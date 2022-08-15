ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Juveniles arrested in Winnsboro shooting incidents

Fairfield Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies in Fairfield Co. say two juveniles are in custody for recent shooting incidents in the area. Investigators say last night deputies conducted a traffic stop at Smallwood Rd. and Bellfield Rd. Two teens who were wanted by the Winnsboro Police Department were in the...
WINNSBORO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Suspect accused of breaking into multiple cars arrested

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested a 20 year old man they say is accused of breaking into several cars in the 300 block of Taylor Street. According to police, Jaheim Thomas was spotted by witness who reported the incident to authorities Wednesday . CPD says once they arrived at the scene they located Thomas hiding underneath a car. That wasn’t all Columbia Police found either. According to police, Thomas was in possession of burglary tools and now faces 6 counts of auto breaking & possession of burglary tools.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saluda County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Saluda County, SC
City
Saluda, SC
Newberry Observer

Man charged following drug bust

NEWBERRY – The Newberry City Police Department and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office obtained and executed a search warrant on Boundary Street after receiving information related to a recent shooting incident on Boundary Street and the complaint of drug activity at the residence. According to a release from...
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

ATM Workers pepper-sprayed during armed robbery

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)–Irmo Police say they are investigating an armed robbery at the ATM of First Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Blvd. Investigators say it happened around 2:30 Friday afternoon. According to police a male and female suspect approached two ATM contract workers and sprayed them with pepper spray...
IRMO, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Saluda Co
Aiken Standard

Aiken County man charged with indecent exposure

An Aiken County man who was allegedly naked at a gas pump was charged with indecent exposure. Juan Martin Aguilar, 28, of Aiken, was charged with indecent exposure related to an incident that took place Aug. 11 at a convenience store on the 1300 block of Edgefield Highway. The suspect...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Off-duty cop recognizes peeping suspect at bowling alley

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man accused of peeking at a woman in a restroom was arrested after an off-duty Augusta University officer recognized him at a bowling alley, according to authorities. The peeping incident happened around 3:20 a.m. July 25 in Professional Building 1, 1481 Laney Walker Blvd. on...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wach.com

Man killed after single-vehicle accident in Aiken County identified

AIKEN, SC (WACH) — Aiken County investigators have released the name of the man who died in a single car crash. Authorities say 22-year-old Anthony F. Meunier was involved the in Sunday crash that occurred on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. Investigators say he died from blunt force...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Suspect wanted for multiple felonies arrested without incident in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, GA) - Richmond County Sheriff's Office SWAT, Violent Crimes Division along with US Marshals arrested a man wanted for multiple felonies, including two aggravated assaults, terroristic threats and cruelty to children. Terrell Crawford, Jr. was named as a suspect in a previous domestic dispute. Law enforcement converged at 2525...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Aiken County Auto Fatality Victim Identified

A man who died in a car wreck and fire last weekend in Aiken County has been identified. The Aiken County Coroner’s office says that an autopsy identified the victim as Anthony Meunier, 22 of Aiken. The South Carolina High Patrol said Meunier’s vehicle left Coleman Bride Road near...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Family of man who died in custody sues Laurens Co. sheriff

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died while he was in law enforcement custody has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County sheriff. Jarvis Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021 after being arrested for breach of peace and resisting arrest. The 41-year-old was later found unresponsive in his holding cell and died after being taken to the hospital.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy