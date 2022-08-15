Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Man faces three attempted murder charges after shooting on Jefferson Davis Highway
A local man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Aiken. Brandon Keith Ingram, 31, of Aiken, was arrested and charged Tuesday with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. On July 29, police responded to...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in drive-by shooting on Jefferson Davis Highway
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting at a woman who was trying to move a stalled car off Jefferson Davis Highway. It happened between 1:15 and 1:20 p.m. July 29 at 631 Jefferson Davis Highway, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
abccolumbia.com
Juveniles arrested in Winnsboro shooting incidents
Fairfield Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies in Fairfield Co. say two juveniles are in custody for recent shooting incidents in the area. Investigators say last night deputies conducted a traffic stop at Smallwood Rd. and Bellfield Rd. Two teens who were wanted by the Winnsboro Police Department were in the...
abccolumbia.com
Suspect accused of breaking into multiple cars arrested
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested a 20 year old man they say is accused of breaking into several cars in the 300 block of Taylor Street. According to police, Jaheim Thomas was spotted by witness who reported the incident to authorities Wednesday . CPD says once they arrived at the scene they located Thomas hiding underneath a car. That wasn’t all Columbia Police found either. According to police, Thomas was in possession of burglary tools and now faces 6 counts of auto breaking & possession of burglary tools.
Man charged following drug bust
NEWBERRY – The Newberry City Police Department and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office obtained and executed a search warrant on Boundary Street after receiving information related to a recent shooting incident on Boundary Street and the complaint of drug activity at the residence. According to a release from...
abccolumbia.com
ATM Workers pepper-sprayed during armed robbery
Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)–Irmo Police say they are investigating an armed robbery at the ATM of First Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Blvd. Investigators say it happened around 2:30 Friday afternoon. According to police a male and female suspect approached two ATM contract workers and sprayed them with pepper spray...
wach.com
One person arrested after fight at Krispy Kreme, Columbia Police investigating
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- An 18-year-old has been arrested for disorderly conduct after a fight broke out at the Krispy Kreme on Garners Ferry Road on Thursday, according to Columbia Police. Officials said the fight was among teenagers and one of them was an employee at the Krispy Kreme. That employee...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County driver gets prison for DUI that left kids scarred
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 53–year-old Edgefield County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a DUI crash that injured three people, scarring two children’s faces for life. John Williams Jr., 53, pleaded guilty this week to felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury,...
Aiken County man charged with indecent exposure
An Aiken County man who was allegedly naked at a gas pump was charged with indecent exposure. Juan Martin Aguilar, 28, of Aiken, was charged with indecent exposure related to an incident that took place Aug. 11 at a convenience store on the 1300 block of Edgefield Highway. The suspect...
WIS-TV
Columbia police search for woman, car involved in shooting on N. Main Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department released photos of the car allegedly involved in a shooting on North Main Street. The shooting happened Thursday in the 5100 block of North Main, according to police. Investigators believe the shooting was related to a road rage incident. A woman was...
WRDW-TV
Off-duty cop recognizes peeping suspect at bowling alley
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man accused of peeking at a woman in a restroom was arrested after an off-duty Augusta University officer recognized him at a bowling alley, according to authorities. The peeping incident happened around 3:20 a.m. July 25 in Professional Building 1, 1481 Laney Walker Blvd. on...
South Carolina sheriff’s office facing wrongful death lawsuit
Attorneys for the family of a man who died in custody in July 2021 have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
Man facing attempted murder charges after Graniteville shooting
A 19-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Graniteville. Darrick Martino Harris Newsome, 19, of Graniteville, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a shooting incident on AP Nivens Street on the evening of July 13.
wach.com
Man killed after single-vehicle accident in Aiken County identified
AIKEN, SC (WACH) — Aiken County investigators have released the name of the man who died in a single car crash. Authorities say 22-year-old Anthony F. Meunier was involved the in Sunday crash that occurred on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. Investigators say he died from blunt force...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Suspect wanted for multiple felonies arrested without incident in Augusta
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Richmond County Sheriff's Office SWAT, Violent Crimes Division along with US Marshals arrested a man wanted for multiple felonies, including two aggravated assaults, terroristic threats and cruelty to children. Terrell Crawford, Jr. was named as a suspect in a previous domestic dispute. Law enforcement converged at 2525...
Car collides with motorcycle in Aiken County, injuries reported
First responders are on the scene of a crash in Aiken County.
wgac.com
Aiken County Auto Fatality Victim Identified
A man who died in a car wreck and fire last weekend in Aiken County has been identified. The Aiken County Coroner’s office says that an autopsy identified the victim as Anthony Meunier, 22 of Aiken. The South Carolina High Patrol said Meunier’s vehicle left Coleman Bride Road near...
WRDW-TV
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Warrenville
One man is behind bars after being charged with attempted murder stemming from a stabbing in Warrenville. Christopher Perkins, 34, of Trenton, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and distribution of methamphetamine first offense. The incident took place before 4 p.m. June 19...
FOX Carolina
Family of man who died in custody sues Laurens Co. sheriff
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died while he was in law enforcement custody has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County sheriff. Jarvis Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021 after being arrested for breach of peace and resisting arrest. The 41-year-old was later found unresponsive in his holding cell and died after being taken to the hospital.
