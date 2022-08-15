ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Israel inflation rate jumps to new 14-year high of 5.2% y/y in July

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KxxBQ_0hHtB39x00

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Israel's annual consumer price index (CPI) rose to a higher than expected rate of 5.2% in July, the most since October 2008 and following a 4.4% rate in June, as more aggressive interest rate hikes loom and keep the soaring cost of living centre stage ahead of an election in November.

A Reuters poll of analysts had projected an inflation rate of 4.6%. CPI rose 1.1% in July from June, led by gains in transport, housing rentals and fresh fruit, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

The Bank of Israel meets next Monday and is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate (ILINR=ECI) by another half point to 1.75% after a similar move a month ago. Policymakers have raised the rate from 0.1% in April and a rate of around 3% is expected by next year in a bid to clamp down on inflation.

Policymakers have blamed much of the inflation spike on supply chain disruptions, gains in oil and other commodities prices and a weaker shekel, as well as rising domestic demand and a full-employment economy with wage pressures in most private sector industries. The jobless rate rose to 3.7% in July from 3.4% in June, official data showed on Monday.

Inflation in Israel is still far below rates of 8.5% and 8.9% in the United States and Euro bloc, respectively, but with prices rising rapidly and anger among Israelis growing, the issue of cost of living has become a main issue for candidates running in the Nov. 1 general election.

A survey by the Israel Democracy Institute showed that 44% of Israelis think that the parties’ platforms on economic issues and their plans to bring down the high cost of living are currently the number one factor in deciding which party to vote for.

The shekel appreciated to 3.26 per dollar from a 3.28 rate after the CPI was published.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

NZ central bank chief says inflation heading in 'right direction'

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr said on Thursday the central bank was confident domestic inflation was now tracking lower. "We are at the low end globally and we are tracking in the right direction," Orr said in response to questions from parliament's Finance and Expenditure Committee.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#The Bank Of Israel#Israelis
Reuters

OPEC chief says blame policymakers, lawmakers for oil price rises

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - (This Aug. 18 story has been corrected to read to read 'again', not 'against' in paragraph four) Policymakers, lawmakers and insufficient oil and gas sector investments are to blame for high energy prices, not OPEC, the producer group's new Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told Reuters on Thursday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Fed officials say more rate hikes needed

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index surged to a one-month high on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials spoke of the need for further rate hikes, and investors reevaluated Wednesday's minutes from the U.S. central bank's July meeting as being more hawkish than originally thought.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

555K+
Followers
350K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy