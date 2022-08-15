Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenAdamstown, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
A Philadelphia Public Bus Driver Vanished One Day After WorkThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Is that "British Baseball"? Nope - Cricket is in the USASanjivi IyerHorsham, PA
Related
fox29.com
The five love languages at work
The five love languages can also be translated in the workplace. Alex and Thomas discuss on "Good Day Philadelphia."
This Chesco Movie Theater Among Best Cinemas in Philadelphia Region
With several multiplexes in the Philadelphia region providing the usual mega-blockbuster fare, there are also plenty of cinemas that offer something more ambitious and esoteric, be it with their atmosphere or programming, writes John Semley for the Philadelphia Inquirer. One of the best of these cinemas is the Colonial Theatre...
West Chester Native, ‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Has ‘Never Felt Better’
Following his firing from Jackass Forever last year and recent substance-abuse treatment, West Chester native Bam Margera said he has “never felt better” in an episode of Jackass co-star Steve-O’s podcast that was released this month, writes Nick Vadala for the Philadelphia Inquirer. In the episode from...
Star Comedian From Hit Series ‘America’s Got Talent’ to Perform at West Chester University
Preacher Lawson.Image via West Chester University. Preacher Lawson, the star comedian made famous by NBC’s hit television series, America’s Got Talent, will take the stage at West Chester Universityfor one performance only on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 PM.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother, daughter teaching at same school savoring the moment before retirement
"I never imagined in my wildest dreams that my daughter would be at the same school with me. I really didn't," said Susan Schultz, who teaches at Paul V Fly Elementary School.
Phillymag.com
After a Decade of Cringe, Why Are We Still Doing Dîner en Blanc?
You'd think in the wake of a still-churning pandemic, sociopolitical uprisings, and city crises, we would finally be over this pompous all-white-attire affair. Is it too much to hope that its 10th installment could be the last?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
As ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Makes Philly Debut, Actress in Hit Musical Fell in Love with Phoenixville
Image via Forrest Theatre. It’s the clash of the counties as both Chester and Montgomery boast talent that shines on stage, more specifically at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia where actress Coleen Sexton fell in love with Phoenixville, writes Sabrina Boyd-Surka for KYW Newsradio.
Viral TikTok South Jersey Dad Gets Kiss From Newborn In New Video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. Sure, it can be a pain in the butt. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone' highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments that make you happy all the various platforms exist.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Chester TikToker Goes Viral with Pennsylvania-Themed Videos
Cat Janisko.Image via the Tribune-Democrat. West Chester’s Cat Janisko has achieved internet fame with Pennsylvania-themed videos she posts on TikTok as @PennsylvaniaJunkie, writes Eric Knopsnyder for the Tribune-Democrat.
Comedy in Pottstown Finds a Home Under a Dome
Sunnybrook Ballroom's Pottstown outdoor performance space.Image via PHL17. Soul Joel Productions, a Royersford-based independent comedy production company, got on its feet in 2019, the brainstorm of Joel Richardson. When the pandemic shuttered his indoor venues, Richardson took his array of comics outdoors, using a domed roof to protect audiences from the elements and fresh air to keep them safe. Travis Brower, of PHL17, uncovered the story of Richardson’s covered Pottstown performance spot.
delcoculturevultures.com
Ray Didinger headlines special evening at Uptown!
Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to West Chester to talk about his latest book, “Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches.” The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at Uptown! at 6PM, and at 7PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow – his WIP radio partner for 21 years. The evening will close with an audience Q&A. VIP tickets including the reception and an autographed copy of the book are $120 and standard tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street. For more information and tickets to this exclusive Special Event visit https://uptownwestchester.org.
‘A fascist approach to education’: Acclaimed local authors react to Central Bucks School District’s book policies
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County was once known as the “genius belt.”. Nationally and internationally acclaimed writers and activists...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Famed Golf Architect, Watching TV Coverage of Play on a Course He Designed, Notes Unexpected Alteration
Ron Prichard, famed golf-course designer and Lansdale resident, recently watched a championship match televised from Memphis’ TCP Southwind course. Like other fans, he found the shootout engaging. But as the course’s designer, his viewpoint was especially focused. Jack Hirsch drove the story for Golf.com. The Par-3, Hole-11 tee...
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
‘I Want to Be Different, Better’: Former QVC Beautician Seizes Pandemic Opportunity to Build Own Brand
Marcia Williams, a former hair and makeup artist at West Chester-based QVC, used the opportunity when work all but dried up during the early days of the pandemic to build her beauty brand, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Williams launched Embellish Beauty in 2011, but soon she...
Phoenixville man finds rare purple pearl in seafood appetizer he almost sent back
"I bit down on something kind of hard and I initially thought it was a shell or something like that," said Scott Overland.
fox29.com
Experts say Cicada Killers aren't nearly as intimidating as they may seem
PHILADELPHIA - They look mean, they sound mean, they even have an alarming name, but experts say Cicada Killers aren't as aggressive as they might seem. The massive wasp-like insects are commonly seen buzzing around rural areas during the summer months, causing one man to describe them "like a wasp on steroids."
Chester County Leadership: Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader, Centric Bank
Christopher Bickel.Image via Centric Bank. Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader at Centric Bank, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Berwyn, the competitive spirit he honed through sports, playing in three national lacrosse championships for Syracuse, and his love of the outdoors.
2022 VISTA Leadership Megastars Revealed! Part 4
VISTA Leadership Megastars — an initiative that the Chester County Council, Boy Scouts of America launched last year in conjunction with VISTA Today — is ready to unveil its second class of honorees. For years, the Chester County Council hosted its Distinguished Citizen Dinner in honor of a...
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0