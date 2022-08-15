Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Carlisle Artisan Market hosting grand opening event August 20thKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
abc27.com
Harrisburg celebrates diversity with cultural festival
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Cultural Fest is returning for its 14th year on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The culture fest will take place on City Island in Harrisburg; Admission is free for everyone. Enjoy food, dance performances, and more than...
sarabozich.com
Weekend Roundup 8/18
Plan your weekend with my weekly list of things to do around Harrisburg and central PA! Scroll down or use the menu links to find ideas for your weekend. Chatty Monks Brewing and/or KLYR Rum tonight and Friday in SoMa Harrisburg. Stuffed at Broad Street Market on Friday! The “Anyone Can Cook” competition at Greystone Brew House Saturday looks super fun. And on Sunday, the Inaugural Harrisburg River Rescue Float.
Former Pike building to transform into food hall
One of the most frequent questions in any relationship is “where do you want to eat tonight?”. Husband and wife business owners Judy Morley and Steve Burton aim to cut the tension by transforming the former Pike building on Baltimore Pike, Cumberland Township, into a food hall. The couple...
bctv.org
Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
10 am – 6 pm, Beer and wine gardens open until 7 pm. A family-fun day celebrating America’s favorite food – the hamburger. Over 30 burger stands compete for the best burger award. Four stages of non-stop entertainment, two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, over 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in our historic downtown! Don’t miss the professional burger eating competition! Bring your buns to Hamburg. You’ll relish the experience!
6 concerts in one day: Which shows to enjoy this weekend (and how to get tickets)
This weekend’s live music schedule is overflowing with options, and not even the most dedicated music fan will be able to see them all. That’s because this Saturday in particular has six big concerts scheduled at six different venues - five in the Harrisburg/Hershey area, with one more found within about an hour’s drive.
Hersheypark allows family of late teen worker last Wildcat ride
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark closed its Wildcat coaster on Sunday, July 31. But, one special family got to be the final riders, in honor of their late teen son. According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, Nick Pantalone’s favorite ride was the Wildcat. Pantalone worked at the park and was also […]
Back to School Pop-Up Shop set for Saturday in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. — A group of Carlisle businesses will host a Back To School Pop-Up Shop Saturday in Memorial Park, Rebellious Rose Fashions announced Tuesday. The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the park, located at 149 W. Penn St. Hosted by local residents...
Sunflower festivals and fields in Central Pennsylvania, 2022
Whether you're looking for photo ops or flowers to welcome fall, here are some sunflower festivals and fields to check out around the Midstate.
abc27.com
Jurassic Quest dinosaur event coming to York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Jurassic Quest will be coming to York from August 26-28. This realistic dinosaur event will take place at the Weis Markets Arena at the York Expo Center. The Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America. The dinosaur event features unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, fossil digs and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dinosaur skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for little explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
sarabozich.com
Choose Your Experience | Date Night v Family Time | Sweetest Families
An evening or weekend can be a perfect date night or fun family experience for Hershey area locals. After two years of doing almost nothing followed by an upswing in work, events, and other responsibilities, my husband and I were long overdue for a legitimate date night. And, because of the aforementioned busy schedules, we opted for a whirlwind getaway near home rather than head out of town for a weekend.
theburgnews.com
Broad Street Market featured in new PA-focused TV series, hosted by HGTV personality Steve Ford
Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market soon will be ready for its close-up. On Friday, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office will host a showing of its new Apple TV series “Stuffed with Steve Ford,” which features the market and its vendors. The free event will take place in the market courtyard at 8 p.m., during 3rd in the Burg.
theburgnews.com
New mural caps off renovation of Harrisburg’s “Carpets & Draperies” building
A soaring, three-story mural in Midtown Harrisburg is complete and ready for public viewing, the latest creation by the nonprofit Sprocket Mural Works. Painted by Harrisburg artist Tara Chickey, the mural caps off the renovation of the historic “Carpets & Draperies” building, located at 1507 N. 3rd St.
abc27.com
Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick performing at Hersheypark Stadium this week
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium this week. The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter is touring with Cheap Trick for a North American summer tour following Stewart’s latest album, You’re In My Heart: Rod Stewart With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
susquehannastyle.com
8 Regional Bookstores to Make Any Bookworm Happy
This one is for the book lovers! We gathered a list of local book shops throughout The Susquehanna Valley. Whether you're looking for night time reads, a new book to enjoy on vacation, or add to your child’s book collection, these spots have just what you need!. Whistlestop Bookshop.
susquehannastyle.com
Coming Soon: Wynfield at Annville by Garman Builders
Wynfield at Annville is a 55+ community by Garman Builders, tucked in the beautiful landscape of Annville, PA. 55+ communities are ideal for active adults who want to surround themselves with like-minded, healthy people. Wynfield at Annville offers ultimate carefree living, boasting relaxing surroundings with amenities that help foster new relationships. Amenities include a community club house with a kitchen, fitness room, outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, and more! This community has Bocce ball courts, pickle ball courts, as well as an array of walking trails and nature hikes.
Cumberland County home bordering farmland is close to schools, shopping for $670K: Cool Spaces
Built in 2008, this home offers a sunlit commanding view of the neighborhood of Bella Vista in the Cumberland Valley. Location here is key, with a neighborhood so close to Cumberland Valley School District’s complex of schools and a walking trail for students.
Summer is Almost Over for the Kiddos - 3 Fun Things to do Before Heading Back to Daycare and School
Running out of ideas of fun things to do with the kids before school starts up again? In Lancaster, there are options, plenty of it. Today, I'm highlighting three fun things to do, all of which I highly recommend.
Giant sunflower blooms in Harrisburg
Most of the sunflowers in John Abbott's Harrisburg backyard are about 8 feet tall...except for one.
Central Pa. organization to hold benefit motorcycle ride
Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Inc. (CATRA) will hold its 11th Annual Miles for Smiles Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. Each year participating riders raise funds to support special-needs children, teens, adults, and families in Central Pennsylvania. The event will start and finish at the East Hanover Township Community Park in Dauphin County, next to the township building at 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville. Onsite check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 10:30.
harrisburgmagazine.com
It Takes a Village: The Man behind Harrisburg’s Upcoming Eco-Village, The Bridge.
Placed within the side of a grassy hill overlooking Market Street, it has sat empty for years all while remaining majestic, yet imposing and grand in scale. Its two noticeable towers – one near the western end of the city and the other near the eastern end – scrape the sky and appear weather beaten as the elements have gracefully aged its brick facade. It is the former home of Bishop McDevitt High School, which during its 70-year tenure at Market Street, was – and still is, respectfully – Harrisburg’s most well-known private Catholic school. Founded in 1918, Bishop McDevitt (renamed in 1957 after Reverend Phillip R. McDevitt) established itself as a reputable educational institution noted mostly by locals for churning out spectacular student athletes turned NFL stars, such as natives Ricky Waters and LeSean “Shady” McCoy.
