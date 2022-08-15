ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Waitr rebrands, changes name to ASAP

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Monday, leaders with Waitr announced the company changed its name to ASAP, signaling a new “deliver anything” business model.

ASAP’s new vision is delivering to consumers, same day, from any type of business. In preparation for the rebrand, the company accelerated the expansion of its services in recent weeks, signing agreements to launch delivery of a wide variety of items such as alcohol, sporting goods, luxury apparel, auto and electrical parts, and other need it now products.

ASAP, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc., is an online ordering technology platform. The platform facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

As of June 30, 2022, ASAP operates in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

