Roosevelt, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Clifton Park, deputies say

Saratoga County sheriff's deputies on Thursday were looking for the driver of a pickup truck they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 64-year-old female pedestrian in Clifton Park. Killed in the crash on Vischer Ferry Road at Ray Road was Michele Heffern...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
News 12

2 men from Monsey arrested in Garnerville motel robbery

Haverstraw police say two men were arrested after holding a man at gunpoint and forcing him to transfer money through a mobile app. Police say the victim met the suspects at a motel in Garnerville expecting to receive an estimate to renovate motel rooms. They ended up robbing him instead, according to authorities.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
WNYT

Car crashes into building in Albany

An Albany hair studio is badly damaged after a car apparently drove through the building and left the scene. Police closed Ontario Street in Albany from Benson to Washington Avenue while engineers worked to stabilize the building. Police are checking nearby security cameras to see what exactly happened. A city...
ALBANY, NY

