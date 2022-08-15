Read full article on original website
Phillymag.com
16 Gorgeous Historic Wedding Venues Around Philadelphia
Discover estates dating back to the 1800s (and beyond!), gorgeous gardens, and more iconic destinations. Saying “I do” in a beloved, time-honored spot is no problem at all here in Philly. There are countless historic wedding venues — not to mention street corners and squares — throughout the city and surrounding area. Whether you’re considering getting hitched on a historic boat or in a renovated train station, it’s not hard to find something old to go with your somethings new, blue, and borrowed. This short list includes just a few of our favorite historic wedding venues, and if you think there’s another destination we should know about, email kschott@phillymag.com.
Le Diner en Blanc: 10th anniversary celebrated in Logan Square
The pop-up event that celebrates dining outside had more than 75 performers to celebrate its 10-year anniversary.
Old Pool Farm, Schwenksville, Looks, Sounds New with Onsite Return of Phila. Folk Festival
The Philadelphia Folk Festival this weekend caters to music fans of all ages. Just in time for its 60th edition, the Philadelphia Folk Festival is back — live and in person — at Old Pool Farm in Schwenksville, Aug. 19–21. Peter Crimmins tuned up his journalistic skills to cover it for WHYY.
vista.today
PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breakfast Spots in Chester County
The online culinary resource PhillyBite Magazine has ranked, in no particular order, the five best breakfast spots in Chester Chester, a tall task considering the plethora of options that foodies have in this neck of the woods. Nudy’s Café, with several locations throughout the county, offers a casual breakfast and...
buckscountyherald.com
Music will fill the air at 2022 Doylestown Arts Festival
Visitors to this year’s Doylestown Arts Festival will enjoy the sights and sounds of talented artists of all genres, amplifying the quaint town of Doylestown from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11. This year’s lineup features artists from all across Bucks County, the greater Philadelphia region,...
sanatogapost.com
Weekend Stuff To Do On The Post Calendar
Ride the painted zebras (at top) this weekend at the Carousel at Pottstown to benefit Steel River Playhouse. The weekend weather will be just fine, forcasters claim, for the returning Philadelphia Folk Festival in Upper Salford, a country fair in Spring City, and a butterfly festival as well as the new fire station dedication and parade, both in Phoenixville. Get served pancakes in Lower Frederick, and ice cream in Boyertown. Ride the carousel in Pottstown, or the train in Boyertown.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 19th Century Farmhouse Dating to When Plymouth Meeting Was Hickorytown
– Just beyond the door, a charming living room will help the owners and the guests they receive shake off the fast-paced, modern world outside. The kitchen shed its fireplace-cooking, hand-pump sink, root-cellar storage necessities decades ago, offering instead a tidy, modern workspace with plenty of natural light. – – The dining...
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Contemporary Designer Farmhouse in Sellersville
Elle Decor called interior designer Ghislaine Viñas’s redo of this 1930 farmhouse “the ultimate fun house.” You should have fun living here, too. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Have you dreamed of having an...
It’s Time to Loosen Those Belts for the 2022 Main Line Today Restaurant Week, Fall Edition
12 Montco restaurants are taking part in the 2022 fall restaurant week, sponsored by Firstrust Bank. The fall 2022 restaurant week — organized by Main Line Today and Today Media and sponsored by Firstrust Bank — invites area foodies to unfold menus across the Phila. suburbs during its Aug. 22 to Sept. 4 run.
Pop-Punk Musician from Lansdale Turns ‘Sadness into Useful Tools for Others’
Surprise Years.Image via the Keystone Gazette. Had the story of pop-punk band Surprise Years been pitched as a film, no self-respecting Hollywood producer would consider it. The high-school-musicians-make-it-big plot sounds both trite and fictitious. But as Stacy Coleman reported in the Keystone Gazette, it’s neither.
Comedy in Pottstown Finds a Home Under a Dome
Soul Joel Productions, a Royersford-based independent comedy production company, got on its feet in 2019, the brainstorm of Joel Richardson. When the pandemic shuttered his indoor venues, Richardson took his array of comics outdoors, using a domed roof to protect audiences from the elements and fresh air to keep them safe. Travis Brower, of PHL17, uncovered the story of Richardson’s covered Pottstown performance spot.
Experience Restaurant Week from August 22nd to September 4th, 2022
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA — Main Line Today and Today Media announced the 2022 Main Line Today Fall Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 22nd through September 4th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties.
West Chester-Based IT Edge Unveils New Initiative Program
Local IT consulting firm, IT Edge, has just unveiled a new monthly initiative. Each month, IT Edge will be focusing on different industry services, and what they can provide for clients in that industry. Each month, IT Edge will be offering different incentives to clients in this particular industry. These...
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
“Scarecrows in the Village” To Return To Peddler’s Village. Find Out How You Can Participate in the Fun
The family-fun event returns to the Lahaska village for the Halloween season.Image via Peddler's Village. The popular “Scarecrows in the Village” event will be returning to Peddler’s Village in September, kicking off the local Halloween season.
As ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Makes Philly Debut, Actress in Hit Musical Fell in Love with Phoenixville
Image via Forrest Theatre. It’s the clash of the counties as both Chester and Montgomery boast talent that shines on stage, more specifically at the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia where actress Coleen Sexton fell in love with Phoenixville, writes Sabrina Boyd-Surka for KYW Newsradio.
Montgomery County Leadership: Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader, Centric Bank
Chris Bickel, Main Line Market Leader at Centric Bank, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Berwyn, the competitive spirit he honed through sports, playing in three national lacrosse championships for Syracuse, and his love of the outdoors. Chris described how he found his way into the banking industry,...
Farmers Markets to Beer Gardens, It’s a Delco Food Paradise
Big Top Favorites is one of many vendors at Booth's Corner in Garnet Valley.Image via Booth's Corner. Variety is king when it comes to the summer food choices in Delaware County, writes Cara Corridoni for County Lines Magazine.
‘A fascist approach to education’: Acclaimed local authors react to Central Bucks School District’s book policies
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County was once known as the “genius belt.”. Nationally and internationally acclaimed writers and activists...
North Wales’ Green Ribbon Trail Gets Blue Ribbon Distinction from Statewide Planning Association
North Wales’ Green Ribbon Trail and Preserve has been recognized as a 2022 "Great Place" by the Pa. Chapter of a Chicago organization. The Pa. Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA) has named North Wales’ Green Ribbon Trail and Preserve to its 2022 Great Places in Pa. list. The site was honored in the category Greenways/Trails and Public Spaces.
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
