County Humane Society, is approaching its second anniversary in business. They offer everything from designer […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia County Schools get “Friends with Paws”

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” First Lady Cathy […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many states have odd laws on the books. Though they’re not usually enforced, they are often left in legal codes for years. Here are some weirder West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing: §61-2-26 — Any time you abandon a refrigerator or food freezer appliance or other airtight appliance […]
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy