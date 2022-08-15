Read full article on original website
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton Senior Center Schedule
Schedule of activities at the Elizabethton Senior Center for the week of August 22-26: The billiard room and fitness room are open and no appointments necessary. Monday: Just Keep Movin’ — Cardio, Toning, Strength Building, 9-10 a.m.; National Senior Citizens Day: Who’s that Baby? Can you match baby pictures to your fellow members? Don’t forget to bring your baby picture in! Prizes awarded to the best guessers!; Lunch — Breaded Chicken Tenders, 11 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 12:15-1:15 p.m., with Instructor, Shirley Gomillian, $3; Gentle-flow Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m., with Instructor, Carrie Maggard, $3.
elizabethton.com
Three local students attend Teen Board Dance this weekend
Three local high school students have been invited to be one of the presentees at the 62nd Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance this weekend in Knoxville. They include Cheyenne Fair, a senior at Hampton High School; Olivia Grace Holly of Elizabethton High School; and Hannah Gabrielle McDonnell of Elizabethton High School.
East Tennessean
Martin Center to host 150 events this fall, Broadway coming in spring
As the semester approaches, the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts has already hit the ground running with several events this fall. Jennifer Clements, Martin Center executive director, said there are over 150 events planned this semester. “We have so many different things going on, so we have a lot...
elizabethton.com
Bob Cable was ‘Elizabethton’ proud; he made our town prettier and better
Robert “Bob” Cable was pretty well-known around Elizabethton. For more than 30 years he was owner of Ledford Upholstery in Elizabethton. The business was Cable’s home away from home as it was there he met with politicians, local town leaders and business people to plan projects and ways to promote the town. If you were thinking of running for office, you went to see Cable. He could introduce you to people of influence.
elizabethton.com
Helen Kate Tester
(November 6, 1925 – August 15, 2022) Helen Kate Garland Tester, 96, was carried away by angels on Monday, August 15, 2022. She endured poor health with patience and good humor for many years but became weary and longed to join the Lord. She died at her home on Stoney Creek as she wanted to do.
elizabethton.com
Miss Relay For Life Pageant funds fight against cancer
The Covered Bridge Park Stage will bedazzle the crowd when lovely ladies gather Sept. 10 in hopes of being crowned a queen during the Miss Relay For Life Pageant. The pageant will donate $100 to the American Cancer Society with the community’s support of collecting $1 votes and placing them on their favorite contestants. The contestant with the most $1 votes will win a gorgeous crown.
County wants to acquire former Sullivan Middle School
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A closed Sullivan County school building could re-open for community use if the county commission gets its way. Thursday night, the Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution to pursue purchasing the former Sullivan Middle School in the Sullivan Gardens community. The resolution says the goal is to “ensure that such grounds […]
Main Street Elizabethton announces Christmas Parade timeline
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Main Street Elizabethton announced its holiday lineup on Thursday, naming the year’s theme and dates. According to a release from the organization, the parade will take place Saturday, December 10 at 6 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “Silver Bells” and will honor the Elizabethton Senior Center as the annual Grand […]
Northeast Tennessee schools implement new grading scale
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students across the region are back in the classroom, and this year, students in Tennessee schools are starting off with a change to their grading scale. A new law in the state changes the uniform grading system for students to a 10-point scale. Dr. David Timbs, Supervisor of Secondary and Instructional […]
elizabethton.com
Holston Medical Group Urgent Care Centers welcomes Linda Funk, FNP
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group (HMG) welcomes Linda “Boo” Funk, FNP, to HMG Urgent Care Centers located at HMG Medical Plaza,105 W. Stone Drive, Suite 1F, Kingsport, and at Sapling Grove, 240 Medical Park Blvd., Suite 1700, Bristol. Funk has a background of providing acute care in...
elizabethton.com
Carroll: Volunteer constables providing security on school campuses
Bob Carroll has been a constable in Carter County for more than 40 years, but he’s never volunteered to work on a school campus until this fall. Carroll and nearly a dozen other constables have formed a volunteer network to provide security patrols to Carter County school campuses without full-time school resource officers.
bjournal.com
Rogers deeply rooted on family farm in Unicoi County
Editor’s Note: This October, we will celebrate our 30th class of 40 Under Forty honorees. Each week in 2022, The Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia will highlight one of our 2021 40 Under Forty honorees leading up to the announcement of our milestone class this fall. It is hard...
elizabethton.com
Frances Marie Martin Peters – 5/22/1928 – 8/17/2022
ELIZABETHTON — We can only imagine mommy’s happiness upon seeing JESUS and being reunited with our dad (Wade), our two brothers (Michael and Richard), and other friends and family today. As a family we would like to acknowledge that we were the ones blessed to have such a...
elizabethton.com
National VFW honors local post commander
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) announces that Andrew C. Wetzell II has achieved All-American status as a Post Commander. To achieve this honor, post commanders must meet strict requirements in their role to include exceptional leadership, authentic accomplishment in membership growth, and strong support of VFW core programs. Wetzel,...
elizabethton.com
Bertha “June” Williams
Bertha “June” Williams, 93, of Elizabethton (Stoney Creek Community), died Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center following an illness of several months. June was born March 19, 1929 in Carter County and was the daughter of the late Weldon and Hazel Ensor Davis. June was preceded in death by her husband, Roby Williams; a son, Hubert Williams; a grandson, Josh Lightsey; three sisters and two brothers.
Unwashed hands, flies found at Morristown restaurant
The failing score was recorded in Hamblen County. More than a dozen violations were noted by the inspector.
elizabethton.com
Rosa Stout celebrates 100th birthday Aug. 22
Rosa Williams Stout will celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday, August 22, 2022. She is a lifelong resident of Carter County and now resides on Grove Street in Elizabethton. Rosa is still moderately active but shares her home with her son, Dayton. Her two daughters, Charlotte Caudill and Shelby Mottern,...
Kingsport Times-News
Visit Johnson City to host 4th annual Meet the Mountains Festival this weekend
JOHNSON CITY — The Meet the Mountains Festival will return to Founders Park this weekend for its fourth annual appearance. The festival is from 4-10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday. “Meet the Mountain Festival is a festival that showcases our region’s world class assets, being...
Morristown gets $23M grant to improve S. Cumberland St corridor
The City of Morristown announced that it had been selected as a recipient of the federally funded RAISE Grant, and is one of three cities in Tennessee selected.
Cherokee Heritage day to bring living tribal history to Sycamore Shoals
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is set to host multiple demonstrations and experiences surrounding Cherokee culture later in August, and the public is invited to attend. According to a release from the park, educational and artistic events will begin at 10 a.m. on August 27 and continue until 5 p.m. that […]
