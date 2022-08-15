Read full article on original website
Joel Rodriguez
4d ago
This car is amazing muscle car and I loved, the power is super good, of course is not a Mercedes or bmw, they make beautiful car but much worse reliability 🤷🏻, I prefer American muscle cars
Reply
23
Topper Thompson
3d ago
Who cares what the British think? United States Citizens love our big roads and High Horse 🐎 Power Lead Sleds!! Good Thing we THREW THEM OUT!!!
Reply
9
Joe Harper
3d ago
I don't care how fast it is, a 4 door sedan will never be a muscle car. Some Desotos had hemis too, and you would never consider them muscle cars.
Reply
7
