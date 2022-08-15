Read full article on original website
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show Otherwise
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issues
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experiment
Police: Pedestrian struck, critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Hempstead
According to detectives, a Hispanic male, who is yet to be identified, was crossing South Franklin Street on foot, when he was struck by a dark colored SUV around 10:32 p.m.
Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by LIRR train in Southampton
Police say 57-year-old Rodney Brumsey was crossing the train tracks near North Bishop and Moses lanes Wednesday afternoon around 3:40 p.m.
Troy PD investigating Fifth Avenue shooting
Troy police are investigating a shooting. It took place around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Fifth Avenue and Rensselaer Street.
Police: 4 people face weapon charges after shots fired after crash in Dix Hills
Four people are facing weapon charges after being rescued from a car crash early Thursday, police say.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Clifton Park, deputies say
Saratoga County sheriff's deputies on Thursday were looking for the driver of a pickup truck they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 64-year-old female pedestrian in Clifton Park. Killed in the crash on Vischer Ferry Road at Ray Road was Michele Heffern...
Vischer Ferry VFD mourns Clifton Park crash victim
The Vischer Ferry Volunteer Fire Company is mourning the tragic loss of Ladies Auxiliary member Michele Heffern, who died after a hit-and-run crash in Clifton Park Thursday afternoon.
ALERT CENTER: 2 men wanted for damaging pride flag at Patchogue home
The males described as white then yelled anti-LGBTQ slurs.
