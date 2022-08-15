Man in critical condition after stabbing at Pittsburgh rehab center

Police called to stabbing at Homewood rehab center 00:17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after an argument between coworkers led to a stabbing at a rehab center in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood.

Dispatchers confirmed the stabbing at a rehab center on Frankstown Avenue around noon Monday.

Investigators said the victim had a fight with his coworker, who allegedly stabbed him before running.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds to his stomach.

Police are still investigating.

