Newburgh, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Woman dies following water emergency at Williams Lake

On August 18 at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units found that Carol Smith, from New York City had been visiting friends locally and had gone underwater while swimming and not resurfaced.
ROSENDALE, NY
News 12

Milton Engine: Cigarette to blame for pier fire

Milton Engine says a discarded cigarette was to blame for a pier fire at the Milton landing Wednesday. While crews arrived within two minutes after being dispatched, heavy fire conditions spread through the structure. The fire department said the structure was built a decade ago and hosted many events over...
MILTON, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Government
City
Wells, NY
WestfairOnline

Drought alert issued for most of the Hudson Valley

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties excluding Westchester. The affected counties – Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster – are under a drought watch, the first of four levels of state drought advisories; the subsequent levels are warning, emergency, and disaster. Under a drought watch, there are no mandatory restrictions on water usage.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ambulance transporting patient involved in Poughkeepsie accident

POUGHKEEPSIE – An East Fishkill Fire Department ambulance transporting a patient was involved in an accident that snarled traffic on the westbound arterial (Mill Street) in Poughkeepsie on Thursday morning. At approximately 11 a.m. on August 18, the East Fishkill ambulance with crew members and a female patient, was...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

Rockland County declares stage 2 water emergency, mandatory restrictions in effect Thursday

Rockland County has declared a stage 2 modified water emergency. It will require mandatory water restrictions going into effect on Thursday. Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Health Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert say that the dry conditions have led to unprecedented flow levels in the Ramapo River, which is limiting the use of Veolia’s Ramapo Valley Well Field, a significant source of water for Rockland residents.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Harmful Algal Blooms Reported in Ulster County

Another Harmful Algal Bloom has been spotted, this time in Ulster County. In July of 2022, the New York State Parks and Historic Sites Facebook announced that Lake Welch in Rockland County was closed due to Harmful Algal Bloom. We learned from the DEC that these harmful Algal Blooms are triggered by water and environmental conditions.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Cause of Grossingers Hotel fire under investigation

TOWN OF LIBERTY – The cause of Tuesday night’s massive fire at the former Grossingers Hotel is under investigation by the State Police and Sullivan County Bureau of Fire. Liberty Fire Chief Mark Johnstone said firefighters were hampered by a number of obstacles in attempting to fight the blaze in the 3 ½ story building.
LIBERTY, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Port Jervis Woman Found Dead, Police Say

A missing Hudson Valley woman who police have spent hundreds of hours searching for has been found dead in a wooded area. Orange County resident, Brittany Hendershot, age 19, of Port Jervis, has been missing since Thursday, June 23, but was officially reported missing to police on Tuesday, July 5 by her mother.
PORT JERVIS, NY

