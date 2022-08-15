ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

A ceremonial queen, a powwow and Navajo dance help mark the 100th anniversary of New Mexico's joyous celebration of Native American culture

By Chris Jewers For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A ceremonial queen, a powwow and Navajo dance routines helped mark the 100th anniversary of New Mexico's celebration of Native American culture that was held over the last 11 days.

The Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial began in 1922 and is one of the state's oldest and most cherished annual occasions honoring Native American and Indigenous tribal heritage and culture, while bringing together tribes from across the American Southwest and beyond.

This year's centennial celebrations kicked off on August 4, and saw Native American & Indigenous tribal processions & performance showcases, rodeo events, ceremonial queen and princess pageants, art contests, a running five kilometer running event, parades, film screenings, a powwow and Navajo songs & dances.

Over the years, the event has become a New Mexico destination experience. Organizers said this year's Ceremonial was a culmination of 100 years of culture and heritage.

Despite the importance of the event, tragedy almost struck in the early hours of August 5 when a drunk SUV driver ploughed through a nighttime parade that served as the kick-off for the festivities, injuring at least 15 people.

Miraculously, no one was killed, but Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and his family were among those almost hit as the Chevrolet Tahoe drove through the parade route. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving while intoxicated, fleeing from officers and injuring parade-goers and two Gallup police officers who tried to stop the vehicle, court documents said.

Irving's blood-alcohol content was three times the legal limit for driving, according to court records. His license had been revoked or suspended for another drunken driving charge and the SUV had no registration or insurance, police said. Pictures from the parade route showed a scene of devastation all too familiar in the United Sates.

However, spectacular pictures from the days that followed the incident showed the festivities were not dampened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcrpI_0hHt9uo200
A ceremonial queen, a powwow and Navajo dance routines helped mark the 100th anniversary of New Mexico's celebration of Native American culture that was held over the last 11 days. Pictured: Miss Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Queen Cajun Cleveland, who is Diné (Navajo), stands for a photo after the ceremonial rodeo on August 14, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YWvnG_0hHt9uo200
Participants and spectators await traditional dancing at the 100th Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial at Red Rock Park. The Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial began in 1922 and is one of the state's oldest and most cherished annual occasions honoring Native American and Indigenous tribal heritage and culture
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y3vXa_0hHt9uo200
The wild horse race takes place at the Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park on August 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5J9H_0hHt9uo200
Dancers participate in the contest powwow at the 100th Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial at Red Rock Park on August 12, 2022 near Gallup, New Mexico
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dzzti_0hHt9uo200
Traditional dancers from Mexico prepare to perform the Danza de los Voladores (Dance of the Flyers) at the 100th Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial at Red Rock Park on August 12. One man is seen climbing up a tall pole
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITtw2_0hHt9uo200
Traditional dancers from Mexico perform the Danza de los Voladores (Dance of the Flyers) above the heads of spectators
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpwTN_0hHt9uo200
An Ohkay Owingeh tribal member is seen after dancing at the Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial at Red Rock Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c32L0_0hHt9uo200
Ohkay Owingeh tribal members sit after performing the Eagle Dance at the 100th Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49edQo_0hHt9uo200
Ohkay Owingeh tribal members perform the Eagle Dance at the 100th Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial at Red Rock Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pxHf2_0hHt9uo200
Dancers prepare to enter the contest powwow at the 100th Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial at Red Rock Park, August 12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KbSfQ_0hHt9uo200
Ohkay Owingeh tribal members prepare to depart after dancing at the 100th Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial at Red Rock Park on August 12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JS7Jz_0hHt9uo200
Participants and spectators view night dancing at the 100th Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial at Red Rock Park, August 12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Sy3i_0hHt9uo200
Traditional dancers from Mexico perform the Danza de los Voladores (Dance of the Flyers) at the 100th Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial at Red Rock Park on August 12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q3jwZ_0hHt9uo200
Members of the Navajo Nation Band warm up before marching in a downtown parade at the 100th Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial on August 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gs8br_0hHt9uo200
Members of the Zuni Olla Maidens prepare to march in a downtown parade at the Indian Ceremonial on August 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223qIH_0hHt9uo200
Raquel Sam, a member of the Navajo Nation, rides a horse in a downtown parade at the 100th Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial on August 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vadVu_0hHt9uo200
Members of the Diamond Creek Dancers prepare to march in a downtown parade at the 100th Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial on August 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxnYD_0hHt9uo200
Raquel Sam (right), a member of the Navajo Nation, rides a horse in a downtown parade at the 100th Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial on August 13

One of the many attractions of the event is the Intertribal Ceremonial Queen Pageant, which began in the 1930s, and is open to young Native American woman.

According to the event's website, 'The Ceremonial Queen proudly represents her family, Tribe(s) and serves as an ambassador for both the annual Ceremonial event and Native American & Indigenous Peoples.

'As a role model her efforts will empower Native American & Indigenous Peoples, while simultaneously representing them in both a traditional and contemporary sense.' For the next year, winner Queen Cajun Cleveland will attend a variety of events and act as an ambassador for the community.

The Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial is held around 100 miles West of Albuquerque in Red Rock Park, which in addition to stunning landscapes features a rodeo arena - where several of the other events are also held.

Speaking before the event, Intertribal Ceremonial Office Melissa Sanchez said: 'This collaborative production is the momentous opportunity to showcase one of New Mexico's signature cultural events to a global audience while we recognize and celebrate the rich diverse cultures, history, contributions, culture and heritage of Native & Indigenous peoples.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLlWO_0hHt9uo200
Spectators view the opening of night dancing at the 100th Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial at Red Rock Park, August 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqGqi_0hHt9uo200
Dancers prepare to enter the contest powwow at the 100th Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial at Red Rock Park, August 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UC44O_0hHt9uo200
A member of the Navajo Nation Band warms up before marching in a downtown parade at the 100th Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial on August 13, 2022 in Gallup, New Mexico
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLK25_0hHt9uo200
Dancers prepare to enter the contest powwow at the 100th Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial at Red Rock Park, August 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195Ixq_0hHt9uo200
Spectators view the opening of night dancing at the 100th Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial at Red Rock Park, August 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rps7Q_0hHt9uo200
Participants and horses gather beneath monsoonal clouds at the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park on August 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbA47_0hHt9uo200
Competitor Ty Toadlena takes a drag of a cigarette as he rests between events at the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park on August 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0340hs_0hHt9uo200
Participants gather at the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park, August 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGcZh_0hHt9uo200
Competitor Ty Esteves, a member of the Navajo Nation, waits for his next event at the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park on August 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Erteh_0hHt9uo200
Participants gather at the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park on August 14, 2022 near Gallup, New Mexico
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UieSv_0hHt9uo200
An aerial view of people gathered at the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park on August 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JU9oO_0hHt9uo200
Hank Blackgoat (right) and Adrian Begay, members of the Navajo Nation, take a break during the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park on August 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22FMGa_0hHt9uo200
Spectators view the opening of night dancing at the 100th Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial at Red Rock Park, August 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsUVr_0hHt9uo200
A competitor rides a buffalo at the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park on August 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OklFq_0hHt9uo200
A competitor rides a bull at the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sB3Jf_0hHt9uo200
Participants gather at the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park, August 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkSuW_0hHt9uo200
People gather at the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park on August 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTok5_0hHt9uo200
An aerial view of people gathered at the Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HB8OR_0hHt9uo200
Tristen Thomas (right), who is a member of the Navajo Nation, waits with other riders to compete in the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park on August 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=105SY6_0hHt9uo200
People watch the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park on August 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eK6mm_0hHt9uo200
Contestants watch on as a competitor (left) rides a bull at the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park on August 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xp04Z_0hHt9uo200
Participants and bulls stand at the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TZ0UT_0hHt9uo200
Members of the Navajo Nation depart on motorcycles after attending the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park on August 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtKOb_0hHt9uo200
Participants prepare to depart with their animals following the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park on August 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2heWCH_0hHt9uo200
People watch the frybread pan throw contest at the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park on August 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7rY5_0hHt9uo200
Participants prepare to ride horses at the 100th annual Gallup Inter-Tribal Indian Ceremonial Association Rodeo at Red Rock Park on August 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VjdXW_0hHt9uo200
Nathaniel Henio, who is a member of the Navajo Nation, walks with his horses after the conclusion of the ceremonial rodeo

Comments / 0

