Dodgers News: Dustin May Was Completely Unaware Of His Incredible Accomplishment
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May seems ready for his return to the Dodgers lineup
Dodgers News: Dodgers Bullpen About to Get a Bazooka-Powered Boost
Brusdar Graterol, who has been injured since mid-July, is nearing the completion of his rehab assignment in Triple-A and should rejoin the Dodgers this weekend.
Pirates players fire back at Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley for ‘bush league’ comments
Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is under fire for his comments about Pittsburgh Pirates players. This week, the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are competing in a three-game series. In the first game on Tuesday night, the talk was not about the play on the field. Rather, it was focused on the comments made by Red Sox broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.
Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate
Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
Yardbarker
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
Yankees: 3 decisions that could cost Brian Cashman his job
This could be the last year Brian Cashman has with the New York Yankees and it is these decisions that could cost him his job. Brian Cashman isn’t getting fired by the New York Yankees. But he might not be back. He is in the final year of his contract with the team and with the way the club has been playing, this could be his swan song.
Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency
The Chicago Cubs have their sights set on Trea Turner. The Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop is set to enter free agency next season. Before the season even starts, though, Turner has already laid out his needs for any team that wants to acquire his services. That will, of course, include Jed Hoyer’s team. Trea […] The post Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers Injury Update: LA Lefty Slugger Activated Off IL; Optioned to Triple-A
Could Dodgers slugger Edwin "Big Daddy" Rios be coming back?
Dodgers: 11-Year Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Setback for Second Straight Year
After nearly 13 months on the Dodgers, Danny Duffy has not even appeared in a MLB game.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
Dodgers News: Braves Claim Onetime LA Infielder Off of Waivers
The Atlanta Braves have claimed Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect, Rylan Bannon, off the waiver wire.
TMZ.com
Dodgers Reporter Breaks Arm, Fractures 6 Ribs In Mishap On Brewers' Slide
9:15 AM PT -- Dodgers star Justin Turner poked fun at Vassegh's misfortune on Thursday morning ... hilariously marking off an outline of the reporter's body up near the slide area. A spin down the famous slide at American Family Field on Wednesday ended up in a trip to the...
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Roasts LA Reporter After Viral Trip Down MIL Slide
David Vassegh broke his wrist and fractured six ribs after crashing into a wall at the bottom of Bernie Brewer's slide, and Justin Turner marked the site.
Pedro Martinez Partially Blames Padres for Tatis Jr.’s Suspension
The MLB Hall of Famer believes San Diego is part of the blame for the Padres’ shortstop failing a PED drug test.
Dodgers News: Top LA Prospect Continues to Fly Up Prospect Rankings Lists
Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya continues to impress in the minor leagues.
4-time All-Star reliever retiring from MLB
The exit music is playing for one former star reliever. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that four-time All-Star Dellin Betances is retiring from Major League Baseball. Betances, 34, had been in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization this season but was just released after posting a gruesome 10.26 ERA in the minor leagues.
Pedro Martinez has bizarre take on Fernando Tatis PED suspension
Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for using performance-enhancing drugs, and a Hall of Fame pitcher believes that part of the blame rests with MLB. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol. His suspension will last through the remainder of the 2022 season and will force him to miss the beginning of the 2023 season.
Fans Banned From Nationals Park After Exchange With Willson Contreras
The two fans have been banned for five years after Tuesday’s heated exchange.
NBC Sports
Giants claim lefty reliever to potentially address bullpen need
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have gotten some good results from left-handed reliever Alex Young, but they're still in need of help from that side of their bullpen and on Wednesday they potentially added another option. Left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies and assigned...
