Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert doesn’t make too much of his team’s drop to Class 3A, though it would be hard to blame him for being excited. As a Class 4A school last season, the Leopards advanced to the WPIAL championship game, where they lost to perennial power Aliquippa. So, naturally, playing in a smaller classification gives BVA a better chance to get to the top, right?

BELLE VERNON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO