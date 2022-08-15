ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryn Mawr, PA

Phillymag.com

16 Gorgeous Historic Wedding Venues Around Philadelphia

Discover estates dating back to the 1800s (and beyond!), gorgeous gardens, and more iconic destinations. Saying “I do” in a beloved, time-honored spot is no problem at all here in Philly. There are countless historic wedding venues — not to mention street corners and squares — throughout the city and surrounding area. Whether you’re considering getting hitched on a historic boat or in a renovated train station, it’s not hard to find something old to go with your somethings new, blue, and borrowed. This short list includes just a few of our favorite historic wedding venues, and if you think there’s another destination we should know about, email kschott@phillymag.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
vista.today

PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breakfast Spots in Chester County

The online culinary resource PhillyBite Magazine has ranked, in no particular order, the five best breakfast spots in Chester Chester, a tall task considering the plethora of options that foodies have in this neck of the woods. Nudy’s Café, with several locations throughout the county, offers a casual breakfast and...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Music will fill the air at 2022 Doylestown Arts Festival

Visitors to this year’s Doylestown Arts Festival will enjoy the sights and sounds of talented artists of all genres, amplifying the quaint town of Doylestown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11. This year’s lineup features artists from all across Bucks County, the greater Philadelphia region,...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Weekend Stuff To Do On The Post Calendar

Ride the painted zebras (at top) this weekend at the Carousel at Pottstown to benefit Steel River Playhouse. The weekend weather will be just fine, forcasters claim, for the returning Philadelphia Folk Festival in Upper Salford, a country fair in Spring City, and a butterfly festival as well as the new fire station dedication and parade, both in Phoenixville. Get served pancakes in Lower Frederick, and ice cream in Boyertown. Ride the carousel in Pottstown, or the train in Boyertown.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: 19th Century Farmhouse Dating to When Plymouth Meeting Was Hickorytown

– Just beyond the door, a charming living room will help the owners and the guests they receive shake off the fast-paced, modern world outside. The kitchen shed its fireplace-cooking, hand-pump sink, root-cellar storage necessities decades ago, offering instead a tidy, modern workspace with plenty of natural light. – – The dining...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Contemporary Designer Farmhouse in Sellersville

Elle Decor called interior designer Ghislaine Viñas’s redo of this 1930 farmhouse “the ultimate fun house.” You should have fun living here, too. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Have you dreamed of having an...
SELLERSVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Comedy in Pottstown Finds a Home Under a Dome

Soul Joel Productions, a Royersford-based independent comedy production company, got on its feet in 2019, the brainstorm of Joel Richardson. When the pandemic shuttered his indoor venues, Richardson took his array of comics outdoors, using a domed roof to protect audiences from the elements and fresh air to keep them safe. Travis Brower, of PHL17, uncovered the story of Richardson’s covered Pottstown performance spot.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Experience Restaurant Week from August 22nd to September 4th, 2022

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA — Main Line Today and Today Media announced the 2022 Main Line Today Fall Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 22nd through September 4th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

West Chester-Based IT Edge Unveils New Initiative Program

Local IT consulting firm, IT Edge, has just unveiled a new monthly initiative. Each month, IT Edge will be focusing on different industry services, and what they can provide for clients in that industry. Each month, IT Edge will be offering different incentives to clients in this particular industry. These...
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

North Wales’ Green Ribbon Trail Gets Blue Ribbon Distinction from Statewide Planning Association

North Wales’ Green Ribbon Trail and Preserve has been recognized as a 2022 "Great Place" by the Pa. Chapter of a Chicago organization. The Pa. Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA) has named North Wales’ Green Ribbon Trail and Preserve to its 2022 Great Places in Pa. list. The site was honored in the category Greenways/Trails and Public Spaces.
NORTH WALES, PA
