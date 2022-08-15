ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merritt Island, FL

Florida Sheriff: "There's A Special Place In Hell" For Woman Who Drowns Dog

By Joel Malkin
 4 days ago
Photo: CBS 12

A Florida woman is accused of drowning her Chihuahua in a backyard swimming pool in an incident that was caught on video.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey was quoted as saying "There is a special place in hell" for 32-year old Erica Raven Black of Merritt Island. She faces a felony charge of animal cruelty.

The sheriff walked her into jail last week and had some words for Black.

"Usually when I'm walking people in I have something to say to them...I'm disgusted by you. You're looking like you're all sad and stuff, how do you think that dog felt when you were holding it under the water."

A video shows Black stepping into a pool with her dog named "Sadie" and then holding the animal under water for several minutes.

Ivey says that once the dog drowned, Black slammed it on the ground several times then left the dog on her couch for several days while holding it up live on social media.

Black has also been charged with aggravated battery for allegedly stabbing a 68-year old man last month.

