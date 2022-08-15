ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: Japan’s F-35 Stealth Fighter Fleet Is Taking Flight

The Chinese navy does not have enough J-31s to conduct air-surface maritime warfare operations comparable to their U.S. and Japanese counterparts. Japan’s multi-billion dollar F-35 stealth fighter purchase represents a clear and decisive move to rival China’s fleet of fifth-generation stealth aircraft such as the J-20 and J-31. The acquisition is clearly a move of great consequence for Japan, which has been forced to respond to Chinese fighter jet incursions near its airspace for years. Today, the F-35 is at an advanced stage of operational maturity, placing it well above its Chinese rivals when it comes to forming air squadrons or large numbers of networked fifth-generation attack formations.
MILITARY
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

The Earth is spinning faster and some say it could have catastrophic effects

We just experienced Earth’s shortest day since the 1960s. June 29, 2022 came to an end 1.59 milliseconds sooner than expected. At first glance, such a small amount of time difference might not seem like a big deal. However, some warn that it could have catastrophic effects if we keep introducing leap seconds to account for the changes in the Earth’s rotational speed.
ASTRONOMY
protocol.com

The US chokes China's chips

Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
FOREIGN POLICY
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY

