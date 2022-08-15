A ceremonial queen, a powwow and Navajo dance help mark the 100th anniversary of New Mexico's joyous celebration of Native American culture
By Chris Jewers For Mailonline
Daily Mail
4 days ago
A ceremonial queen, a powwow and Navajo dance routines helped mark the 100th anniversary of New Mexico's celebration of Native American culture that was held over the last 11 days.
The Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial began in 1922 and is one of the state's oldest and most cherished annual occasions honoring Native American and Indigenous tribal heritage and culture, while bringing together tribes from across the American Southwest and beyond.
This year's centennial celebrations kicked off on August 4, and saw Native American & Indigenous tribal processions & performance showcases, rodeo events, ceremonial queen and princess pageants, art contests, a running five kilometer running event, parades, film screenings, a powwow and Navajo songs & dances.
Over the years, the event has become a New Mexico destination experience. Organizers said this year's Ceremonial was a culmination of 100 years of culture and heritage.
Despite the importance of the event, tragedy almost struck in the early hours of August 5 when a drunk SUV driver ploughed through a nighttime parade that served as the kick-off for the festivities, injuring at least 15 people.
Miraculously, no one was killed, but Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and his family were among those almost hit as the Chevrolet Tahoe drove through the parade route. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving while intoxicated, fleeing from officers and injuring parade-goers and two Gallup police officers who tried to stop the vehicle, court documents said.
Irving's blood-alcohol content was three times the legal limit for driving, according to court records. His license had been revoked or suspended for another drunken driving charge and the SUV had no registration or insurance, police said. Pictures from the parade route showed a scene of devastation all too familiar in the United Sates.
However, spectacular pictures from the days that followed the incident showed the festivities were not dampened.
One of the many attractions of the event is the Intertribal Ceremonial Queen Pageant, which began in the 1930s, and is open to young Native American woman.
According to the event's website, 'The Ceremonial Queen proudly represents her family, Tribe(s) and serves as an ambassador for both the annual Ceremonial event and Native American & Indigenous Peoples.
'As a role model her efforts will empower Native American & Indigenous Peoples, while simultaneously representing them in both a traditional and contemporary sense.' For the next year, winner Queen Cajun Cleveland will attend a variety of events and act as an ambassador for the community.
The Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial is held around 100 miles West of Albuquerque in Red Rock Park, which in addition to stunning landscapes features a rodeo arena - where several of the other events are also held.
Speaking before the event, Intertribal Ceremonial Office Melissa Sanchez said: 'This collaborative production is the momentous opportunity to showcase one of New Mexico's signature cultural events to a global audience while we recognize and celebrate the rich diverse cultures, history, contributions, culture and heritage of Native & Indigenous peoples.'
